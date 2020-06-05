Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa’s 52-day prayer campaign for Africa

Zimbabwe Digital News

Our continent is reeling from the effects of colonialism as the people of Africa try hard to find their identity. At the heart of the crisis is the economic freedom of the wealthiest people on the planet.

To add to the mix the current pandemic is taking people deeper into economic bondage

Is economic freedom a possibility?

What can be done to truly emancipate the people of Africa?

Are we having the correct conversations as a people?

What steps can we take to change our economic status?

Are we cursed as a continent, or is there a hidden program that God has begun to unveil that will make Africa the global super power we were born to be?

All these questions and more are answered by Dr. Tich Tanyanyiwa in his 15th book Birthing A Mega Economy “The Rise Of The African Continent”.

The books seeks to empower the African people with a new paradigm of who we are and how we are set to be a blessing to the nations of the world.

In a skillful easy to understand writing style Dr Tich takes the reader on a thrilling jaw-dropping journey to awakening to the fact that we are the most influential continent ever and we are about to take center stage in the historical calendar of mankind.

After all Africa appears in Genesis chapter two, Africa Gave the offering that built the first tabernacle, Africa was home to one of the worlds leading agronomist, economist and leader.

Africa was the continent that gave our Lord and saviour political asylum and it is the cradle for humankind.

Education, science, writing, paper, printing and so much more owe their origins to the African continent.

The man who coined the phrase “Africa the dark continent” repented of his ignorance when he travelled through Africa and read more than 130 books

This book is set to provoke thought leaders to shift their perspective about who we are and give leaders a new way of leading.

We will be hosting a 52-day campaign on live social media broadcast to speak to the African continent and rebuild the walls that will restore our dignity and bring economic freedom.

God used Nehemiah to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem in 52 days and we are running a 52-day prayer campaign for Africa.

You can see more details about the author on www.drtich.com Facebook, YouTube and twitter Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa.

You can also connect and buy material from www.birthingamegaeconomy.africa.

Follow us through a season of sharing the different chapters that will help you walk in greater authority in the marketplace and you will birth mega economies in your life and family and for your city and nation.

Lets Change Africa. Its our time to arise.

