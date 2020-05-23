Zimbabwe: A country that is ravaged by tribal divisions

Why are we allowing the few individuals who have captured the country to continue running our affairs, and ruining the country further?

Bhekani Dube’s views

Zimbabweans are people with great ideas, great dreams and great visions. It is so sad however to see a people with such capabilities, suffering to the extent of asking for food relief from western countries.

Despite the humour, the intellectuality we possess, many of our fellow countrymen’s lives is relegated into a level not acceptable in the societies. It’s even a shame for such to claim their status at this juncture, where life has made them to live a pauper’s life.

I have seen a lot of qualified nurses with degrees and diplomas, qualified teachers not given enough their credentials. Have you ever asked yourself why is it like this?

The thing is, the government that took over from the Rhodesian regeme, took almost everything that was against black empowerment.

Remember during those years, as blacks we were not allowed to enter the same toilet with the minority Whites, that’s a crime you would go to jail for. Then came the Black government, they made sure that the very policy is maintained, but in a different way.

Now, the government that consists of the so called learned people is sinking, and there isn’t any of the good ideas working to rescue this sinking ship.

White Privilege

I remember quiet well, that during the first years of independence. The only achievement that the ruling party maintained was education. They inherited it from the Smith regime, hence by then only Whites were privileged, after independence the government maintained up to the time when it was clear that the leaders are nothing else but a bunch of failures.

How do I conclude this: The education system functioned well, but in the other part of the country it wasn’t as in other areas. For example in Matabeleland, temporary teachers (the unqualified) were deployed to teach from primary level to secondary, while in other parts of the school got teacher who were from college.

From the times of Mutumbuka up to the late 90s.

There were no schools built, and that made children in rural areas to walk long distance to school. That on its own was a failure from the government that led multitude of youths going down to South Africa.

The curriculum was changed, history was rewritten with children not taught the true history of the liberation struggle, but forced to believe that the founders of the country were a certain group of people.

What our children are learning today started to be implemented after independence, which is opposed to the development of the country. The country develops very well with all of its people given same opportunities to learn of their roots. Hence there are some sharp minded scholars coming from all corners of the country, they are not allowed to participate in the building of the country.

Darlington Chiuta

In 1998-99, when the trade unions started a lot of demonstrations that led to the formation of MDC party. Thus when the government boycotted Cambridge carriculum and started ZimSec.

The once admired educational system dropped to nothing. Hence teachers were still the same, they maintained the same quality, but under strict monitoring.

The same system managed to produce scholars who are all over the world working for the foreign governments giving them quality inputs. For example, I know of one young man who is an economist running the entire Johannesburg metropolitan, he is from Zimbabwe, Muzi Mathema.

The chief engineer of Joburg water is Darlington Chiuta, who actually laid the water infrastructure for the whole of Johannesburg, Alex, Tembisa and Diepsloot.

Some economists are out there doing good things to different companies who are not even of help in the country. My point is, after producing all these intellectuals, how come our country is still going down into the drains?

The other thing that was inherited by the government from Smith regime was self hate. The Rhodesian government trained our minds to self hate and hate everything that has to do with development.

They taught us to draw tribal lines against each other as a country. Now this disease has cost us a lot since a stereotypical life is in every society of Zimbabwe and made as a culture. How do we come out of this?

We need each other as a whole country, but if it is always some people seen as superior than others, no achievement will ever be there in our country.

Whenever it’s time to remember our fallen heroes who brought forth independence, we only here one side of the coin, yet the so called Patriotic front had two armies mainly ZIPRA and ZANLA.

In conclusion: These great ideas that we circulate in social networks, why can’t we implement and rebuild our country? O’ yes I know there is a stumbling block which is the elite that has captured our country and the whole system.

However, with or without our great ideas, the freedom is coming, not so long but tomorrow.

Bhekani Dube is an author and writer. He writes in his personal capacity.

