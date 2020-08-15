Chapter 10: As Africans, we are not as poor as we are made out to be

By Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa

The concept of gatekeepers is neither new to the church nor is it ex­clusive to ancient Bible times; it is so integral for Kingdom citizens to un­derstand because many people are careless. They are not aware that they have a responsibility to keep out the enemy who seeks to compromise their security. Proverbs chapter four says: Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.( Proverbs 4:23, KJV). More than anything you guard, protect your mind, for life flows from it.( Proverbs 4:23 CEB).

We are to keep, guard, protect or build a hedge around our minds, or spirits in order to keep the enemy out. When our walls are breached then we are compromised. In the same way nations build walls or fences around their countries to keep out illegal immigrants, we are to do the same.

The primary reason this is done for countries is to protect the economic envi­ronment from being affected, so borders stop other people from coming in and taking the jobs of the citizens such that the employment rate of a country is protected.

This is also done for agricultural protection as some countries attempt to bring in diseases that will affect the agricultural pro­ductivity of a nation so they can increase export of their own goods and enhance their own economy.

This also controls disease transmission and what has come to be known as brain drain (the loss of human capital as people travel in search of better economies that will reward them better for their skills).

Whichever of the above mentioned reasons or a myriad of other reasons that motivate borders to be put in place, the bottom line is to protect the economic well-being of the people.

The classic example that is contemporary is that of President Donald Trump and the controversial wall intended to stop illegal immigrants from coming into America.

This was part of his strategy to boost the economy of America and “Make America Great”. By controlling the movement of people and products you are able to administer your economy well. It is very important therefore for people to make sure their personal walls are in place so they can build their personal economies.

Breaking the walls of poverty

When the walls are broken poverty will invade and take advantage of your life. This is the rea­son many people are poor. They have not put controls in their lives that manage what goes in and out of their lives. A person without self-control is like a breached city, one with no walls.( Proverbs 25:28, CEB).

Self-control is a vital key to mastering one’s personal economy, the re­sult of that is your influence levels increase until you become a gatekeep­er in your area of function.

Unfortunately far too many people have no self-control and therefore they disqualify themselves for influence in the marketplace. Self-mastery is the key to mastering personal economies.

Many African countries need special visas to travel to nations that are part of the European Union. This is because of the reasons stated above. There are exceptions however; those citizens of African countries that have broken the economic barrier will find it easier to get these visas.

The real battle is economic, as the country one seeks to visit will ask a simple question, “What value will we extract from you either as a tourist or as an immigrant?”

This indeed is a valid way of looking at things as it enables some form of control. My challenge however is, “why do we have so much poverty on the continent in terms of people that do not have the capacity to sustain their families much less think of going on a holiday in Paris?”

This book seeks to bring an awakening that as Africa, we are not a poor continent as has been purported and drilled into us, we are a very blessed people, in fact the most blessed with the greatest potential to become an economic superpower given the resources we harbour.

Let me bring the chapter back to focus so I can show you God’s agenda. On the subject of gatekeepers, God is raising up men and women that carry a strong marketplace mantle that will enable them to take the moun­tains and become the new gatekeepers that represent the Kingdom of God.

These people must understand their role and function and seek to serve God fully by walking and living in their covenant rights and benefits. In my book, The Judaeo Abrahamic Wealth Factor I go into greater detail on this. Abraham gives us an example of what a covenant man looks like and we are to emulate him seeing he is the father of our faith and we have received the blessing of Abraham.

Look at the result of activating covenant in the life of Abraham: And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovah–jireh: as it is said to this day, In the mount of the Lord it shall be seen.

Your seed shall possess the gate of your enemies

And the angel of the Lord called unto Abraham out of heaven the second time, And said, By myself have I sworn, saith the Lord, for because thou hast done this thing, and hast not withheld thy son, thine only son: That in blessing I will bless thee, and in multiplying I will multiply thy seed as the stars of the heaven, and as the sand which is upon the sea shore; and thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies.

This was God speaking to Abraham after he had almost sacrificed Isaac, his son saying, “your seed shall possess the gate of their enemies…” This was a very strong promise as we still see the manifestation of this in modern history. What God was saying to Abraham is “you will access the econo­mies of your enemies. You will experience wealth transfers and take over territories and economies and become an influence”.

These takeovers were not for political or military domination but for the establishment of the Kingdom of heaven as the ethos in the people group that was taken over. God was giving them a blueprint for evangelizing to the nations.

Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa is a prolific author whose voice has gone across Africa speaking on economic empowerment and financial freedom. We have created this website to give you easy access to his resources and message. We desire to partner with you in changing Africa and eradicating poverty. We seek to add value to the work that has already been done on the ground by other like-minded organisations. Birthing A Mega Economy is a prophetic word that was given to Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa on the way forward for Africa and her people. In the book Dr Tich Tanyanyiwa tables a process by which we can eliminate poverty in the next 50 years. He shows how that it is not only a great vision, but it is in God’s agenda.

