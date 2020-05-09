UIF: Reports warn over short changing migrant Zimbabweans

By Tulani Ngwenya

Migrant workers denied COVID-19 tax benefits have been left stranded with retrenchment looming over their heads in Cape Town. One of the resorts and spar located in Milnerton north of Cape Town is yet to pay out UIF to migrant workers sitting a malfunction of the TERS application system.

The resort noted that the TERS system by then, had no provisions for foreign identity document numbers.

Another hotel located in Cape Town’s Sea Point has also denied foreign employees to get UIF. Names of hotels have been withheld pending media releases from both organisations in response to these allegations.

In an interview, UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping commented with concern on companies that are not compliant with regulations. He said that, UIF is not able to pay R1.1 Billion that is due to these employees as some are not registered with them.

Companies that are not compliant have stayed away from applying for COVID-19 tax benefit as they would be picked up by the system as not registered with UIF.

The UIF commissioner has called for all companies that have not declared their employees to contact them and resolve the discrepancies.

Advocate Mzi Yawa, of the UIF, has explained on the various categories of employees who are yet to be paid regardless of whether they were foreign nationals or South African. “The law is blind to whether you are a foreigner or South African,” he said.

“Everyone gets the same pay, according to the UIF formula. All are equal before the law,” he added.

According to Yawa, 50 000 claims have not been paid because of errors in applications. There are some 12 000 claims which had banking errors. The UIF worked with the Banking Association of South Africa to sort out these errors.

A further 486 000 employees are regarded as undeclared or uninsured; these are employees who do not register on the UIF database because employers pay UIF contributions through SARS.

But government has worked with SARS on this matter and 87% of these cases have been cleared.

Employees on the UIF system can expect a 38 and 60% of their salary. They will receive no less then R3 500.00; after all calculations one will get R2 000.00 that will be raised to R3 500.00. However, employees will receive a total of R6 700.00. There are different tiers for each employee.

The Chief Director and CEO of Luthando Migrant and Refugee Centre, Dr Tinashe Mutero commented saying that, “The Centre is grateful that some of the people; be they locals or foreign nationals got reprieve from UIF. However the progress has been slow. We have a lot of cases of migrants being turned down for one reason or another. These present a new form of Othering. At the moment, more than any other time in history, we need to be working together. We call upon other players to augment government’s efforts particularly targeting those who are not benefitting from UIF. That way no one will be tempted to go against lockdown regulations.”

