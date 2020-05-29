Zimbabwe’s economic prospects look grim – not withstanding the arguments of the President

By Kernan Mzelikahle

Around November 2019, President ED Mnangagwa was interviewed by a dynamic media outlet called Capitalk.

Among other issues, the subject of discussion turned on to the Zimbabwe Dollar, that had been recently introduced at the time.

The president argued “… the Zimbabwe Dollar is actually the strongest currency in the region …”. At that time the Zimbabwe Dollar was trading at USD $ 1 : 5 ZWL. At the time, the president appeared to be arguing grounded on facts.

The young interviewer could not press the issue to argue that the value of a currency is not anchored on its absolute trading power, but on its ability to maintain its trading power over time. Notwithstanding the arguments proffered by the president, the Zimbabwe Dollar has gone on to crush dismally, now trading around 1 : 75 against the greenback on the market.

The Old Mutual Implied Rate (OMIR) is trading at ZWL$104 for the greenback. Conservative estimates of the Zimbabwe dollar plunge hover around 93% loss of value in only six months, since the president’s interview. Is there a turning point in sight for the challenges facing the country?

The Islamic Jihadists

There has been reports that Zimbabwe is considering sending troops to Mozambique in order to aid the beleaguered State against the insurgency of RENAMO and recently reported elements of Islamist militants.

In fact, the reports suggest that Zimbabwe has already sent a special detachment for a special covert mission.

The rational given, for the pro-intervention hawks is that Zimbabwe has national interests in Mozambique, and this is symbolised by the Beira corridor.

For this reason, the pro-intervention hawks are bent on seizing the opportunity afforded by Zimbabwe chairing the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

In taking precautions, the pro-intervention hawks have strung up an elaborate strategy that seeks to send allied forces comprising of the majority of SADC member states.

This way, Zimbabwe’s participation in the intervention would not look off-side, and certainly the cost of the war would be spread across the member states.

From the beginning of human civilisation, war has always been a costly adventure, with little islands of respite in the form of victory and loot from the vanquished.

A cursory look at Zimbabwe’s intervention in other countries does not give confidence to an onlooker. Zimbabwe’s experience in the DRC was far from desirable. While the official version of the war’s outcome in the Congo is that Zimbabwe achieved its objectives, it is not clear what it stood to benefit from the whole exercise.

Contrary to the benefits of the victor, Zimbabwe began facing an unprecedented economic meltdown from around 1998, in-part due to the war.

Economic meltdown

The circumstances appear to be repeating. In fact, it may be argued that the first intervention in Mozambique by Zimbabwe from 1982 precipitated its economic demise that saw Zimbabwe eventually settling for ESAP.

The effects of the intervention in the 80s, however, were masked by the fact that the Industrial capacity inherited from Rhodesia was very good, thus the economy was stable.

The situation is starkly different today. Zimbabwe is barely managing to sustain itself, with very little to spare.

If Zimbabwe actively intervenes in the conflict, the economy would not be able to sustain the demands, and unabated expenditure. This brings me to a crucial point with respect to the president’s arguments.

When asked about the effects of the National Lockdown due to COVID-19 on the economy, the President remarked “… we would rather err on the side of caution because the economy can always be resurrected later”.

These remarks clearly burry the economy of the country into a second position. In other words, in the reasoning of the leader, the economy can always be fixed once the more important issues have been dealt with. It is, however, not clear when the more important issues will be settled.

A second grade problem

Yes, the comments were passed with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Mozambican challenge ranks nearly as important in the minds of the pro-intervention hawks. Therefore, the effects of the war can similarly be reasoned out following the president’s remark, that is, “… the economy can always be resurrected later”.

This attitude explains why the economy has been on a free fall. No one cares to fix the problems related to the economy because, in their minds, it can always be looked at later.

This means it’s a second-grade problem. In the meantime, the RBZ governor is lost, he has no clue what to do.

With this in mind, it is clear that the future of the economy looks dim, grim even. The compounding effects of the COVID-19 induced National Lockdown, the indifference towards the economy, the trigger-happy pro-intervention hawks, and the general tendency of the government to pursue pseudo-socialist policies, all conspire to crush the Zimbabwean economy.

With a failing economy, more than eight million Zimbabweans are expected to be food insecure by December 2021.

Once again, the diseases of abject poverty such as kwashiorkor will visit the most vulnerable in our society. Without doubt, the next three (3) years will be the most difficult, particularly if one considers that 90% of civil servants earn less than USD $100.

It is baffling to listen to the Finance and Economic Development Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube, celebrating that the government’s wage bill dropped to nearly 40% of the budget.

Basically, he is celebrating that civil servants are sinking into poverty. The argument to say the economy “… can always be resurrected later” is akin to a careless utterance that ‘those dying of starvation can always be resurrected later’.

Without moving the economy into first priority position in our national discourse, it will never be “resurrected”, and the people will die in abject poverty.

Kernan Mzelikahle is an apolitical analyst, and may be contacted by cellphone on +263775195334, or by email on k.mzelikahle@gmail.com, twitter handle is @Mzelikahle. This article and others like it may be found on Mthwakazi Forum website: sites.google.com/view/mthwakaziforum

