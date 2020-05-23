The ruling Zanu-PF is a damaged brand in Zimbabwe, but so is the MDC in its formations

MDC and Zanu Pf have been tried and tested in almost all facets of governance with rampant corruption, nepotism and have proved to be both violent outfits

By Garikai Mutongoreya

Many are skeptical to joining any new Political outfit outside Zanu Pf and MDC as it appears that any new party lacks the punch and stamina to change the current political landscape in Zimbabwe.

Whilst the above may be somehow true that it the current leadership positions of MDC and Zanu Pf is filled by unprofessional bootlickers, loudmouths and confrontational activists who are only for their stomachs and wallets.

MDC and Zanu Pf have been tried and tested in almost all facets of governance with rampant corruption, nepotism and have proved to be both violent outfits.

One needs to look the downward spiral of the economic fundamentals since DRC war, the birth of MDC, the dysfunctional GNU

The people of Zimbabwe gave them ample time to prove they can change the perilous course the country has been heading back to a Zimbabwe where the country was vibrant with industries functioning, where getting accepted at Harare Poly would guarantee you a modest living standard.

Where being accepted for apprenticeship at Zimoco, CMED or Zimasco would ensure that girls would turn their heads when you pass. Where one would finish college on VTL and grants without the help of family.

Where if one produces a Mutare Teachers college student card in Chisumbanje or Zimunya would make you proud. Where a white state registered training uniform meant an achievement.

When companies would recruit you when you’re still on a UZ or NUST attachment.

Zanu PF and MDC have been united at ensuring that our prospects , expectations and ambitions are shuttered.

They have been like violent and uncaring parents who are always fighting and not caring for the kids.

Their objectives have always been trying to prove and win against each other without any of them listening to one’s view point. As long it’s raised by the other, the other opposes and make all effort to ensure that it fails.

This is a political Groupthink problem with their supporters and those who still have hope on these two parties. Groupthink occurs when a group of well intentioned people make irrational and non- optimal decisions that are spurred by the urge to conform or the discouragement of dissent.

This problematic and premature consensus maybe fueled by a particular agenda or simply because the political party members value harmony and coherence above rational thinking.

Zanu Pf and MDC members refrain from expressing doubts and judgements or disagreeing with the consensus ( echoed by their leaders).

In the interest of making a decision that furthers their political party cause, members may ignore any ethical or moral consequences.

Risky or disastrous military maneuvers, such as demonstrations and marches in support of leaders which may result in arrests and killings as well as victimisation are commonly cited as instances of political Groupthink ideologies

Political party group think fosters a strong “us versus them” mentality that prompts MDC and Zanu Pf members to accept their political party perspectives in the heat of the moment, even when these perspectives don’t necessarily align with their personal views.

When the MDC and Zanu Pf identity is threatened, Groupthink decision-making can be destructive ( eg, inciting a riot or other violent event). While it is invoked at the level of geopolitics, group think can also refer to subtle process of social or ideological conformity.

Chinhu Ichi Chaora. No amount of boiling and spices can make these parties fresh and edible. Unless uri honye

Any rational Zimbabwean has no reason to be continued to be bundled into such tired and failed outfits.

Gari Mutongoreya is a businessman. He is a keen follower of www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com, The Friday Mix and The Sunday Express. He writes in his personal capacity.

