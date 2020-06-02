Innovative solutions give AfrostainfarmTech the edge in the economics of agriculture



By Donald Mushove

In these trying times of SARS-cov-2 – no newspaper will be worth its salts if it doesn’t have an article with hard news about the dreaded pandemic popularly known as COVID-19 according to World Health Organisation (WHO) standards of nomenclature.

However in as much as they are significant, COVID-19 news are depressing and traumatising to say the least.

The world is waiting for a day when a proclamation shall be made that we now safe and free from the pandemic. What is frightening about this pandemic is that people cannot socialise anymore or even visit the sick, unlike AIDS, which has been subdued to the level of high blood pressure and asthma.

However if you are a farmer and looking for something to put a smile on your face AfrostainfarmTech are the guys to look for. These guys have mandated themselves with sustainable agriculture solutions within Zimbabwe and across Africa.

They have been so innovative in this lockdown era to an extent of making sure farming thrives in a professional way while ensuring food security and economic development in the communities that they have spread their tentacles.

African Sustainable Farming Technology (AfrostainfarmTech) is a pan-African company which has brought together stakeholders and farming communities in pursuit of the adoption of sustainable and decent farming systems and management of natural resources.

Complementarities

Operations of the company are based in Zimbabwe, but their services span across Africa. AfrostainfarmTech is committed to making agriculture a viable business through mutual collaborations, partnership, and information sharing and drawing on complementarities.

Mr Wenceslous Nyamupfukudza, one of the Directors said while it was sad that the world is reeling in this pandemic and the obvious detrimental effects on human survival and livelihoods, it was exciting that as a company they had designed systems long back which make farmers thrive in times of crisis.

Mr Nyamupfukudza took us to a model farm in Marondera where they are assisting a farmer grow luxuriantly. The cabbage and tomato farmer is a living testimony of what AfrostainfarmTech can do. AfrostainfarmTech first carried out on site farm experiments to assess the soil type, type of crop cultivars that grow best on the farm. Once that was done they then started training the farmer about the commercialisation of agriculture.

The farmer started from scratch learning things like planting, variety selection, packaging, branding record keeping, budgeting and marketing of produce including value addition. Water conservation and irrigation management was the next step and the farmer went on trial.

A batch of cabbages

The result is an enterprising cabbage crop and promising tomatoes. The farmer started supplying his first batch of cabbages in March amid the lockdown but has never faced any challenges thanks to AfrostainfarmTech.

They undertook a rigorous marketing exercise and some prominent supermarkets and food outlets pressed their order ahead of maturity of the cabbages. It then became a matter of making supply dates arrangements and the cabbages were delivered accordingly.

A farmer is compelled to smile in these times, given the circumstances.

“We are an organisation committed to finding the best way forward, in this fast moving and highly strategic field with an uncompromising passion for excellence”, said Mr Nyamupfukudza. To remain the centre of sustainable development he said they relentlessly pursue innovative solutions to grow their knowledge base.

Mr Nyamupfukudza said he had a cocktail of ideas which he was imparting to farmers on their Whatsapp platforms (+263 77674394) in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He however said for comprehensive personalised assistance farmers are free to get in touch with them on the Whatsapp number provided. The following is the list of the services that they offer:

• Sustainable and conservative farming, extension and onsite training

• Natural resources, soil and water conservation works

• Land use planning, development and management as well as marketing solutions

• Sustainable irrigation design and management

• Promotion of climate smart varieties, conservative agricultural practices including conservative machinery

• Provision of livestock improvement skills and health management as well as extension in general

• Local resource use and improvement in promoting home grown solutions for livestock production

It is quite refreshing to note that Zimbabwean youth have come up with such a strategic enterprise in agriculture. Agriculture is the primary production industry in Zimbabwe and our economy is agrobased.

To see youth investing in the mainstream industry in Zimbabwe reflects a change of mentality and a step towards a bright future in Agriculture. What is interesting to note is that AfrostainfarmTech has come up with models which fuse American, European, Asian and Australian farming standards with African Standards. The hybrid is a new kid on the block and is showing some fruits of promise.

Declaration in inspiration

Zimbabwe requires professionalization and commercial enterprise modelling of agriculture to spur forward. Maximum land utilisation does not entail use of vast pieces of land but rather maximising production per square area of land.

This can be realised by capitalisation, partnerships and training. Well trained farmers supported with financial resources and sustainable stakeholder partnerships can evolve into serious business players.

The challenge all along has been of farming partnerships that bleed farmers, and most farmers have nothing to show of the partnerships that they attached to in the past. Sustainability is paramount and the thrust of all agricultural activities in our country should stem from this endeavour.

A means of configuring agriculture is the means to an economy that meets human basic needs while maintaining the resources for future generations.

AfrostainfarmTech seem to have got that right as vindicated by the results of their projects which they have carried out in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West. Surely with this kind of thrust and mentality Zimbabwe can be a strategic agricultural player in the region and beyond.

Donald Mushove is a Forensic expert, consultant, writer and poet. He is contactable on dmushove@gmail.com / Donald Mushove on FB/ @OGmediaguru on Twitter/ +263 777 479 781 on WhatsApp

