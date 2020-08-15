The socio-economic impact of Covid-19 in South Africa, and implications for Zimbabwe

Restriction on the movement of goods through Beitbridge threatens the wellbeing of the Zimbabwean economy which is heavily reliant on imports

By Dr Eddie Mahembe and Ranganai Kuneri

This (now not-so-new disease) – named coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was first reported by health care workers from Wuhan, China in November 2019. Researchers from China later reported around December 2019, that the disease was caused by a novel coronavirus.

The WHO declared coronavirus as a pandemic on the 11th of March 2020. By August 2020, COVID-19 was estimated to have infected 20.7 million people globally with more than 750 000 confirmed deaths. The numbers for South Africa were 572 865 and 11 270 respectively. The cases in Zimbabwe are also increasing at a faster rate.

It is important to note that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the world was grappling with the shift from the Third to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Several sectors where already shading some jobs and many countries – and particularly South Africa – were facing a recession – characterised by high unemployment and very low economic growth rates.

The coming of Covid-19 – therefore – added a big challenge to an already strained global economy.

It is important to note that Covid-19 is not only a health pandemic. It is also an economic and social pandemic. It has caused untold economic challenges with many big companies closing shop.

On the social front, the increase in gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, for example, is a clear symptom of deep societal challenges which are being brought to the surface because of the Covid-19 lockdowns and related restrictions.

This article aims to highlight some of the emerging socio-economic impacts of Covid-19 in South Africa and attempts to connect the same to the implications for Zimbabwe, given that South Africa is home to the biggest proportion of the Zimbabwean migrant community.

The Socio-Economic Impact of Covid-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 has adversely affected world economies, neither South Africa was spared. Economic growth forecasts are constantly being revised downwards due to COVID-19 and the latest revision was from a growth forecast of 1,3% to 0.9% announced during the budget speech by the Minister of Finance in February.

The IMF also revised its forecast from -5.8% to -8%. National lock-down, that has seen only essential services sectors operating and international boarders shut down has had serious repercussions on production, trade and employment.

The national treasury highlighted that the economy has entered a recession, with the growth rate at -12.4%, (6.6% lower than the -5.8% IMF 2020 forecast).

Losses are concentrated on the previously disadvantaged groups of the society

From just February to April, the economy registered an 18% decrease in employment. Furthermore, I in 3 income earners in February did not an income in April (33% decline).

Sadly, the job losses are concentrated on the previously disadvantaged groups of the society. According to the results from the NIDS-CRAM, the proportion of people experiencing hunger increased from 4.3% to 7.0% and frequent hunger increased by 2%.

Furthermore, 23% of the population could not access medication, condoms, and ARTs due to lockdown regulations. The future looks bleak, with the treasury forecasting 50% job losses by next year and the economy forecasted to shrink further.

Implications for Zimbabwe

With an estimated 2-3 million Zimbabwean immigrants in South Africa, the majority being undocumented, Zimbabweans feel the impact of COVID-19. The loss of jobs by migrants is untold. Remittance flows from South Africa to Zimbabwe are estimated to have fallen by two-thirds since March 2020 and are not likely to recover anytime soon.

This has been execrated by the fact that most of the Zimbabwean migrants were employed in informal, non-essential services sectors that were fully shut down.

Loss of employment due to closures of most companies in South Africa, coupled with lockdown-linked restrictions on movement in South Africa, have made sending money home harder for Zimbabweans.

The reduction in remittances significantly threatens the progress of Zimbabwe.

Coupled with the closure of the normally busy South African border post, crippling the northbound channel for goods and other help in kind, this represent a loss of a crucial economic and financing lifeline for many vulnerable Zimbabwean households.

Recommendations

The adverse impact of Covid-19 in South Africa, firstly on South Africans, and secondly, Zimbabwe as a country and Zimbabweans based in South Africa is significant.

The economy is trapped in a quagmire where the need to open is pertinent, yet the impending spread of coronavirus is even more dreadful.

There is need for urgent, drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the people and reduce the impact of the virus on society.

South Africa has instituted economic recovery strategies with measures to stimulate demand and supply through interventions such as the substantial infrastructure build programme, the speedy implementation of economic reforms, and other steps to ignite inclusive economic growth, at the same time suppressing the spread of the virus.

This calls for a generous government expenditure, yet not even the fiscus was spared by the lockdown.

Furthermore, we call for the South African government’ socio-economic relief packages to be more inclusive since the heaviest impact of covid-19 falls on the historically disadvantaged groups of the society.

The closure of borders was in the best interest of all

However, restriction on the movement of goods through Beitbridge threatens the wellbeing of the Zimbabwean economy which is heavily reliant on imports from the South.

The two countries should find a way to restore movement of goods across the border, even as the movement of people should continue to be highly restricted to curb the trade of the novel virus.

Lastly, United we stand and divided we fall. Migrants in South Africa, and particularly Zimbabweans, there is an urgent call for unity of purpose.

This includes collective effort of individuals committed to improving the socio-economic conditions of fellow compatriots, that provide socio-economic relief initiatives for desperate and vulnerable Zimbabweans in South Africa cannot fail in these trying times.

Such voluntary organisations, that garner support from all spheres of the world, are a good starting point in times like these.

One such is “Zimbabweans United for Progress (ZUFP), a non-profit organisation established in April 2020 and registered in South Africa.

Ranganai Muneri is an Economist, who holds a Masters degree in Economics and is currently a PhD (International Economics) student. Dr Mahembe is a Developmental Economist who holds a Doctorate Degree (PhD) in (Development) Economics and Master of Commerce (MCom) in Economics both from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

