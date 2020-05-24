Touch the news, and touch tomorrow. Your freedom to be informed

The Sunday Express

So, welcome to the Sunday Express newspaper. Our journey to this day has been delayed a couple of times, mainly because we were focussing on putting the blocks on your online publication www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com, and its Friday portable version – the ever popular Friday Mix E-edition newspaper.

The request to cater for the Sunday market has been in the Zim Digital Newsroom for months, and our stakeholders have been asking for this media company to deliver Sundays – mainly because the readers and followers have got more time (in theory) in between Church and Religion – to catch up on reading news that has been happening in the week before – and news that is coming up in the week ahead.

Such is the unique positioning of The Sunday Express in the digital newspaper market – where digital news has taken over our livelihoods.

Before the devastating onset of Covid-19 and its deadly effects on our lives, economies, habits, livelihoods and future, a typical Sunday for many of you – our readers – is a day of peace, relaxation, meditation and family time.

The traditional family get together would normally be held on a Sunday, and the Sunday would not be complete without a gourment Sunday lunch and afternoon snuggle up while catching up on sports on television.

So Sundays for you and us – are uncharted territory – in that news should have a forward looking approach to what is going to happen, rather than spend plenty of time on what has happened already.

The shifting sands to Seeing News Differently

Our catchline is Touch Tomorrow. We believe more in the future of news – and we believe that this newspaper will not only deliver news that makes you to change the way that your Monday (tomorrow) will be – but your Tuesday(s), Wednesday(s) and Thursday(s) as well.

Your Friday(s) are in good hands because we know that you See News Differently – and that commitment to mixing news offering(s) on that day – is unchanged.

Because The Friday Mix has been coming to you at four edition(s) per week, and the Sunday readers had been waiting – we have therefore trimmed The Friday Mix from four editions per month – to a digital prototype.

That means that the newspaper is undergoing devolvement, and is being given to more clusters of families that were responsible for its origin, and to the stakeholders.

More announcements are due in this regard.

She listed a mixture of Sunday picnic ideas, and in between she spoke fondly about the challenge of fulfilling a demanding readership where anticipation can be worse than the real thing—which, in this case – is the week ahead.

On Saturday, you’re all gung-ho about the weekend (she wrote), but as the hours creep further and further into Sunday – you get a case of what’s been dubbed “the Sunday scaries.”

What do you have going on this coming week? Are you ready? How can you prepare yourself for the five days of work ahead?

What we really should be doing with those Sunday hours is savouring them, not wishing them away.

The Focus on Southern Africa

So for us – and you our dear readers, followers, stakeholders – and those who follow for the news, information and entertainment – the African story has not been told properly on many fronts – and it has become even more important to learn to know our exact posititioning among our neighbours in SADC, and our place on the continent post Covid-19.

While we have done a lot in lining up our digital platforms with first world standards, our counterparts in the print industry have not done justice to the debate of national African interest.

As African(s) of the South we seem to disagree on almost everything – on current affairs, on news and sports, on corruption, on leadership or lack of it and on what this continent needs to do in order take its rightful place among the world’s continents. On the contrary we agree on a few things in terms of the matters that affect us directly.

We agree that there are things that need to work – before we find solutions to the challenges that we face as a region and as a continent of diversity. We agree that – from a national interest perspective – the Zimbabwean economy must work in the African dream will be achieved.

For Zimbabwe to work, SADC itself must work.

The national interest of our region

We agree that the currencies of our regions must serve the population(s) – whether you are a Zimbabwean in Zimbabwe, or in the diaspora.

We agree that the national interest wants electricity without load shedding, running water, good roads and winning sports teams.

We want productive agriculture, and mining, we want tourism and manufacturing, and we want to take our place among the leading nations on the continent.

Such national interest(s) have not been handled properly among many of our communities, and certainly the national interest has been a cause of conflict, even among and within the African media as a whole and the regional media operations.

The biggest problem that we face as a region is the problem of the shrinking media space and the rise in demand for credible and authentic digital newspapers.

With the Sunday Express Limited edition – we will champion the African National Interest from a Southern African diaspora point of departure.

The technologies themselves are there for the taking. Just read through what UhuruWallet is doing to champion the digital currencies movement, and just read what our news analysts are saying about the potential to (re- align) and lead the way in digital media across the continent.

Touching tomorrow is not easy if you do not have the right information, and the right people to break the news down for you. You are covered – and the news and analysis has just got better.

