The Patriotic Front: Non racial, non tribal and Proudly Zimbabwean

By Mxolisi Ncube

Many a time, we have seen and heard some people, especially those advocating for secession, accuse The Patriotic Front (TPF) of living in denial on the existence of tribalism in Zimbabwe, based on this slogan.

That is both regrettable and outright malicious. This slogan is on its own right, an apt admission of the fact that the two ills of racism and tribalism – which have been with us since the colonial days, have not only continued to exist in Zimbabwe, but have adversely contributed to our political, economic and social regression as a country.

It is mainly because of both racism and tribalism that Zimbabwe has had a leadership problem since at least the attainment of independence in 1980.

It is because of racism that we have reduced our choice of national leaders – especially the President at both government and individual party level, to just one race and one tribe, relegating the rest of the racial and tribal flora and fauna of our country to perennial bridesmaids, instead of equal contenders in our political game.

Through that, we have made sure that a country of 14 million people is kept at the mercy of incapables riding on the perception of belonging to the majority race and majority tribe.

Not only have we made members of the so-called minority tribes content with being perennial deputies as their political horizon, we have also made those who belong to the so-called racial minorities contend with being ministers as their ultimate goal in politics.

It is based on that background that TPF built its vision around a Zimbabwe in which race and tribe will come second to what a person can do for their country and vice-versa.

100% sons and daughters of the soil with full and equal rights

We put merit ahead of race and tribe: we are a vehicle for racial and tribal equality: a vehicle for national unity: we are drivers of a Zimbabwe in which blacks, whites, Asians and coloureds shall all be free to contest and be contested in national elections at any level and position they are capable of holding, without fear of rejection for belonging to the so-called racial and tribal minorities and thereby being misconstrued as representing the country’s checkered past and or regional interests.

Those who control political power in our country have also tried to control the right to life as we saw with the brutal Gukurahundi mass-murders of the 1980s, where a people were butchered for belonging to a certain tribe.

Those who wield political power also control the direction of economic power, as we saw during the agrarian reform of 2000, where a people were dispossessed on the basis of their race – dressed as correcting imbalances of the past while all it was racial incapacitation of those perceived to be supporting the opposition.

All those ills would not exist in a country where race and tribe come second to nationality.

We further posit as TPF, in what is clearly written in our founding documents, that Zimbabwean Blacks, Whites, Asians, Coloureds, are 100% sons and daughters of the soil with full and equal rights to participate in the political, economic and social discourse and contestations of the country at whatever level.

None of those races and tribes owe it to anyone to explain themselves for participating in that discourse and contests, no matter how robust and fierce the competition may be.

We believe in the equality of races, ethnic groupings, religion, culture and sexual orientation.

Based on our admission of the fact that both racism and tribalism exist in our country, we further have it in our founding documents that the TPF government will declare such discriminatory practices like racism, tribalism, xenophobia etc, – both spoken and practised, will be declared hate crimes punishable in the harshest of ways.

There are many also, who have completely shut the door to national unity – especially the unity of races and tribe. When they say it’s impossible, we maintain that it is possible.

No one is born hating another

Just as that great unifying son of Africa, Nelson Mandela wrote in his book, Long Walk to Freedom: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

TPF believes in Nelson Mandela’s argument that if one must learn to hate, then it is possible for one to learn to love instead of hate.

We therefore, affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eradicating all forms of racism and ethnic oppression, not only in our country, but the rest of Africa as well, where jingoists are trying to influence people to hate one another based on race, tribe and nationality.

We acknowledge that regardless of one’s own race or ethnicity, individuals are at various points along an anti-racist journey. We also understand that bias can be unconscious or unintentional, and that racism can be the combination of social and institutional power coupled with racial prejudice.

As we endeavour to build an anti-racist and ethnically unbiased community in our beloved country, we will also purposefully strive to identify, discuss, and challenge issues of race, ethnicity and the impacts they have had and continue to have on our community, residents, leaders and the nation as a whole, for these have continued to draw us backwards in our endeavour to achieve total political, economic and social freedom in our country.

Our Vision is that of a United Zimbabwe which is Non Racial! Non Tribal! Proudly Zimbabwean!

That is why pride ourselves in being a party that strives for #UnityInDiversity!

Mxolisi Ncube is Secretary for Information and Publicity at the Patriotic Front (TPF). Whatsapp: +27 73 962 3075

