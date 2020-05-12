How an ordinary woman defied the ravages of Covid-19 on her business of agriculture

By Donald Mushove

There is no doubt that the SARS-cov-2 pandemic which known as COVID-19 has significantly impacted the economy through crippling the production systems. If primary production is crippled, upstream industries and the general citizenry are immensely affected.

The primary industry is the base of the food chain and all economic development and as such when it comes to a standstill, tremors of an economic depression can be felt.

It is a good move that government has also eased the lockdown in a way which allows production to continue, albeit under controlled and strict conditions which ensure the health and safety of citizens.

This has brought a smile to the face of a Woman Farmer Rose Maziriri nee Chindove. According to her own words now she can sleep.

I recently visited Rose Maziriri’s farm in Karoi area on a fact finding mission on the impacts of COVID-19 to agriculture and particularly to Women in Agriculture.

She had an interesting story to tell the world. She took me through a meandering journey on how she developed a passion for agriculture. Rose was born at a farm in Zviyambe area in Wedza, where her grandfather had a small scale farm focusing of horticulture.

Old habits die hard

That was enough to inspire her to take agriculture as her dream to an empowered life. Agriculture is an intrinsic passion for her, it is karma. She grew up on the farm, but then moved to town. Settling in Harare she started as agricultural produce trader, buying and selling vegetables and fruits from Mbare Musika.

She understands the agricultural economics from practical experience not from school. She felt that being a trader of agricultural produce was not enough and she then started cultivating her own vegetables and tomatoes at her small backyard. Old habits die hard for sure; her small enterprise at her backyard became very popular and earned a moniker “pagarden”.

She then applied for land to the government when land was being parcelled out. She was fortunate to have a farm allocated to her and she set out to put it to good use. Her scope was that a nation needs a good and steady food supply from dedicated farmers to control its economics.

The desire to see Zimbabwe control its economics drove her to go big. As always the usual demon haunted her- capital! She had no money to develop the land. After pooling her own resources and after serious advice from her long-time friends Masline Gambara and Rumbidzai Dzivakwi she soldiered on.

There were times that she felt like giving up, but they pushed her.

Demand and supply

According to Masline Gambara she felt Rose had steel in her and she was not supposed to stop at anything. Rose’s articulation of demand and supply curve and its impact on overall economics made Mrs Gambara to understand economics the way she does now, and felt Rose was destined for greater things in life. She felt the rising of Rose was her benefit as well. And indeed she kept pushing.

Government then came up with command agriculture, Mrs Rose Maziriri nee Chindove got assistance with inputs and she put 60-ha of land under cultivation with maize (40 was from the command agriculture support and 20 was from her own resources) expecting not less than 10 tonnes/ ha according to Agriculture Extension Officers and Coalition of Agricultural Graduates of Zimbabwe (CAGOZ) experts who visited her farm.

She put a further 5 ha under cultivation with sugar beans and the CAGOZ experts and Extension Officers are still assessing the tonnage per hectare for the bean crop, but it sure is a good crop from what I saw.

Sleepless night

Let me save you the burden of the struggles she went through for now but go straight to how COVID-19 put this hardworking woman through sleepless nights.

Her maize crop is now ready for harvest, but she had to stop the harvesting process because she didn’t want to endanger the workers with the scary SARS-cov-2. “I don’t have a combined harvester or a mechanised way of harvesting so I hire casual or temporary farm workers who come and harvest the traditional way. Now given the COVID-19 scare, I could not risk their lives. My farm supports them by giving them work and if I can’t hire them they are heavily affected,” she said.

She said she was equally affected as the maize is now being affected by termites and other post harvest pests while still in the field and this will reduce her yield. She was equally worried about thieves as she had noted some suspicious activity in her farm. She had to observe the lockdown to save lives.

Farmworkers

“I am happy government eased the restrictions of the lockdown, I can now hire farmworkers to come and harvest. I will also be able to have food to give to orphans, widows and old people’s home that I normally support in the community at Luckycrown Primary school and Karoi Old People’s Home. I would say over 300 people directly benefits from this farm, not to mention the food that we provide to the country”.

She pointed out that the manpower challenge to her harvesting programme is a big blow to government’s efforts to easy drought issues in the country as they benefited from command agriculture and are supposed to sell to GMB, which in turn will assist the nation at large.

She reiterated that it was not her problem alone, but a challenge facing most farmers who are starting particularly women. CAGOZ chairperson Dickson Kubvakacha also lamented the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture as a business and food security.

Weevil

“We have been working with Rose Maziriri partnering Government through the Agriculture extension officers, and I must say her potential is now being hinder at the last minute,” said Kubvakacha.

“She is an example for women in agriculture, but this unforeseen pandemic is affecting her investment,” he stressed.

Kubvakacha pointed out that the community which benefits from employment from farms was heavily affected, those who buy and sell agricultural produce, the transporters, citizens who need a secure food supply, manufacturing industries who want raw materials and government at large.

He said it was painful for government to import maize when some of it was becoming food for termites and weevils in Rose’s farm. He further called for support to women in Agriculture from insurance companies and other stakeholders.

Mrs Maziriri said when she started people thought she was fronting for some white man, because people thought a woman could never do such a big project I agriculture. She said she decided to shun some partnership which exploit farmers and show people what she is made of.

She however said her desire was to partner such organisation like Seedco who have never exploited farmers with their seed growing programmes, and their efforts are in line with government vision.

As she prepared to hire workers to harvest, she said she will make sure they have protective clothing against COVID-19. She said if she as a farmer was facing such serious problems she could only imagine how others where reeling under this pandemic.

She felt the economic discourse was not focussing more on protecting the primary industry in Zimbabwe to make sure the gross domestic product of the country takes an upward trend. She was however optimistic that something good will come out of this as the national debate was now shifting more to economics than other trivial issues.

CAGOZ chairperson Dickson Kubvakacha

Donald Mushove is a Forensic expert, consultant, writer and poet. He is contactable on dmushove@gmail.com / Donald Mushove on FB/ @OGmediaguru on Twitter/ +263 777 479 781 on WhatsApp

