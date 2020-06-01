Tamuka Investments: A new approach to STEAMulating Zimbabwean entrepreneurship

By Dr Tamuka Martin Chidyausiku

In 2016 Gweru’s Topflight College hosted it’s 1st ever awards convocation celebrating 23 years of access and success and with students being awarded for Leadership, Arts and Computer Science thus TASC was born. Every year it grew until ultimately culminating in TASC 2020.

This year’s conference had to be virtual in light of COVID-19 but the STEAMultating Entrepreneurship theme was highly suited to finding homegrown solutions against coronavirus that are rooted in STEM+Arts (STEAM) in Zimbabwe.

The epic line up consisted of 3 special guest performances, 8 plenary speakers, 12 global panellists and the crème de la crème of 20 aspiring entrepreneurs.

Not even the COVID19 pandemic could stop this great initiative as it went virtual and beamed across the world as evidenced by the over four thousand viewers that took their time to be part of this epic conference across various social media platforms irrespective of the different time zones.

STEAMUlating engagements

From the beginning the conference promised to be novel, exciting and “STEAMulating” as it was held on 25th May 2020, a special day on the African calendar where the whole of Africa and its diaspora celebrate Africa day and the spirit of Pan Africanism. As the conference opened, guests were serenaded by a musical prelude from piano maestro Cortlandt Jones.

The beautiful piece filtered through the conference with an aura of peace and tranquillity that cascaded into the viewers’ homes. Dr Sibonani Mlambo, a lecturer at Chinhoyi University and one of the TASC planning committee members introduced the Master of Ceremony for the day; Tamuka Martin Chidyausiku, Ph.D better known far and wide as Dr Muk.

Dressed in one his trademark Zim-T-shrt and white lab court, Dr. Muk took the virtual YouTube floor and effortlessly coordinated the program from start to finish. Not even the connectivity challenges here and there could derail the program. From welcome remarks by the second TASC winner from #TASC2017; Kudzai Chanetsa. She highlighted how through hard work and perseverance she had managed to set up an online retail shop, gardening project and a poultry scheme.

Another previous winner; Elimon Dingwizwa also graced the conference as a live plenary speaker live from Italy were he is now pursuing his mechanical engineering degree. Elimon was the inaugural winner from #TASC2016 who urged everyone to never give up even when struggles are abound.

The Weight loss training

This set the tone for more plenary speakers like Mr Naja Simeon who gave the audience a greater understanding of the life of a visual artsist and the whole concept of the interdisciplinary power of STEM and Arts.

He also took the opportunity to present a #TASC2020 art impression of the African Map with some of the presenters and panellists that left the audience mesmerised. Blended in gold and black the masterpiece was indeed a collector’s item for all the viewers and panellists. Next the audience got to zoom in on the elite panel of the judges that brought with them a pedigree of qualities that included experience, wisdom and leadership in various sectors of the economy.

The jury was chaired by one of the leading Zimbabwean health consultants Dr Brighton Chireka whose mandate was to coordinate the judging process alongside China based associate professor Dr. Edward Sanganyado, Medical practitioner at Parirenyatwa Hospital; Dr Rudorwashe Gumbo, COVID-19 Research Scientist at the University of Washington; Dr Patience Murapa, Ugandan Epidemiologist; Dr Andrew Mujugira, Venture capitalist and returning judge; Terrence Orr, Architectural Designer; Simbabrashe Mafundikwa and lastly Zimbabwean influencer, rapper, actor and business strategist; Tendai Ryan Nguni aka Tehn Diamond.

High level presentations

The presentations from the plenary talks from Dr Mujugira, Dr Chireka, Dr Sanganyado, Dr Murapa, Mr Mafundikwa, Mr Dingwiza, Mr Hall were not only insightful but also thought provoking. The biggest takeaway from the presenters stressed that as an entrepreneur, creativity alone is not sufficient for innovation as innovation also requires determination to foster the development, production, and implementation of a data driven idea.

Dr Rudorwashe participated in a question and answer segment themed “Reality of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.” From the Q & A it was clear that COVID-19 was real and indeed in Zimbabwe.

The onus was on the Zimbabwean population to take the initiative to practice social distancing as currently it is the only effective method of containing coronavirus. In his key note address – “You Are Not the Future”, Tehn Diamond challenged young people to be actively involved in solving today’s complex problems as there are not the future but the present.

Finally the pitch competition was off to a great start with this proper framing all. With just 4 minutes to prove her case to the jury and thousands of viewers.

Based on Dr. Muk’s calming directive, each of the scientists were very interested, pitches were amazingly just what the doctor had ordered as they brought out the best innovative and technical ideas ranging from contact tracing applications, microscopic booths to hands free sanitiser dispensers.

In between the programme the audience got to sit in a conversation amongst the Zimbabwean Diaspora. Moderated by Chiyedza Mvundura the conversation delved more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Zimbabwean diaspora covering their relationships and social well being.

Many could identify with issues that were raised showing that though they might be far they will still Zimbabwean.

Lia Holman blessed the audience with a heart warming music interlude through her melodious vocals that made one unconsciously hum to her lyrics.

In his vote of thanks DR Muks thanked all the donors who had stretched their hands towards his various philanthropic initiatives that have managed to transform many lives.

Tamuka Invements

One of the beneficiaries Ms Moreblessing Maburo had a few kind words to Tamuka Investments for helping out through the #COVID19 stipends that made a difference in her life.

“We thank God for giving us people like you as you are remembering us in such a difficult times. Though things are tough for everyone you are managing to spare the little that you have. We are forever grateful.” She said.

After more than 2 hours of fun, exciting and riveting talks and presentations the moment that everyone had been waiting finally arrived.

The chief justice Dr Chaeruka and his jury had agreed on the verdict and were ready to announce the winner however, there was a twist to this year’s prize winning ceremony that even took the MC by surprise. Due to the competitiveness of the pitches the judges had decided to pick top 5 which was going to get US$100.00 each. The top 5 had Munyaradzi Makosa, Norbert Kakurira, Ryan Katayi, Tafadzwa Munzwa and the #TASC2020 winner plus $U1000 cah proxe; Trueman Mabumbo.

Can back online as he was Trueman was euphoric and on top of the world. He thanked the organisers and the team that had helped to get this far.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity, it has allowed me to think outside the box.”

