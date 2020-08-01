Ethiopia showcases first locally-assembled electric car

Fully battery operated and with no emissions, the electric car does not require charging at terminals



By Getachew Tadesse and Elias Makori

Ethiopia this week showcased its first locally assembled electric car to push forward the country’s “greening and climate resilient aspirations.”

Distance running legend Haile Gebrselassie made the quantum leap in his entrepreneurial life by gifting Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali with the first electric car assembled in the country.

The Hyundai saloon car model is being produced by Addis Ababa’s Marathon Motors, owned by the multiple world record holder who also has interests in the real estate, sports, education, farming, mining and hospitality industries.

It is the “[…] first electric car fully assembled locally (in Ethiopia) by a Hyundai dealership, Marathon Motors,” office of the prime minister told Anadolu Agency.

“The decision to assemble electric cars in Ethiopia follows the request put forth by the prime minister to the Hyundai president,” it said.

The company’s plant, according to a local media report, has the capacity to assemble 10,000 cars per year.

Ethiopia’s premier Abiy Ahmed, one of the youngest leaders in Africa, received an assembled car from the company.

Abiy Ahmed Ali @AbiyAhmedAli

As we transform #Ethiopia’s greening & climate resilient aspirations into concrete actions through the #GreenLegacy initiative and Sheger & Entoto Parks, this morning I received the first electric car fully assembled in Ethiopia. No emission cars can help reduce pollution,” he said as he received the vehicle.

He said that such investments supported the country’s climate resilience and greening ambitions. “No emission cars can help reduce pollution,” he tweeted.

Abiy, 44, came into power in 2018. He won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, and prioritizing regional peace and cooperation in East Africa and beyond.

He initiated a major greening campaign, and the nation managed to plant four billion tree seedlings last rainy season. During the current rains, the country plans to transplant five billion tree seedlings.

What’s practical about the Hyundai model handed over to the premier yesterday is the fact that it can be charged at home level (220 volts) and when on full, six-hour charge, it has the capacity to cover at least 300 kilometres.

