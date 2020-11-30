War of the truckers in SA is bad news for the SADC transport networks

By Terrence Mwedzi

The South African government should put tight measures that can protect foreign truck drivers (Zimbabwean drivers included) from violence, intimidation, and harassment in the strange cycles of xenophobia violence.

It is worrisome and disheartening to realise that dozens of people-mostly foreign truck drivers have been killed since 2015 and South Africa is now believed to be a dangerous country to live and drive in.

It is also believed that groups of ruthless thugs claiming to be South Africans are now capable of throwing gasoline bombs, stone,stab, and harassed foreign truck drivers to force them out of trucking industry through dubious and evil means.

So far the South African has done less to address the attacks despite issuing a “National Action Plan to Combat Xenophobia.”

As concerned citizens, we continue to urge the ANC-led government to look deeper into this matter with both eyes and come up with useful solutions to end this madness.

To date we have lost many loved ones mostly those in the trucking business. Is it a crime to be a foreigner?….and what shocks me is that a lot of foreign drivers have lost their jobs, despite having required documents such as like valid work permits.

My million dollar question is that who is pushing those gangs to torch down the heavy vehicles on the major highways?

What is the secret behind these unending attacks? I think they have been allowed to go far now and their acts are barbaric and not acceptable.

Surey how can a sane person do such a useless thing in this day and age? Have we really gone back to the jungle where violence is used to solve problems. What happened to negotiation.

Surely this is uncalled for that’s why we are encouraging the SA government to act swiftly before it’s too late. Things are getting out of hand , and the leaders must not be seen to be quite in the face of trucks being stoned. Action is needed as soon as possible, if not today.

President Ramaphosa should sit down with other leaders

It boggles the mind that on the other hand the SA police have failed to ensure adequate protection for foreign truck drivers (Zimbabweans drivers included) on the roads since the start of these evil attacks.

I think South Africa should put security, safety and protection of all truck drivers all the time because this growing ill-treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa is very worrisome.

Recently a Zimbabwean truck driver (name withheld) who has been working in South Africa for the past 12 years appeared in the South African newspaper (Mail&Guardian) complaining about the on going attacks on foreign truck drivers on the major roads. He stated that they were living in a great fear.

In the same regard, something worthwhile should be done as a matter of urgency.

As l pen this crucial piece, many transporters have lost contracts because their vehicles were burnt to ashes and can no longer operate.

The burning of trucks and attacks on foreign drivers is a major issue of concern and l think President Ramaphosa should sit down with other regional leaders and map a way forward because we lost many innocent souls to date. This is indeed a serious crisis.

It is shocking that those thugs are targeting blacks only and what they failed to realise is that the cross border drivers are already contributing immensely to our economy, especially those facilitating exportation of our locally produced goods and South African cross border drivers have been exposed to brutal response in other countries.

I think these meaningless, senseless and baseless attacks are not good for citizens because they contribute nothing to the economies.

The SA government should not allow the thugs to destabilise the logistics industry because the economy will be badly affected.

I also urge the truck drivers in the Southern African Development (SADC) region to come forward to solve challenges the trucking industry is facing.

Last year, City Press reported that foreign truck drivers were saying that if attacks on them continued they could not rule out retaliation on South African drivers in their own countries which is sad and wrong.

That should not be allowed to prevail and South Africa should act in unique and professional way to combat the attacks against foreign truck drivers.

Terrence Mwedzi is a writer and poet.

