Zim community in SA launches online platform to connect businesses

Businesspeople pledge over R100 000 at the launch of the initiative in Johannesburg

By Sunday Express Correspondent and ZBC

The Zimbabwe community in South Africa has launched an online platform that will see them collaborating on business projects and exchanging skills with their South African counterparts.

Speaking at the launch, guest of honour African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary Jessie Duarte said the programme was critical to social cohesion.

She said: “We worry about SA’s shrinking tax base and our inability to continue the safety net for our people. In Africa we take decisions which are never implemented. We must be less patronizing to each other.

“We work with our sister party Zanu-PF. We have to worry about creating a generational connection for the young people. An implication for people coming from elsewhere.

“The world has dramatically changed. We’re on our own again. SA in the process has decimated its economic base, and it is time for stragegic relationships,” Duarte said.

The launch was held in Johannesburg at a gala dinner attended by ANC delegates, Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and others.

South African’s low trust in foreigners has over the years brought challenges to social cohesion which has seen an increase of xenophobic attacks, especially in the townships.

In a move expected to build relationships between locals and Zimbabweans, the Zimbabwe community in South Africa has launched an online platform that will see a collaboration on business ideas and skills in these townships.

Initiative applauded

The programme will see Zimbabwean businessmen coach youths in skills training and economic empowerment.

In his message, Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi applauded the initiative and also urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to obey the laws of the host country.

South Africa and Zimbabwe enjoy strong bilateral relations that have benefited both countries and those that attended the launch said the initiative will go a long way in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Restructure of organisation

Spokesman for the Zim Community in SA, Bongani Mkwananzi said that the Zimbabwe Community In South Africa was founded in May 2014 to focus on documentation. For years, our organisation was unknown to many Zimbabweans outside holders of special permits.

“We took a decision to restructure the organisation to reach out to as many people and stakeholders as possible. The gala dinner was meant to reposition the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa as a truly Zimbabwean organisation that contributes in building social cohesion and ensure economic empowerment for our people,” Mkhwananzi said.

Key to the growth and repositioning was to work in the main with the African National Congress, its alliance partners and progressive civil society.

The decision to have the Deputy Secretary General Cde Jessie Duarte as guest speaker was precisely to build a relationship so that when ever the ANC is developing its policies, it would take into account the concerns of strategic partners. This though did not necessarily mean that we want to co-govern with the African National Congress, he said.

We continue to strengthen our relationship with the South African House of Traditional Leaders as most of our members trace their roots to South Africa and still maintain relations with South African families.

We hope to be rolling out skills development programmes in communities with the support of both Zimbabwean and South African business people.

Developmental projects

These developmental projects are not aimed only at Zimbabweans but to communities in South Africa as part of social cohesion.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, an organisation representing interests of Zimbabweans in South Africa, has launched an online platform that will see Zimbabwean immigrants and their South African counterparts collaborating on business projects and exchanging skills.

Zimbabwean businesspeople pledged over R100,000 at the launch of the initiative in Johannesburg this week.

The programme will involve enrolling Zimbabweans with work related skills and taking them to workshops in townships where they are able to share these with South Africans.

They will be then encouraged to start small businesses to which business people will be attracted to fund the joint ventures. The organisation says this will bring economic empowerment and social cohesion that will eliminate things line xenophobia.

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews