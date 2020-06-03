Chapter One: The Judaeo Abrahamic Wealth Factor and Masters Of The Economy

The Judaeo Abrahamic Wealth Factor and Masters Of The Economy

Chapter One: The Backdrop

By Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa

In 2018 I received a phone call from my spiritual father Apostle Nicky van der Westhuizen, the conversation that ensued planted a seed in my spirit that resulted in this book. He called to ask me to speak at his annual Five Fold Leadership conference.

He asked me to speak on the subject ‘Birthing A Mega Economy’. He said to me “Son you are anointed to talk about money and wealth, you are one of the leading voices on the subject and I would like for you to speak to the leaders and encourage them. I believe the Lord will use you to help the leaders find encouragement during these challenging times.

Please give them practical steps that they can use to change their ministries and build mega economies”

That was such a defining moment for me because I left that meeting with a sense of urgency to hear the heart of God on the matter. I was also awakened to the call that is upon my life, speaking to the nations on the subject of financial and economic success.

The trajectory of my life shifted from that very moment. I began to see myself speak to greater audiences composed of both secular and spiritual leaders. I became aware of the urgent need for real solutions to global crises. As is my habit, I set out to do an in depth study of the Word of God in order to establish how practical the Word of God is in bringing economic reformation to nations.

Hezekaiah

This was a subject I was already familiar with to some extent as a result of the publications I worked on addressing this specific topic, namely The Judaeo Abrahamic Wealth Factor and Masters Of The Economy.

God led me to the story of a leader whose name is Hezekiah. He was able to move a nation from poverty to prosperity in less than a year. This awakened me to the fact that not only is it possible to reform a country’s economic status but that it is the responsibility of any leader to do so.

This is why I have dedicated this book to leaders at various levels in nations. The message in this book is very urgent and must be heeded by all leaders who seek to bring transformation and leave legacies for future generations.

Whether you hold a Christian ethos or not, the principles in this book disregard your spiritual affiliation and focus rather on giving tools that will bring change. I am a Pastor by profession and I have been commissioned, as an Apostle under Supernatural Ministries International, given this background you will see that the foundation I have used for my writing is the Bible.

The reason for this is that the Bible has a proven track record of accuracy in both foretelling and forth telling the events in human history. The Bible is both accurate historically and unbiased in its ethos and can be used as a reliable source document.

Principles are principles and they will produce results regardless of who is enacting them, so it is useful to look at this book as a foundation for moving your family, business or nation to that place of economic freedom. When I prepared the presentation for my spiritual father it was a Christian audience and the original paper was presented to suit that particular audience.

Babylonian system

However, when I settled to writing this book I had to revisit the approach so as to be relevant to all audiences. Read it with an open heart and mind and let the pages provoke you to bring change to your organisation and also place in your hands the tools that will bring real lasting change.

The basis of the book is deeply prophetic in that this is what the Lord is saying to the continent of Africa. It is a call to walk in the Jubilee of God, a time when God is resetting the economic environment of the nations and turning the tables for a people that have been unjustly treated for centuries.

Looking at the life of king Hezekiah helped me understand that there is a process that moves a person or a people from lack to abundance. Hezekiah was able to take a nation that was economically contained because of the foolishness of his predecessor and build a mega economy using ten simple principles that I believe can be used by any family, church or country.

This book is a direct attack on poverty and lack that is brought about by corruption, a host of other ills and a lack of the fear of God in the global community. It exposes the Babylonian system that was birthed to bring injustice and oppression to the nations. The writing style is direct and hard-hitting simply because God has an urgent agenda for justice and restoration.

Gardens of Eden

Individuals who desire to redefine their lives from an economic perspective and step into what I call the “season of heaps” can follow through this step-by-step plan and walk in the abundance that God has prepared for them. Poverty has a stench in the nostrils of God and the Lord seeks to address this scourge wherever people are willing to take on the Word of God and confront this foul spirit.

Pastors and church leaders need to take this book and use it in the process of moving their churches to places where they are Mega Economies, this will greatly increase their impact. National leaders need to see this book as a tool that will shift the spiritual atmosphere of their nations so they can once again birth their ‘Gardens of Eden’ and empower their people for economic success.

When the Lord spoke to me through a message in tongues and interpretation and said “Son there is come a Financial Revival to the body of Christ. My people will come out of debt and step into financial increase and there will be a rising up of Kingdom Financiers. Men and women shall be anointed to make money for the Kingdom of God. Speak this word to the Church and I will do it”.

Mike Murdock

My whole life shifted and I began to pursue this assignment with all my heart. This has become the very reason I wake up and live. Mike Murdock in his book 101 Wisdom Principles taught that a person would never have significant success at anything that has not become an obsession.

When I first read this I had a mild understanding of what he was saying. However, after that encounter, this simple statement took on a whole new meaning. I am consumed with teaching this word to the nations.

I cannot find fulfilment in any other assignment. God has raised many voices that have spoken similar words into the nations and the Word has reached a tipping point where we will see major changes in different nations across the globe, but I seek to speak to Africa, the continent that is taking centre stage in the agenda of God.

Out of the passion to obey the calling I have written a number of books that speak into the atmospheres of people who seek to have financial and economic freedom in their lives. The Judaeo Abrahamic Wealth Factor, Meditations Of A Kingdom Financier and Masters Of The Economy were written to help lay the foundations that would carry the weight of this book.

Thousands of copies are in circulation now and many people have come out of debt, others have started businesses and redefined their personal economies with a number of the readers becoming millionaires.

The books have helped me understand how the process works and I am confident that these principles will work for whoever is willing to apply them in his life. Ancient wisdom from the Bible is real and we have put it together in this trilogy and we are ready to help you change your life.

Once I began to establish a pattern on how the principles work in changing people’s lives I began to work at establishing The School Of Transformational Leaders that will begin operating in 2021.

Mega Economy

We learnt that the first step to changing a person’s life occurs when there is a change in his heart, secondly the change in the thinking. The second step happens when we expose the person to information that becomes a revelation in his heart and mind and ultimately begins to redefine his life.

The simple premise for this is you cannot birth a “Mega Economy” in your life if you create the wrong atmosphere by speaking the wrong words. You have to master the art of creating the right atmosphere by creating an environment and speaking the relevant words into your life, business or country does this.

This brings us to another key; the words spoken over your life by the spiritual authority in your life will determine what will happen in your life.

It is vital for everyone who desires to birth a mega economy to be exposed to the right words. Wrong teaching creates paradigms that cannot be changed by any level of prayer and fasting. The words you hear create the belief systems that will govern your life, so get yourself around people that have the right language.

I encourage you to get the complete set of books that I have written on economic freedom and let them become your go-to texts for changing your life and those you lead (The Judaeo Abrahamic Wealth Factor, Masters Of The Economy and Meditations Of A Kingdom Financier www.drtich.com) These books plus this one you are currently reading seek to help you develop the requisite language to walk in the financial increase that God has purposed for you as a leader and those you lead.

The word mega is a prefix of Greek origin meaning huge, very big, or a large amount. You see it used to describe the sizes of different things such as megabyte, megawatt, megacity and so on. The word has also come to mean a million as in megabyte. In this book we use the word to mean a large economy or large economies.

Quality of life for the Churches

From the very beginning in Genesis one verse twenty-eight when God blesses man to be fruitful, to multiply and replenish the earth we appreciate that God has always had BIG, or GREAT on His mind for mankind.

Scarcity and shortage is man made phenomena designed to increase the value of products or services for selfish ends. God Himself is a BIG God who always does things at a MEGA level.

The word economy is defined as the production of and the distribution and consumption of goods and/or services. A nation’s economy is measured by its ability to manufacture different products or provide different services. Nations with larger economic activity are known as mega economies, or economic superpowers.

This is from an economics perspective. The word economy may also be used to define something that is cheap or affordable and designed for what is called the lower LSM (Living Standard Measure).

Examples are an economy seat on a flight or cars that are economical meaning the user will use less fuel and have fewer demands on maintenance. Our use of this word in this book refers to the former and not the later.

Putting the words together therefore informs us that we are to birth, or bring into existence a large capacity to produce and distribute goods and services. The ultimate result is that the quality of life for our churches, businesses and nations will improve significantly.

This chapter seeks to challenge you to begin to think of ways we can move to places where we are able to birth a very large capacity to produce or distribute goods and services. This is the key to getting out of debt and stepping into financial and economic freedom.

The Creator of the Universe

We not only have a responsibility for the next generation we have an obligation to honor the Creator of the universe. He has called us for such a time as this to make a difference. The Bible encourages the people within different organizations to submit to those in authority over them.

This is because those in authority ought to have the interests and the well-being of the people at heart. To violate this is to cause a serious breach in divine protocol. This means leaders are accountable to God for their every action.

All authority comes from God and when He has entrusted us with running a family, business or nation we need to serve with the gravity and soberness that equate to the level of responsibility we have been entrusted with. Part of our responsibility is to make sure that the people under our jurisdiction live in dignity and honor.

Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. (Romans 13:1-2, KJV)

God takes personal responsibility in dealing with leaders that lose sight of their primary mandate. Now that we have established these foundations let us get into the first chapter and begin to build our case on how we are to birth mega economies that are a blessing to the nations.

Dr. Tich Tanyanyiwa is a prolific author whose voice has gone across Africa speaking on economic empowerment and financial freedom. We have created this website to give you easy access to his resources and message. We desire to partner with you in changing Africa and eradicating poverty. We seek to add value to the work that has already been done on the ground by other like-minded organisations. Birthing A Mega Economy is a prophetic word that was given to Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa on the way forward for Africa and her people. In the book Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa tables a process by which we can eliminate poverty in the next 50 years. He shows how that it is not only a great vision, but it is in God’s agenda.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews