Relationships: When you are no longer prepared to continue, let them go
When people walk away from you, let them walk
By Royce Mapaike
I know such sentiments are hard to bear, but as you put more effort in begging someone to stay in your life, you are hurting yourself even more and the scars are likely to last for a long time.
I know it sounds harsh, but begging is degrading.
It is difficult to accept that a relationship is over as one would have had future plans and some usually rush to cry over wasted time.
Yes, moving on has never been easy but one has to understand that it was never meant to be and life has to continue, so let them walk.
After doing such acts, your party will stay because you begged him/her to do so, but the truth is that it will be over. It is better to be alone than to be with someone who does not love you and is just in the relationship because you begged him/her to.
The problem with begging someone to be with you is that she/he will never respect you. For example, there are marriages where men spend nights and days away, even when he returns he never explains where he had been. If you ask him about his whereabouts, he will remind you that he does not owe you any explanation as he no longer loves you.
Begging and pleading kills respect
Begging and pleading kills respect. Of course he might stay, but he will never show you any respect. Is that truly someone you want in your life?
Once a person gets to know that you are too desperate to have her or him in your life, they begin to take you for granted. This can make your life miserable and it hurts so much to be taken for granted, being treated as if you do not exist.
I Justifying rash decisions
It’s terrifying to have someone you love leave you, but it’s OK. You might suddenly be single or feel alone after your partner leaves, but it’s not the end of the world. You are perfectly fine on your own, so embrace it and don’t beg. If you do it once, he will expect you to do it all the time when something goes wrong.
At times you can try and justify the rash decisions people make during a fight and calling for talks the next day, not a bad idea. But if you fail to agree and work through your issues, accept that it is over and stop trying to change his/her mind.
After begging him to stay, he will do so for a week, but later on leave. Begging strips away your strength and leaves you bare and weak. In the end, you are still going to get hurt!
There is nothing as devastating as living a life of being a beggar. If it takes too much sweat, you don’t need it. So stop begging people to stay. Let them go!
Royce Mapaike is with Exquisite Entertainment
Twitter:@realdigitalnews
Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News
Zimbabwe Digital News