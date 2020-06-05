Tamuka Investments brings financial relief to struggling Zimbabweans

Having heard the people’s plight, a group of Zimbabweans in the diaspora came together and pooled funds through Tamuka Investments in order to supplement the eroded incomes

By Gift Madyirapanze

On 20th March 2020 Zimbabweans received the much dreaded news, they had hoped they would never hear.

In a televised announcement Health minister Dr. Obadiah Moyo announced Covid-19 had finally reached the country’s borders.

Three days later Zimbabwe recorded its first Covid-19 death. The death of Zororo Makamba was a real wake up call to the authorities and Zimbabwe at large thus, placing the authorities in a dilemma on whether to save lives or the economy.

As the number of infections gradually increased President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a 21-day lockdown which began on 30 March, in a bid to manage the spread of the pandemic as social distancing is currently the only reliable and effective method of containing Covid-19.

Under Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 all residents were to stay at home with the exception of those providing essential services as per the state guidelines.

The implementation of the shutdown left the majority of Zimbabweans in both the public, private and informal sectors exposed to various financial and social challenges due to limited or no savings at all.

Having heard the people’s plight, a group of Zimbabweans in the diaspora came together and pooled funds through Tamuka Investments in order to supplement the eroded incomes.

According to the founder of Tamuka Investments, Dr Tamuka Chidyausiku, who is affectionally known as Dr Muk the #ZIMCOVIDrelief initiative had to date assisted 22 beneficiaries.

“For the month of April the tamukainvestments.com/donate fund awarded 7 families with #COVIDrelief stipends. During May however; because of my Instagram fam’s generosity during #HipHopBiochemistry, we were able to award all 15 of the families who applied,” he said.

Beneficiaries interviewed across the country could not hide their joy and were appreciative of this gesture given that their coffers were virtually empty.

One of the beneficiaries Methuselah Mushonga said the donation had come at the right time as he was struggling to fend for his family due to the absence of government safety nets.

“Dynamites always come in small packages. I don’t know how many people have been helped by Tamuka and his friends but, all I know is that they have managed to fit in the shoes which were supposed to be filled by the state.

It started as a joke and we actually laughed and mocked the cash emoji, but Tamuka managed to stick to his word and he delivered. What a gesture from one of us. Ubuntu at its highest level.” said Mr Mushonga.

Another beneficiary Ms Norleen Mawere was emotional and could not say much but pray for Tamuka Investments.

“I do not even know where to start but, I am forever grateful and hope he continues the good work. May God bless them abundantly,” she said.

