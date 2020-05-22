The earth has experienced a pollution break, and its a controversial and inconvenient truth:

By Max Zambeze

That the earth experienced “a welcome pollution break or recess” sounds nasty and distasteful. But it is the controversial and inconvenient truth – and it hurts.

The Corona Virus lockdowns came with limited human activity worldwide in efforts to control and contain the virus.

Denying the environment benefited can only be described as staggering arrogance.

The environment won with cuts in CO2 emissions without even calling for an emergency meeting of the Paris Climate Agreement signatories.

Even the most powerful world leader US president Donald Trump didn’t need to be consulted on his country’s participation or not in urgent commitments in “Indirectly cutting CO2” emissions by introducing the first world’s biggest economic shutdowns.

It was a worldwide automatic decision, only conveyed by the media, no need for the major conferences to decide whether to be in or out.

In the containment and prevention, human activity – the major contributor to environmental problems, was eliminated, reducing pollution levels.

No specific measurements have been released but graphic details indicated that Covid-19 had contributed to a clean environment.

Such a view also came from one of the top US soul music producers and writers, Mr Kenny Gamble, the music legend who spoke to fans tuning into his Facebook Show beamed worldwide on Tuesday night.

Mr Gamble said the world had waited for this episode instead of waking up to the reality of climate change catastrophes.

He is the pioneering US songwriter, producer and humanitarian who formed R-and-B label Philadelphia International Records with Leon Huff in 1971, they created the Philly Sound.

The Three Degrees, Ojay’s, MFSB, The Jacksons, Teddy Pendergrass, and others were part of the Philly Sound.

Mr Gamble, also featured R&B sensation on this show, Stephanie Mills.

Emphasising the importance of environmental awareness, its protection and understanding the fragility of the earth’s environment in order to maintain sustainability and prevent climate change catastrophes, Mr Gamble said:

“We didn’t have to wait for Covid-19 shutdowns to get this clean air being experienced around the world.”

Mr Gamble hinted on the possible release of an environmental awareness song along the lines of the Philly Sound hit song by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes – Wake Up Every Body.

“We really need to raise awareness about sustainable clean environment,” said Mr Gamble, humming a few notes of the song during the Facebook show, much to the delight of his audience.

“We gotta have something to ‘Wake up everybody’ to climate change and sustainable environment awareness.”

Some of the lines on the Wake Up Every Body lyrics say:

“The world is now in a whole lot of trouble…

“All we have to do is put our heads and hearts together…

“You gotta wake up everybody and no more sleeping in bed…

“The world’s changed so very much from what it used to be…

“…so much hatred, war and poverty…

“The world won’t get no better…if we just let it be…”

The songwriters were Berry Jr Gordy, Gwendolyn Gordy Fuqua and Roquel Davis.

Mr Gamble said let’s wake up to climate change realities. He avoided discussion of the very contentious issues politicians and scientists fail to agree on.

Conspiracy theorists

President Trump sent shock waves around the world when he announced that he would back out of the global agreement to tackle climate change, the Paris Climate Agreement bringing 195 nations together. Trump does not accept the science showing the climate is changing. He doesn’t have a choice this time.

Levels of air pollutants and warming gases over some cities and regions are showing significant drops as coronavirus impacts work and travel.

Researchers in New York told the BBC their early results showed carbon monoxide mainly from cars had been reduced by nearly 50% compared with last year.

Emissions of the planet-heating gas CO2 have also fallen sharply.

But there are warnings levels could rise rapidly after the pandemic.

With global economic activity ramping down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it is hardly surprising that emissions of a variety of gases related to energy and transport would be reduced.

Scientists say that by May, when CO2 emissions are at their peak thanks to the decomposition of leaves, the levels recorded might be the lowest since the financial crisis over a decade ago.

By the way global warming is just one aspect of climate change. “Global warming” refers to the rise in global temperatures due mainly to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. “Climate change” refers to the increasing changes in the measures of climate over a long period of time – including precipitation, temperature, and wind patterns

