Zimbabwe military alert as Jihadist group issues warning over military activity in Mozambique

By Max Zambeze

Zimbabwe this week came close to a new war and a new enemy, the Islamic Jihadist terrorists, who have threatened to attack the country amid fears of deployment of its soldiers into Mozambique.

The Islamic Jihadist group France Al Rasak have also threatened to capture the country’s leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The alleged deployment has sparked anger, fear and controversy in Zimbabwe at a time that the country is heavily involved in another war against the deadliest disease to hit mankind – Covid-19.

Crippled economy

Fighting another war in Mozambique to ward off Jihadist terrorists is the last thing Zimbabweans wanted to hear about in view of a moribund economy, food shortages, and 90 percent unemployment.

The Islamic Jihadist group immediately issued a hands off warning to Zimbabwe authorities who also denied the deployment of soldiers.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana denied the deployment on Twitter saying:

“Zimbabwe has not deployed the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)” contradicting the Islamic group which warned it had sufficient drone camera footage of Zimbabwe militarily aiding its neighbour, Mozambique.

The group warns and confirms it is at war in parts of Mozambique due to rigged elections and does not want Zimbabwe’s intervention.

The social media is awash with reports and aerial pictures of soldiers conducting border patrols between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The group France Al Rasak responded to former Zimbabwe cabinet minister of information, Dr Jonathan Moyo’s tweet which announced the deployment of soldiers in Mozambique.

The group said: “We are Martyrs, we will fight Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe’s President) and enter his land and bomb his bases until we capture him…the elections were stolen here in Mozambique, he now interferes without Allah’s permission, we will fight by the will of Allah and wisdom of prophet Muhammad Rasullulah.

“Just continue deploying your (Mnangagwa) soldiers in our *_peaceful_* Islamic revolution, we used drones and counted soldiers interference from Zimbabwe.

“Dont say we didn’t warn you. Your serious intervention will also allow us to strike Zimbabwe back and open for opposition we can’t stop fighting.”

The Islamic Jihadists France fighting in Mozambique have criticised MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa for not seeking their help to liberate Zimbabwe from Mnangagwa.

Offering to house Chamisa in Lebanon, France Al Rasak said: “Why does Chamisa fear to say Haftar ‘help me to fight them’ and we can house him in exile in Lebanon until you win country and I come for peaceful revolution? Why?” The group said Chamisa must man up because: “Civilian of Allah were dying of hunger, the military steal and can’t hand power unless defeated.”

Meanwhile M&G of South Africa reported that the Mozambique government has contracted mercenary company, the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), the owner of which, Lionel Dyck, first worked in the Rhodesian army and then for Robert Mugabe, to stifle political dissidence.

In the 1980s Dyck supported Frelimo in the civil war and managed to twice take the Renamo Central Base, for which he was personally offered a Frelimo-crested army knife from Samora Machel. The DAG mercenaries — and now the Zimbabwe Defence Forces — are on the terrain and reportedly have stormed several insurgent bases.

