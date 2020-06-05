The Mthwakazi Forum: The rule of love does not discard the rule of law

If love is what we have been teaching, we would have taken time to illustrate why the Mthwakazi ideas could make the economy better

By Kernan Mzelikahle

The world today understands good governance as the rule of law. That is to say, the law must equally be applied to James as it is applied to John, without selection, discrimination, fear or favour. A cursory look here reveals that the law is not applicable unless there is a driver, for example, a complainant.

Consider here a case of murder. For there to be a sustainable case, the State needs to take the role of a complainant such that the matter is prosecutable. Basically, if there is no complainant, then there is no case.

The world today is full of leaders who have taken advantage of this huge loophole and went on to commit crimes without anyone able to prosecute them.

To complement the rule of law, I propose adding love. Love based rule of law seems to me a more plausible method than limiting a system to rule of law, when considered with the following three considerations. First; in Africa, the vision of a national or organisational programme is normally carried by a leader. This has brought about personalisation of programmes.

This is why one hears dissenters complaining that the objectives of the organisation have been lost in favour of personalisation and “a cult” in the organisation.

One-man leadership

Second; in the case where the followership has no clarity on objectives, the leader has no option but to personally conceive solutions and act to check and balance himself.

Here now comes the trend of one-man leadership, normally termed strong-man leadership in cases where the said man controls State resources, especially security services. Third; power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

The rule of love does not prescribe discarding the rule of law, rather, it simply suggests the addition of genuine love for the organisations led by our leaders such that the very leaders do not take advantage of people’s ignorance.

By the rule of love, I bring forth the observation that, while collective decision making in Africa may be a problem for the reason that “some in the team may not have clarity of vision”: the leader must love the organisation enough to know when his judgement is cluttered.

That is, a leader in Africa must always assess his interests against the interests of the organisation. When the two interests begin to diverge, if the leader really loves the organisation, it is time to step aside and hand over certain areas of control to one of the followers who could be enlightened at this point – remember Nelson Mandela.

African history is cluttered with leaders who start off well and diverge slowly over time to lose the real objective of the “struggle”.

List five critical thinkers I have indicated in my earlier articles that democracy in African organisations and countries tends to fail because the majority of voters or electorate are ignorant. Take the current Zimbabwe parliament, for example, please write down a list of five critical thinkers in that parliament.

You will be shocked not to be able to list even one or two. What does it tell you? When the parliament is to sit and pass a vote, 97% of the parliamentarians are simply going to vote for a party position whether that position makes sense or not. At that point, the parliament is dead as an over-sight body, and parliamentary democracy is dead.

If parliamentarians are this devoid of critical analysis skills, what more of the generality of the public?

I have listened to many proponents of Mthwakazi preaching the gospel of hate against the MaShona people. This is driven by the residual pains that are in people regarding the 1983 – 1987 problems. For the record, those were indeed difficult times in Matabeleland and Midlands.

However, leading an organisation basing it on hate will only create a destructive outcome. Unfortunately, hate has been at the core of the Zimbabwean administration in making many bad decisions, that would of course satisfy egos, but disrupt and even decay the economic function of the country. This same hate-based attitude has got a grip on many pro-Mthwakazi organisations.

The better path is to preach love and tolerance. This does not mean that the objectives, of seeking self-dominion in whatever form desired, are going to be disregarded. NO! It simply means that the people must be taught to live in love, peace and harmony, while pursuing the intended objectives.

If self-dominion, for example, is attained, then no one in these areas would face abuse, revenge or discrimination as a way of settling historical scores.

Fellow Mthwakazians

Interestingly, if the leadership of these various Mthwakazi groups were to espouse love of all peoples, and teach it to their people, the discussion about Mthwakazi would begin to take a more civil dimension. The hallmark of civility is the ability to tread murky paths by dialogue without the use of violence. A 21st century Mthwakazian has to learn this important lesson about social organisations if the Mthwakazi ideal is to survive.

In as much as we disdain being marginalised in today’s economic system, we should labour to create a system that is all inclusive for the future such that the very Mthwakazi ideal shall not become a vehicle of marginalising other groups of people when a position of advantage is attained.

My fellow Mthwakazian in Jotsholo, Jambesi, Mberengwa, Binga, etc may not be knowledgeable in matters under discussion here. And yet some day, that man may be asked by way of referendum or otherwise to make a decision whether or not the Mthwakazi idea is sensible to him. If hatred is all we have been teaching, then I am afraid, he may find it not sensible.

If love is what we have been teaching and we would have taken time to illustrate why the Mthwakazi ideas could make the economy better, his livelihood better, his future better, the future of his progeny better, I tell you he will vote for and even participate in this Mthwakazi cause.

Kernan Mzelikahle is an apolitical analyst, and may be contacted by cellphone on +263775195334, or by email on k.mzelikahle@gmail.com, twitter handle is @Mzelikahle. This article and others like it may be found on Mthwakazi Forum website: sites.google.com/view/mthwakaziforum

