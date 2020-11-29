Of 2021 Budget, our Finance Minister, and the hate of second hand cars

By Trust Sibanda

Poor Zimbabweans have been sidelined by the 2021 budget to be on the steering wheel as the Finance Minister stages a war against old cars. The same Minister who promised the country space on the space satellite has twelve months later hinted on Zimbabweans going to the ‘Ngolovane era’.

Councils that are used on clamping vehicles will soon clamp our feet as they chase for revenue on empty car parks and car ports. The reason for the ban has to be reasonable maybe there is need to explore the arguments which informed the Minister to arrive at such an unwise decision which lacks educational basis and policy maturity.

The Minister in his impulsive thoughts had moved the motion of banning imports as a way of protecting the local car manufacturing industry.

The move of protecting local markets is not bad at all but what the Minister failed to show the nation is a roll call of local manufacturers.

Are they trying to protect those entrepreneurs making scotch carts at Siyaso or there are trying to destroy the business of those making manyatera who are getting raw materials from old tyres.

You never know what erodes reasoning once one is appointed to lead a Ministry. They tend to run the country affairs like some family business that survives on pillow banking.

The Herald reported that Willowvale Assembly Plant has been revitalized and it will employ about 6 000 locals who will obviously be exploited by the Chinese.

Employment creation is not bad but news from Herald is not always credible.

In 2018 they promised that Masvingo Cold Storage Commission will be fully operational. It is only open for business in The Herald while on the ground spiders and scorpions had found their Serengeti.

What ate the patience of our Minister as he was supposed to be reasonable to wait for the plant to do its first production then gradually phase out imports?

Decongesting

We are in a fix as a country we have been told to throw away our mushroom because one of the goats is suspected to be pregnant as the Sheppard spotted some spoors of male goat.

Our Minister in charge of Finance could have barred imports as a way of helping the Minister of Environment in conserving the atmosphere from pollution. If that is the case hats off Money-man but the tricky question is since when as a country have we been worried about the environment?

We have often ignored the environmental demands the lead to sustainable development.

We have allowed carbon emission to go unchallenged and tax towards it being channeled to non environmental issues that lead to personal enrichment. We have settled in ecologically sensitive areas in the mad search of urban expansion.

Could it be a true story that in the back of his mind our Minister is worried about carbon emission hence the need to reduce emission from decongesting our roads? If Minister Mthuli is worried about carbon emission and the depletion of the ozone layer then he needs to be reassigned to the relevant Ministry where he can exercise his authority.

Politicians have some funny characters. There are the brains behind prisons which they created for small criminals to avoid competition.

A small thief is detained to avoid competing with a politician when it comes to life style. I see a scenario where politicians who can afford to buy new cars trying to remove an ordinary citizen who can only afford a second hand from sharing the pot hole infested freeways of Zimbabwe.

Fresh milk

It is survival for the fittest. Those without money must ride ZUPCO while the rich drive themselves in the luxury of latest editions. Zimbabwe never ceases to pull surprises. Cars expire like fresh milk. No more vintage collection.

This ban; my sixth sense tells me that it is not permanent. It is practically impossible to ban and expect people to be happy. This is or could be a temporary measure to remind people on who is in charge.

Come 2022 the ZANU Presidential candidate will reverse this as a way of trying to get votes from the electorate which now seems very relaxed in thinking beyond promises.

In this ban has the Minister considered numbers employed by the motoring industry? Has he thought of the revenue collected by ZIMRA through these cars? The million dollar question is who was consulted on this move.

The poor who are using second hand cars were the ones who were supposed to take the microphone to explain how these old cars affect them other than having people who stay in luxury to decide for the poor.

In other words it will be a criminal offence for a civil servant to be found having an idea of importing a car.

The listening President must use his powers to put the Minister to order as he has become more of an orator than a strategist. He was supposed to update the nation on the progress of the satellite instead of burdening us with impossible. It will be unfair that we waited for roads to be refurbished so that we can be by the road side viewing politicians as they drive past us.

Every year brings its on disappointments. When is the next meaningful reshuffle? The gamble economic policies are making us drive back in circles yet we say we are driving towards vision 2030 yet the vision we see in the ground looks like vision 1930.

Trust Sibanda is a businessman.

