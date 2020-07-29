Dance on the floor as Trevor Dongo gets set to release a club banger – Zvatichazova

R n B sensation links up with hip hop star JXB to produce club and radio dance tune

By Royce Mapaike

Award winner and crowned R n B King Trevor Dongo is set to set dance floors on fire with his single, Zvatichazova which is set to be released the first week of August.

Trevor Dongo amplified his Afro-pop beat that has become his trademark and teamed up with one of Zim’s best and fast rising hip hop star JXB, and producer of the moment, Jamal (No Limits) to produce a dance tune that is certain to see your girlfriend’s crush featuring on club and radio disc jockeys’ lists.

Unlike the laid back Afro-pop sounds that Trevor D has churned in his previous offering, Zvatichazova, which features JXB , is purely a dance track that is certain to appeal to nimble-footed, young music lovers.

Dongo said he was inspired to hook up with Jamal after being impressed by his catalogue of work that contains hit tracks.

“If you look at the cross-section of the music that Jamal has produced it shows versatility, he has managed to work across genres bringing out hit after hit and I decided why not meet him in the studio and see what we can come up with.

It was great working with him. He didn’t disappoint and I think the track is going to appeal to a wider audience that loves to take to the dance floor, he said. The single would be released the first week of August.

“I love surprising my fans and recently I have been releasing singles so as to make my music more penetrating.

On this one I have shown I greater my song writing skills have become” said the ladies man.

Over the last few months, all eyes have been on RnB super star’s camp, as fans and critics alike wait for the latest release from a man who has been at the top of Zimbabwean music for almost two decades. Dongo’s reign has been long and imperious, outlasting and outmanoeuvring all comers in the last few years. This has been especially so since the birth of Zimdancehall which has grown to many thoughts to be his closest challenger to the throne. As a brand, Dongo is still as compelling as ever. Only those who live with their ears closed to the world can claim that they have never heard of the RnB star or his intoxicating brand of music. The promise of a Trevor D single Zvatichazova release still brings excitement to his fans and grabs even the attention of those that do not count themselves among his legion of followers be it on all his social media platforms. Despite the fact that his last few efforts have been seen largely as hit and miss, Dongo’s next single seems to be as anticipated as ever. Trevor D as a brand has clearly not been dented by the lean patch that has seen the veteran rnb star fail to produce any notable hits over the last few years. Royce Mapaike is with Exquisite Entertainment. rmapaike@gmail.com

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News Zimbabwe Digital News Contact: (+27) 834767918 See News Differently http://zimbabwedigitalnews. com/

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News Twitter: @realdigitalnews