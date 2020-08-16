Zimbabwe is a crisis whose definition depends upon the person who is defining the current affairs

How can people visit in a country in an effort to solve a political crisis, and then only meet one side of the warring parties?

By Trust Sibanda

Zimbabwe is at a time of intense difficulty or danger which can be defined as a crisis whose meaning depends on the person defining.

I often hear respectable people denying that there is a big problem in Zimbabwe. You find a whole Minister telling the whole world that Zimbabwe does not have a crisis.

The same persons who say Zimbabwe does not have a crisis they have properties and businesses out of Zimbabwe because they know how they have made it difficult for businesses to flourish in Zimbabwe.

They create predator economic policies and take off to countries that promote investment while singing the no crisis songs.

Funny enough some people occupying top offices have citizenship abroad and they know that if Zimbabwe is messed up to points of beyond repair they will just hire charted planes to go and be with their families while we will be left glued to ruins.

The crisis we have is multi faceted and its meaning depends on who defines it. The true definition is the one I aim to echo on this piece.

Recipe for a bad landing

President Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF must acknowledge that they themselves there are the crisis. Their decisions and policies isolated citizens from the sunset and sunrise of the country. People feel like foreigners in their own space.

There is a majority which feels sidelined both in ZANU-PF and outside. That alone is a recipe for a bad ending.

The new dispensation when it arrived it had promises of being inclusive and a pain killer for the years Mugabe held on even when his political fingers were failing to give a tame grip the former first lady.

The mistake done was to pursue the G40 formation and scatter it around as the payback time.

The cabinet assembled was build on patronage as opposed to inclusiveness.

The new President came at a time when people were eager to work together to rebuild the country. Wrong advisors who surrounded the President directed him into waging a war against citizens who are the voters.

Now the same advisors are looting the government coffers to insolvency. We are at a time where the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe must apply for liquidation as it is now a liability to progress. A word of advice to the President and ZANU-PF the arrival of the SA is a rare life line that needs to be embraced by both hands.

Entanglement

Your first step is to accept your role in creating the Zimbabwean crisis.

Free the prisoners of democracy currently bound in leg irons to show your commitment to peace and prosperity. Extend your amnesty to political restrictee’s currently dotted across the globe. For the sake of everyone peace is not a guarantee in G40 elements are scattered across the globe.

It takes two to tangle. The opposition in Zimbabwe is also an equal player in creating the crisis we have currently. Elections came and go but the election mode still haunts them to this day. They cease every opportunity they get at funerals to talk about legitimacy.

Two solid years after the election and people are still glued to election residue and the errors of the courts and those of mathematicians.

This has nothing to do with ordinary people but it is something that brings gratification to politicians while the economy erodes the life of the ordinary citizen.

Our opposition approaches the future with notes of the past. They design roads using the rear view mirror and make their options narrow when it comes to future plans. Their approach is that of a plane which takes off with a landing gear problem.

When the opposition meets mediators they must confess their role in making Zimbabwe what it is today. They have walked out several times from the august house giving ZANU-PF power to dominant. They have a record of setting unrealistic conditions if a suggestion towards talks is done.

In leg irons

Our opposition behaves like it is not a government in waiting. It wants to inherit a dead country hoping to resurrect it. It is a show of power than an art of service to the nation.

The other problem we have is of South Africa as a country. If they send delegates to Zimbabwe to solve a crisis whom are they representing?

Are they representing ANC as a revolutionary party or South Africa as a trade partner?

If the delegation is made up of only ANC then Zimbabwe’s crisis will be prolonged and mature into an irreconcilable conflict if we assign a crisis to preside over a crisis.

How can people visit in a country to solve a political crisis and only meet one side of the warring parties?

Is that how mediation works? Who stopped them from visiting the opposition leaders and also the prisoners of democracy who are in leg iron at Chikurubi?

It would have been nice if the delegation tuned in to the story of opposition leaders, civic society, business and the church. A story told by Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe while in leg irons live from his new home Chikurubi Maximum Prison was going to provide clues as to what needs to be done.

The story of Hopewell Chin’ono told from the dark corridors of the filthy cells of Chikurubi Maximum Prison said by a man bundled on the cold floor of the cells was enough to call for a crisis meeting.

What makes me cool is the rumor which says the 31st July demonstration was planned from within ZANU formation. The rumor helps to rule out the issue of foreign influence.

The only foreigners we have in ZANU is of those who hold dual citizenship other than that our crisis is local and it needs everyone’s effort to restore the dignity of Zimbabwe.

Next time when people are sent to evaluate a crisis they must make an effort to meet the victims as they are the ones who know how the crisis affects them.

Perpetrators are normally blind and they cannot even see the presence of a crisis.

Trust Sibanda is a businessman, and writes in his personal. The views expressed do not necessarily represent the Editoriaol policy of The Sunday Express

