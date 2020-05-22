BNC moves ahead to inspire through training and business coaching

BNC News Reporter

A young entrepreneur, Mr M Dongo walked a miserable journey in his entrepreneurship journey. For real it was a rocky, thorny and a road full of uphill and downhill but that did not even cross his mind for he never saw it as an obstacle but as an opportunity to be better and develop an extra muscle.

Mr M Dongo founded the BNC as a WhatsApp group that was there to fulfil one purpose only which was to “INSPIRE OTHERS TO BE INSPIRED” and the vision grew from there to be where it is now, a global recognised company that is helping entrepreneurs to start, restructure and sustain their businesses through entrepreneurship training and business coaching.

BNC was started with its theme “INSPIRED TO INSPIRE” and with this in mind, we have expanded our company in the past 2 years to over eleven countries in four continents and have touched hundreds of lives through our coaching and training programs.

We have recently launched a BNC TV, a media house for all entrepreneurs that are doing great things in their business.

The growth of the company is an amazing journey that reminds me that we determine what we want in life and no one else.

If you set to do something for yourself and be disciplined to it, nothing is impossible.

If you think of where you have been and where you are now and compare the journey and if you are not inspired by that journey then you have to up your game.

You have to do what I call “REFLECT AND RECHARGE” a process of looking back and learn from your past and restructure if you have to.

So do what inspires and pay not just to do things for the sake of doing.

For more check us out at: www.mrmdongo.co.za : http://www.bncinter.com

info@mybnc.co.za : info@mrmdongo.co.za

