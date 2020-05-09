ZU4P launches crowd funding app to rescue stranded Zimbabweans

Zimbabwe Digital News

The Zimbabwe United For Progress has unveiled its crowd-funding initiative which plans to raise money to feed and assist thousands of Zimbabweans who are in distress in the diaspora.

Head of Public Relations at ZUFP – Kennedy Mandaza – posted a message on his facebook page this week – saying that this was the time for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to unite in their numbers – and make things work for their countrymen and women.

“Our crowd funding page is live and running. We need your help in contributing as well as making this page viral in the Zim community. The Fundraising Committee is asking you to complete these 2 quick steps:

1. Donate whatever you can to the fund: https://gogetfunding.com/zimbabwe-united-for-progress/

2. After that you can share on your WhatsApp group/status, Facebook, or LinkedIn,” Mandaza said.

He added that it was important to keep the ZUFP campaign in the media, and there was a big push to encouraging Zimbabwean individuals and companies to donate using the crowd funding app.

“As the PR department at ZUFP we have taken on the need to emphasise urgency. Our people need assistance today. True information is being drowned out by social media. As Zimbabweans we need to demonstrate our unity of diversity in assisting ourselves, “ Mandaza said.

Outreach programme

He added that while ZUFP was going to gradually unveil the full extent of its outreach programmes, people on the ground needed to be reassured of the organisation’s commitment to transparency and accountability as fundamentals which will drive the initiative.

Panic has gripped Zimbabweans who fear losing jobs, incomes, businesses and livelihoods. This has driven many to trolling social media in search of answers, and information.

While South Africa has unveiled a comprehensive R500 billion response to Covid-19 aimed at cushioning its citizens, Zimbabweans in South Africa are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance to avert catastrophe.

A flurry of activities by civic organisations to source and distribute food parcels, and liaise with the Zimbabwean Embassy over the arrangements for repatriation are ongoing – as well as the urgent need to explain the scenarios for the panicking Zimbabweans.

Information overdrive

The information machinery is at overdrive among Zimbabweans in South Africa, and the interim structure revealed by ZUFP includes technocrats, specialists, and activists, as well as politicians, lawyers, bankers, church leaders, businesspeople, and Zim/SA leaders of civic organisations.

The broad-based initiative convened under the auspices of averting a humanitarian crisis, and has put in place an interim structure of prominent Zimbabweans as follows:

Chairperson of the the organisation: Mrs Martha Chasi said last week that setting up a concrete constitution encompassing the organisation’s aims and objectives would take time – but at the same time Zimbabweans in SA needed urgent answers, information and solutions to the ravages of Covid-19.

