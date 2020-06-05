There are many great musicians and creatives – and then there is Edith WeUtonga

Being a first born in a family of five and bred in Bulawayo, the gifted artiste,a mother to many;an award winning musician and actress. A sister,an activist. A passionate person. An activist holding a BSc Hons Music Business Degree and about to finish my Masters with the University of London.
Leader of the Zimbabwe Musicians Union and advise the women’s desk.
Sakhamuzi/Foromani
Edith said she realised she was good in art when she was only five years. She is also a brand ambassador for Cell Insurance, Trustee of ZimHeart Trust (matters of people with heart conditions) and direct Zawadi Development Trust.
“Once you decide this is what I am going to do, then do it right. What do I mean? No short cuts, stay clean by all means and be true to your art. It’s a long way but a winning way,” she added.
Artistic skills
She mentioned that even though she was slowly getting into the art world it was not easy for most women as they have a challenge in penetrating the industry.
Being a mother of five. Three boys and two girls.
