Brawlette Tracey Mawoneke: Winter exercises, masks and Covid-19 runners survival kit

This week Zimbabwe Digital News caught up with Harare based fitness champion Tracey Mawoneke. She said that keeping fit during this time of lockdown was a tricky affair, as many adjustments had to be made in terms of fitness routines and keeping safe from the threat of Covid-19.

Good morning Tracey. Hoping that you are fine.

1. With the onset of winter, running in the cold is a challenge, and most runners struggle with freezing conditions. We believe that you have taken to running with gloves, a sweater and a beanie. How can runners keep warm in these conditions?

Going out of the blankets and then eventually out of the house is a mammoth task especially when the temperatures are low. The initial stages of the run are much harder as the body needs to adjust and heat up. Just like a car engine, you need to start the car and let it idle the body needs to do the same.

So yes a vest or thermal vest, gloves and sweater can help. Though these may then become cumbersome during the run, one can easily tie them around the waist if it is a long run.

2. Does it assist if you warm up first in the yard before you go out. For instance if you skip rope, or do exercise(s) to loosen up before you take to the road?

Warming up before a run, not only in cold conditions, is also very important. It is recommended that one does that before any form of exercise so running is indeed included. One can do stretching or marching on the spot or jogging on the spot to heat up. Jump rope or skipping also helps to loosen up as it is the same type of cardio workout as running.

3. What is your cruising speed. Would you say that you are a slow starter or a strong finisher?

I do not consider myself a fast runner though I have won some races, maybe lady luck was smiling at me then. I run to complete a target or race. I am a strong finisher.

What works for me is to maintain a pace. Obviously the longer distances require one to have built endurance so easy does it. The shorter routes are the test of your strength and agility hence more pressure builds in order to complete with a good time.

4. Seeing that the professional road running season has been completely disrupted by Covid-19, what does it mean for the thousands of professional runners out there who actually make a living out of this sport?

Almost like everything else, Covid-19 has disrupted a lot of things. Incomes have been affected and yes the professional runners are not immune to that. However I believe that it shall come to pass, there is a time and season for everything but in the meantime if their circumstances allow they can continue with their training or adjust accordingly to their various countries regulations, eat healthy, sleep and rest as required.

5. There is a lot that is being said about the use of masks while running. Are you able to control your breathing in full flight if you are wearing a mask?

That is one technique that has presented itself to runners which with time needs accustoming to. It’s not easy and some schools of thought say it is dangerous. Am yet to read more and learn about it. I personally am finding it hard to run with a mask but it’s a necessary evil that must be done so am learning. So I run with a mask, though give myself a few seconds to remove it and “catch a breath” then return it.

6. There is also this narrative that runners must not run where other runners have recently gone past. This because of the fear that the infection could be airborne, and a runner is in danger of breathing in and taking the disease from the runners ahead of you?

That is true, the virus is airborne and there is no telling with the naked eye what kind of air one is breathing hence the necessary evil of masks. If you encounter another runner you could use opposite sides of the road maybe, though it may not sound 100% preventative.

7. How have you managed to navigate your way around that risk. Does it mean one gets to use some back routes, or roads that do not have traffic?

Suddenly I know all the houses with vicious dogs or lanes and closes that I may have never known before. I now know how long a street is and repeating them has become a norm for me. It has made me creative in coming up with routes that may reach my desired mileage.

For instance I now know that “Old Catton road “from one end to the other is 400metres hence if I want to get a kilometre I will be safe with repeating it 3 times at least. Obviously too there is no traffic in those roads and you can comfortably run.

The only awkward moment is when people in their houses see you from their window or yard – going up and down several times they may think you have gone insane.

8. How else can runners keep fit without going outside the gate?

There are various workouts that one can do in the comfort of their homes without a lot of space required. To list them would require another full paged article but the ones that may be deemed easier or simple to do is skipping, body weight exercises including, but not limited to, squats, jumping jacks, push-ups, stomach crunches etc. If you then want to add equipment just look for things around the house. Use old disused tyres to jump in and out, to flip over, to do your squats holding them or jumping jacks.

9. Dr Ngoni said last week that one of the things that many runners do not take seriously – is the issue of diet and what you are eating. How does the food aspect fit into your approach to fitness?

My diet is usually refined starch, protein and vegetables. For one to have optimum performance they also need good nutrition. My breakfast list includes eggs, yoghurt, avocado, cheese, vegetables. Lunch and dinner choices are almost similar; sweet potatoes, brown rice, vegetables, soya, eggs, and meat.

I can snack in between so on the list is fruit and nuts. Water is also of paramount importance and I keep hydrating during the day

9. How many female runners are there in Zimbabwe today? We don’t mean necessarily numbers, but the popularity of the sport among Zimbabwean women?

Female runners are there in large numbers. Running has become very popular amongst our kin and you find races filled with the fairer sex and at times even more than male counterparts.

10. Your favourite all time female runner, even from the continent or beyond. Why would you rate that person as a great runner, and describe their technique?

I grew up hearing about Maria Mutola and have loved her. Though retired I always enjoyed her 800 metres running event.

I rate her as a great runner because she competed at six Olympic Games and is a three-time world champion in this event. She was more of a speed runner so I enjoyed watching the thrill as she raced past the others and kept her momentum.

11. Any other things that you wish to add to this interview in relation to fitness during this time of Covid-19, and how it has affected sports in general

In general it is recommended that we should exercise so hence I encourage people to learn to be more active. You will realize that in this time of Covid-19 we have been removed from our “norms “and the temptation is to spend more time sitting.

It’s advisable to take short walks even in the comfort of our living spaces, play active games with children, for example catch, or tag, do gardening, more cleaning etc, there are a variety of ways to get in some form of exercise.

The usual soccer games we would go watch are no more there or the races we had been used to having nearly every fortnight are no longer there and for some reason that is depressing but like mentioned earlier, the phase will pass and we will certainly have our coke and potato at the water points whilst posing for a picture!

12. Thanking you for the time. You may add one or two other matters of interest to sportsmen and women?

In closing I would like to urge those women that have not yet embarked on a fitness journey to hop on the train. Not only is it beneficial to the body it is a great way of socializing, networking and meeting like-minded people and a great hobby.

