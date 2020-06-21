73-year-old white businessman elected leader of Zim Patriotic Front opposition party

The Patriotic Front (TPF) names a multi-racial political leadership in move set to shake foundations of Zimbabwe’s political establishment
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s new kid on the political block, The Patriotic Front (TPF), has finally named its national leadership – a predominantly youthful multiracial list under the Presidency of 73-year-old white businessman, Darryl Collet.
TPF’s Secretary for Information, Mxolisi Ncube, said the interim national leadership was elected by the national coordinators in a meeting on Thursday evening. They are set to lead the party until at least its official launch before the end of this year.
“True to the party’s multiracial, multi-ethnic approach of uniting Zimbabweans towards finding lasting solutions to the country’s multifaceted crisis, TPF elected a structure which is a blend of races, ethnic groups, youth and experience,” said Ncube.
“In line with its resolve to economically emancipate and empower people in their communities while also trying to restore national, regional and international confidence in Zimbabwe, the leadership comprises business leaders, economic experts, technocrats, politicians and community leaders.”
Mr Collet is deputised by economist and business community leader, Anele Ndlovu and Zvishavane-based Patrick Matsinanhise, with former Zipra commander, Andrew Nyathi, retaining his initial post as the party’s founding Secretary-General.
The party’s chairperson in Tamary Mukuna, a mining engineer, young governance and electoral law expert Muchengeti Hwacha is the Secretary for Elections, another businessman, St John Smallbones is Secretary for Economic Affairs, Adam Forbes occupies the Commercial Agriculture portfolio, with Tanyaradzwa Makumbo coming in as Secretary for Subsistence Agriculture and Handsome Mudzonga elected Secretary for People Living With Disabilities and Vulnerable Groups.
“This is a leadership which understands that Zimbabwe now needs servants, not bosses and that Zimbabwe and its people need more than just political parties and empty politics. Now that the leadership issue has been put to rest, the real work of building the party in every corner of Zimbabwe and initiating developmental programmes begins in earnest,” added Ncube.
“We believe that there is more that unites Zimbabweans than divides them and built on that need for patriotism, inclusiveness, self-belief, self-esteem, unity, peace and progress is our call to turn Zimbabwe into a democratic developmental state. God created Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans for a purpose and TPF is born to fulfill that Godly purpose,” he said.
Full list of TPF interim National Executive Committee
President: Darryl Collet
Deputy President: Patrick Matsinhanise
Deputy President: Anele Ndlovu
National Chairperson: Tamary Mukuna
Secretary General: Andrew Nyathi
Deputy SG: Thutho Mavula
Secretary for Mobilization and Organising: Stanley Eden Ncube
Deputy: Joyful Ncube
Deputy: Simbarashe Mupundu
Secretary For Innovation: Sam Mudzimurema
Secretary for Information: Mxolisi Ncube
Secretary for International Relations: Nkanyezi Ndlovu
Secretary for Economic Development: St John Smallbones
Secretary for Legal Affairs: Vusani Khumalo
Secretary for Commercial Agriculture: Adam Forbes
Secretary for Subsistence Agriculture: Tanyaradzwa Makumbo
Sec for Elections: Muchengeti Hwacha
Secretary for Arts and Culture: Peter Sinek
Secretary for Health and Welfare: Butholezwe Nyathi
Secretary for Education: Eddington M Mugova
Secretary for Security: Brian Hayes
Deputy: Martin Phakathi
Deputy: Busani Malinga
Secretary for People Living With Disabilities and Vulnerable Groups: Handsome Madzonga
Director Women Patriots: Blessing Mugwagwa
Director Young Patriots: Prosper Ncube
