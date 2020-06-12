Zimbabwe is dying of hunger while sitting on hectares of fertile land

My biggest question is how are we going to address the land question for the second time?



By Trust Sibanda

It is sad that the current settings of Zimbabwe best define a hopeless nation. We have people who rushed into farms without a clue of the farm land use.

Our country is now importing everything from grain to onions. This is so embarrassing. We removed farmers and replaced them with thugs who degraded farms from a status of jewel to a pariah. Get me right I am not saying everyone in farms is useless but the majority of them are.

Zimbabwe has rich soils that support any form of agriculture. In the 80s and 90s no one ever thought we will be a nation that fails to feed itself. If one thinks of wheat, meat, maize, flowers and many other farm produce that were harvested seasonally no one would ever dream of a double barrel of hunger and poverty.

It only took a couple of years for the farms to run dry after the land invasion. People without vision who call themselves farmers plunged the whole country into famine.

The idea of giving land to the citizens was not wrong at all as that was part of the empowerment program. What was wrong was the politicization of the whole exercise. The land committee was not supposed to be chaired by politicians who also happen to be members of the same committee.

Bags of maize

That was not a political crisis that would call for political involvement. That was a food security issue which needed professionals to handle. The Land committee was supposed to be dominated by farmers, dieticians and business professionals.

Anyone who has never produced a bag of maize to send to GMB since the year 2000 and is still in the farms as a farm owner is a criminal. That does not call for debate. Such individuals must be charged for treason.

They want to kill the whole country of hunger. Grain Marketing Board is there to buy from farmers to feed the nation. What justification do these criminals have for holding onto the land for two decades of no activity?

The sad part is that most farm beneficiaries found burial ground for their families. What can they do if the government is taking a nap instead of monitoring performance? The majority of these criminals cannot even grow a vegetable garden yet we entrusted with the food security of the country.

Given the powers I would suggest that these farm owners write letters to the Ministry of Lands justifying why they must keep the land when they cannot produce.

Arable land which just needed a child doing agriculture at primary to manage fell into wrong hands. Cell phone farmers could not leave city life to go into the sticks are the ones called farmers in Zimbabwe today. Some resorted into hiring out land getting an earning from something they did not buy.

That is an illegal practice going on under the watchful eye of ZAACC. The exercise of land redistribution left out a lot of deserving farmers opting for card carrying members of the ruling party. War veterans were not the rightful people to lead the redistribution exercise. Their role was supposed to be advisory.

Zimbabwe is cursed for sure

Zimbabwe is cursed for sure. Farms needed farmers not wood loggers that went there to harvest trees for sale by the road side while the country is in serious shortages of grain. Some went there to undo the fence which demarcated the farms and sell it as if they had a role in erecting it.

Zimbabwe just needs serious farmers who take farming as their profession. It is sad to expect to be fed by a group of people who took farms with the intention of hunting even the heavily pregnant animals that are due to give off springs. In other areas fertile land has been transformed into dungeons in the mad search for minerals. The modern methods of greed are not sustainable to the nation.

The land commission failed to deal with multiple farm owners because our mistake. We gave the politician the chance to be in charge of land issues. Their influence is above that of the commission. It makes audit institutions toothless.

My biggest question is how are we going to address the land question for the second time? Those who owned land for the past 20 years it is time for them to leave their allocation for fresh beneficiaries that have the idea of feeding the nation.

If Zimbabwe is to have food security sanity must be brought in farms. The exercise has to be revised. New beneficiaries must replace the unproductive ones. ZACC must extend its scope and cover unproductive farms under corruption.

It is a corrupt practice to take a source of life and fail to utilise it. The government must have a commission run by citizens to identify land that must be repossessed from blackjack farmers and be placed in productive hands.

Injustice in the farms

If the government fails to address the issue of land on time and in good faith our country will never feed itself and this will become a national security issue.

The injustice in farms will one day plunge the country into conflict and chaos as life in urban areas is now biting. Idle land will breed land hijackers that will be difficult to deal with.

Everyone must stick to their lane to reduce conflict. Farmers must be in farms, Doctors in Hospitals, Teachers in class while drivers are on the road. A person who decides to take up farming must know that it is a fulltime job that needs hundred percent commitment.

The only time when a farmer is found in the city centre must be when he or she is coming to buy inputs and implements or coming to find a market for the produce.

Patriotism is defined by utilizing the piece of land you have to feed the nation and improve the food security of the nation. Sanctions cannot be blamed for failing to produce our own maize.

That is a pure disrespect for the countries peace and stability.

Every citizen must refuse to be held at ransom by illegal people who call themselves farmers who do not have a record at GMB, Cottco, CSC etc of what they produce in their farms. The election manifesto of most political parties has no will to release farms to able minded individuals.

They all want to keep the farms in the hands of unpatriotic criminals.

Trust Sibanda is a businessman. He writes in his personal capacity.

