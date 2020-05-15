The key to staying fit and healthy, lies in the 10km Machinjike challenge

Zimbabwe Digital News

If you want to see the true colours of human beings – lock them down. So goes the saying.

We live in interesting times. No-one quite knows where our livelihoods as Zimbabweans in the diaspora – are headed to. If you consider the deadly effects of Covid-19 – the effects are too scary even to contemplate.

We are a tight-knit community as the Brawlers, and there is no limit to the innovation, camaradie, and freedom of expression that exists in our networks.

While many of our members have been struggling to stay healthy while staying afloat under lock-down – many others have now cautiously started jogging and running in order to keep fit.

Media partnership

This week – as the Brawlers – we have gone back to our media partnership with Zimbabwe Digital News, with the aim to share news, tips, information and modern techniques that go into health and fitness, especially under a state of national disaster.

Every week or two this newspaper has dedicated space to news on Brawlers fitness activities, and the news around our exciting monthly sporting challenges.

While golf has been our flagship sporting code for a couple of years now – we have always maintained that there are hundreds of beautiful stories generated within the Brawlers community.

Many of these stories go unreported and do not get enough airplay in other press.

The objective in the media partnership is to encourage our community to be active and stay fit, especially during these trying times of Covid-19, where movement of restricted.

Tell a story

But at the same – to tell a story.

We will have various types of challenges within each fitness area and those who can, may take up the challenges. For this month’s challenge we currently have the Anos Machinjike 10km challenge.

This is not a restrictive challenge. Even those who are starting from as little as tackling a 2km challenge – we are encouraging everyone to post their work out results.

And the team to assess the statistics afterwards. The most important thing is to get fit.

Every month myself as Captain and committee will set up new challenges. Our members encouraged to propose their own challenges as what Ano Machinjike did for long distance runners.

Simple challenges

The current challenge itself is very simple. Simply wake up and do some exercises.

Jogging, ABS, legs, cycling or weights. Players can challenge each other to certain distance in the case of jogging or cycling , just like golf match plays.

There is really no pressure on anyone to do it. But it is when you do it that the fun starts.

It has been fun already, and those who have “played” the Machinjike Challenge will tell you that there is always something new that comes out of the action.

None of these were serious injuries, and infact the guys shared laughs of how the unfit members were getting injured without much sweat on the road.

News that is generated by the Brawlers is unscripted, without any previous reference points, or yard stick.

This means that the media reportage that we are pioneering with the Brawlers and the Digital newspaper – has not really been done before, and we are looking to this community to develop their story writing and story telling at the same time.

We know that there are many others in our ranks who are scared of even trying to run around the block. For those, we will quote Chairman Donovan Chimhandamba’s speech at the Zim Excellency Awards two years ago:

He said: Here is the thing! People will respect you for going out there and trying the hardest.

It’s not how you actually perform that earns you the respect of your peers, but the fact that you actually went out and did it at all.

That’s the difference.

Not being scared to run around the block is one thing. Not trying to keep fit at all in unforgivable.

We will continue to report on golf sport when the greens return. We will keep our eye on the ball for other Socio-Economic Developmental programmes that are making the headlines where the Brawlers are involved in as we all learn to live with this Covid-19 disrupted economy.

Remember in sport. No pain. No gain. Cheers for this week.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews