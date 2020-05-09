Realist Napoleon Nyanhi dreams of bigger deal for the Zimbabwe National Merit Awards

Royce Mapaike – Exquisite Entertainment

The Zimbabwe National Merit Awards (NAMA) has been on the spotlight for years, and most artists who have been interviewed by this publication have been skeptical about its existence.

Director for NAMA Napoleon Nyanhi did not dismiss the facts that artists are no longer recognising the existence of the arts merits mother board – but he has vowed to define the odds.

“The things we lack are not material. They are mental. We have not been daring enough. And our mindset is terribly timid. It seems Zimbabweans have endured abuse locally and abroad and they struggle to believe in themselves.

“If you’ve ever dealt with Nigerians or West Africans you will know what I mean. They are very boisterous and extra confident in general. But Zimbabweans we are so timid, shy and scared. I don’t know why.”

“We are not far, we only need to dream big and dare to try,” said Napoleon when he was answering to one of the questions from Exquisite Entertainment whatsapp group’s participants this week.

“To be honest Zimbabweans are skeptical about all statutory bodies. It’s not an arts council issue in my view, it’s a government issue. The government needs to restore confidence with the public and other things will fall in place” said Nyanhi.

The youthful broadcaster, speaker and trainer said that he was very confident of rebuilding NAMA which has been in dire state for sometime.

Asked on what measures he has put in place in trying to recuperate the dying institution he said: “It’s not a very difficult task. The difficult part is convincing other Zimbabweans that Zimbabwe is good enough.

Cradle of Life

All we need is one great event:

One NAMA where:

– The artists are dressed slick by Zimbabwean designers

– The red carpet is exclusive, glamorous and well designed

– The artists are treated to proper red carpet privilege – arrive in a poshy car, have handlers and security fussing over you, get a welcome reception before you even reach the red carpet, walk the red carpet and there are 50 cameras flashing frantically, get to the TV media and there are 10 camera crew jostling to get a word from the artist,

– there in designated seating in the auditorium

– there’s VVIP treatment of the winners

– there are real-value prizes to be won

– presenters and speakers are all well trained and rehearsed

– the performances and pageantry must be well rehearsed and mind blowing

– and finally all this should be captured with high quality well co-ordinated cameras for the world to see

That’s my part in selling Zimbabwean art. That’s what I will do for the industry. There is a lot more that will need to be done before the artists can actually export their art but it starts with marketing and we will market them. Even if they are coming out of a shack in Epworth as long as they are nominated they should bling big time. Chero neMota yekuhaya it’s ok, Zimbabweans will laugh at you but the world will believe.”

Asked on the issue of rotating NAMA events to different provinces, and cities he seems to have a different and bigger vision of selling Zimbabwean Art outside our borders not only in Zimbabwe.

“This is a very difficult issue to deal with. NAMA could rotate cities and maybe it should. But my own vision is that NAMA should sell Zimbabwean art outside Zim and we should put our best foot forward. Currently all the people advocating for it to be in other cities don’t seem to care about it’s image and positioning they just “want also”.

Politicised and trivialised

“It’s even politicised and trivialised sometimes. But if the country has one venue todii. But then again if you look at SA Music Awards. They happen at Sun City year in year out for the last 10 years or so. The Grammy’s are held at the Staples in LA Center every year since 2000. I think we are focusing on the wrong thing by demanding that the event rotate cities,” he said.

Napstar however urged all established and upcoming artists to work very hard so as to be recognised and rewarded for their work.

“Stop feeling entitled for your hard work, PUSH! We are not obligated to recognise you because you are convinced you are the most hardworking person. If your song is not poping it’s not poping.

Try again, study the trend, try something different, create alliances, knock on doors, fix your image, work on personal branding. Push push push harder. The public don’t owe you. Radio station play zvinodiwa nevanhu. And if there’s no other good music, they will all be playing those same damn songs over and over,” said Napoleon.

