WaChikepe: When push comes to the show: Inspired by Tsitsi Dangarembga

Isolation and rejection!Keep pushing_girl keep pushingRacism and wrong decisions!Boy! Keep pushing_boy keep pushingEven if they don’t pay attention to yourWork! Girl keep pushing_girlKeep pushingEven if they don’t know you by yourName! Boy! Keep pushing_boyKeep pushing

Tears rolling down your cheeks and

Thinking if your talent is a curse

Or a blessing! Girl keep

Pushing_girl keep

Pushing

When you are not known! But yours is

Known! Boy! keep pushing_boy

Keep pushing

When attention is now all over you and

You even fail to give yourself time to

Remember who you really are?

Girl keep pushing_girl

Keep pushing

When you start to realize that you are

Now like a balloon! All roots cut

Out from your connectivity

Boy! Keep pushing_boy

Keep pushing

When you left hanging in the air and

You not sure if you will fall down

With the gravity or you go

With the wind! Girl

Keep pushing_

_Girl keep

Pushing

When push comes to show my dear

There is nothing more you can do

Than to start to visualize and

Embrace your destiny

Because! It is

Only one day when

The push comes to shore.

“When Push Comes To Show”

VaChikepe: The Poet

#Inspired By Life of an Artist, 28 Shinning Stars and The 100 Sailors Weekly Theme_Inspired by Tsitsi Dangarembga.

Latest Book: Mental Gymnastics

https://www.amazon.com/ Mental-Gymnastics-Takudzwa- Chikepe/dp/099783000X/ ref=mp_s_a_1_1?keywords=men tal+gymnastics&qid=1579893 167&s=books&sr=1-1

seremumu@gmail.com

+263 772 488 777

+1 (919) 259-1773

2020 (c)

05/06/2020