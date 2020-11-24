Make financial changes, to suit your financial situation

Making financial changes to suit your financial situation is not a disgrace

By Tarie Manyonga

“One person pretends to be rich, yet has nothing; another pretends to be poor, yet has great wealth.” Proverbs 13 vs 7 NIV

Ever wondered why year in and year out we earn, we seem to be doing great than our peers or our colleagues, but when we take a closer look at the figures again it seems we have been on a standstill!! Certainly, something is missing on this money equation. What is it?

Many don’t understand the basic principle of money. So in this article l am going to remind you that the principle of money its still the same and it will never change. If we master this principle, we will make better friends with our money.

Live below your means is that magic principle!

What does it mean by living below your means?

To live below your means, you must not spend more money than you currently earning. So, if you spend less on the amount of money you make each month from your job and other sources of income, you’re below your means.

This principle is the essential of all good money management skills. It’s how wealthy people get wealthy. It’s how people who aren’t wealthy can achieve their life goals, without lots of money to throw around. When you spend less than you earn, you save and invest, and what you invest becomes wealth.

How do we put this principle to work?

Stop living in the past

For many we still tied up to the past when the economy was favourable. We used to earn USD and we could do much with what we were bringing to the table. To be honest, our economy is no-longer favourable, as a nation we no-longer have much faith in our banking and financial institutions because we are afraid that history might repeat itself.

This is very common with human beings, because we learn from our past mistakes and we are very much skeptical to repeat what has caused so much financial stress to us before. With that being said are we learning in all aspects or we just choosing the side which makes us sleep better at night? Many of us therefore don’t save, neither do we invest and the majority it’s just a life of the hand to mouth cycle.

Lifestyle Adjustments

When the economy was favourable, we found that many of us upgraded our lifestyles i.e living in the nice suburbs, taking our children to the top notch schools, just to mention a few. If we look at it; majority of us are still trying to maintain this kind of lifestyle even when it shows clearly that it’s draining our energy and pockets. We end up living from hand to mouth. The main reason why we still stuck in this its because we so are concerned about what people will say.

To be honest, it does not matter what people will say. You are the one who knows how much you bring to the table, and the kind of lifestyle that amount can sustain. If you borrow money or you are skipping or not paying your bills every month, that is a clear sign that you cannot afford the lifestyle you are currently living.

Do yourself a favour and downgrade. As much as we believe in faith, there are some scenarios where we do not need to apply faith but just common sense.

Making financial changes to suit your financial situation is not a disgrace!!

What Living below your means is not?

Living below your means does not mean you can’t spend money on the things you love in order to enjoy your life. Instead, if you want to create a more stable financial future whilst still enjoying your present, you can make some conscious financial decisions, such as saving extra money, creating a budget, lifestyle adjustments and adapting and cutting back on unnecessary expenses.

Final thoughts

This principle is what makes people not worry about money, because they know they can pay their bills every month, and if an emergency comes up, they know they have enough in their savings pot. People who spend more than they earn are going further and further into debt or living a lifecycle of borrowing Mary to pay Jane and not paying bills, and that creates a lot of stress.

No matter how wealthy or poor you start out as an adult, this is the secret to maintaining a life of freedom to pursue your goals. The wealthy, if they live beyond their means, they lose their riches, and the poor, if they do the same they become poorer and we will never escape poverty as a nation.

“The wise man saves for the future, but the foolish man spends whatever he gets.” Proverbs 21vs20 LBT.`

Tarie Manyonga is a financial adviser.

