Zimbabwe needs more than just a prayer, Mr President

In the absence of a national debating platform, I do hereby put across my take on this issue in the hope that it will spur national debate

By Dr Daniel Shumba

The mainstream media has extensively publicised the call by the President of Zimbabwe ED Mnangagwa for a day of prayer and fasting. I expected intense debate in the media or critical questions posed to the President and his government on these issues.

Social media is awash with people stating their positions that are either for, or against ED’s call but what is absent is a media led forum to help citizens pose critical questions on the value of prayer and fasting in lieu of government competence.

For example, ED should be asked if his resort to prayers and fasting a public admission that he has failed beyond redemption?

Why is his call to fasting and prayer on the backdrop of monumental failure the not central issue?

In the absence of a national debating platform, I do hereby put across my take on this issue in the hope that it will spur national debate. Here we go:

1. Genuine prayer is indicative of humility under realisation that one cannot depend on one’s capabilities and competencies. It is also realisation that what is before one, is beyond human powers but needs divine intervention. This is in line with the general thinking that where human wits end is where GOD starts.

In this particular instance, ED is relying on 2 Chronicles 7 v 13 to 15.

2. Politically, ED is the one calling church leaders to join him in prayer yet previous day, churches were blamed for peddling notion of a coup. Ordinarily, if the church had space, it would be the responsibility of the Church to call and organise the prayer meeting including drawing a programme 1 Tim 2 vs 1-8 would apply.

In other countries, there is even a Government Ministry that looks after religious affairs of a nation. In our environment, while the 2013 constitution declared 90% Christian, the church is antagonised and ridiculed as if competing for political power.

3. ED is nowhere near admission of guilt. The prayer is not general but specific for a solution to COVID-19, for which no one has. At the same time, the nation is imploding as the economy has totally collapsed. ED is putting up a brave face despite what his Minister, Mthuli Ncube is saying that there is no immediate solution.

Therefore, ED is not confessing any failure or remorse but as professing that opportunity for any change will only avail itself in 2023.

4. According to ED, the problem has been defined – COVID19. And the nation should participate. ED will not pronounce other problems needing prayer. There is a political crisis and he claims to have solutions for it include Polad in simplistic view.

No one can read ED, maybe he is in denial, or he is just buying time or adopting the ‘who cares’ attitude; as long as the “ruling party” remains the main benefactor?

5. Even if this is an latent admission of failure, it is highly unlikely that ED will resign or the situation changing because the nation has fasted and prayed. The nation has done that and seen that. Instead of fasting and praying people need to work to replace the incompetent ED’s government with capable leaders of high moral integrity.

I do hope the nation will find time to debate on the benefit of national fasting and praying day declared by a failed leader. Did that day benefit the victims of ED’s bad governance?

The nations deserves to discuss this and the media is challenged to lead the discussion for the benefit of the nation.

Dr Maxwell Zeb Shumba Rusike ZimFirst President. The views expressed do not reflect the views of The Sunday Express.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News