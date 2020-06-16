Zimbabwe’s Nikki Spice set to make statement with new album launch

In my own words, the type of music I sing appeals to the youth and young adults. You can say it’s a fusion of old and contemporary music

By Royce Mapaike

SOMETIMES the production of music can move at a pace too swift for even the most devoted fan to keep up with. It is so fast that albums are released at breakneck speed, with careers being developed and broken with the swipe of a pen. In the middle of all the madness, actual music, which borders between outstanding and awful, is being made.

An up-and-coming artiste Nikiwe Prudence Dandah, popularly known as Nikkie Spice, who comes from one of Harare’s oldest suburbs — Budiriro 4— recently announced her presence to the world with two tracks already making waves on South African radio stations.

In an interview with Exquisite Entertainment Whatsapp group chat platform, Dandah an employee for Numesa, a Kefir company spoke of her entrance into the industry, her relevance and where she sees herself in the future.

“I ventured into the music industry in 2009 but had to let go because I was still in school. My dad and mom supported me but I wanted to focus more on my plan B. So l did let go after I recorded Handichakuda, Mapoto Mashanu which where recorded by Tman Mount Zion and Inini newe Ft King Labash…I went on hold till 2016 at the end of it I resumed my music journey,” she said.

With two tracks, namely Take Me Back and All Time Law already topping the charts on radio — Nikkie Spice said she expected to release her debut album anytime this year.

Sad Love Story

“My album will be titled Sad Love Story; a dance album will be released anytime this year as I expect some of the tracks to be hits in especially my singe with Trevor Dongo” she said.

The 24-year-old artist said she was inspired by Zim’s king of RnB, Trevor Dongo, Tammy Moyo, Lady Squander, Alaine and Mclyne Beats.

“Generally the type of music I sing appeals to the youth and young adults. You can say it’s a fusion of old and contemporary music,” she said.

“I’m sure you’ll agree with me when I say that making music is not always a walk in the park.

Some days you just feel it. You can sit down for hours and just write, produce, sing… time passes by. It’s amazing.

But you and I both know that not every day is like that. In fact, most of the time? It’s a grind. Let’s be honest. I get up every morning before i do anything put my earphones on and listen to 2 of Alaines songs, 1 of Tammy Moyos song, 2 of Trevor Ds song, 1 of Squander and 2 of McylneBeats song.

“This is like a routine i get inspired by how these guys do their thing I get most of my lyrics and voices from them. That’s why all I sing about is Love and Heart break because that’s all I’m surrounded by,” she said.

