Forget autoregressive conditional heteroskedasticity. Financial volatility is just a fear of market behaviours

By Colls Ndlovu

This week’s article has benefitted from my technical book, “Mathematicisation of Economics” which was published early this year which deals with various mathematical concepts and hypotheses, inter alia.

Volatility is a common phenomenon in the field of economics and finance. It refers to the extent of variation in prices over a given period of time. Volatility is dynamic and stochastic by nature. The standard deviation of each price from its presumed level or mean is the quintessential of what constitutes volatility.

Ex-post prices, that is to say, past prices, are measured in terms of historic volatility. Ex-ante prices, that is to say, future prices, are measured by means of an implied volatility. Implied volatility is especially critically important in derivative transactions involving options.

Actual current volatility of a financial instrument therefore reflects current price variations as observed at a given point in time. Historical volatility refers to the same phenomenon albeit from the past period. Actual implied volatility is forward looking and therefore futuristic by its very nature.

In the event of financial instrument whose prices follow a typical random walk Gaussian behaviour, the width of the distribution increases with time because the assumption is that the price of the instrument will veer off from the initial price as time increases.

Basically, volatility is a statistical measure of dispersion around the average of any random variable. Some form of measure of the standard deviation around the average price. Consequently, volatility is the standard deviation of a sequence of random variables around a benchmark like the average price.

When it comes to natural stochastic processes, the exact relationship between volatility and time periods is somewhat complex. As a result some statistical models are used to compute volatility in such scenarios.

There is elaborate and elegant literature on volatility modeling and forecasting complete with quadratic equations and algorithms. Evidence from the markets indicates that volatility is a function of liquidity. It reacts to market forces of supply and demand.

Recently, in September 2019, JPMorgan Chase bank began to look at changes in the volatility levels in the markets as caused by the US President Donald Trump’s tweets. JP Morgan called it the Volfefe index (volatility + the covfefe meme of the corona virus index).

Insofar as investors are concerned, volatility matters to them because price swings induce fear. Price volatility can result in a gain or loss, and in particular, higher volatility means a higher probability of a loss. The Black-Scholes option pricing model is rooted on price volatility, that is to say, the higher the volatility the higher is the price of an option.

To be sure, volatility measures the dispersion or variance of the prices.

This implies that negatives and positives are netted off and the volatility will be shown as a net effect thereof. While Black-Scholes model assumes a normal distribution hence constant volatility, in reality volatility is found to be leptokurtic, that is to say, higher than normal distribution.

Even the much widely used measures like the Poisson distribution process where volatility jumps to new levels with a predictable frequency, and the Heston model of stochastic volatility miss the fact that volatility behaves in a leptokurtic fashion. Prices for financial instruments or assets be they foreign exchange or goods tend to change in a heteroskedastic pattern thus defying the normal bell curve distribution hypothesis.

John Maynard Keynes referred to such unpredictable market changes as being a result of the animal spirits of the market. Benoit Mandelbrot referred to it as the misbehavior of the markets. Alan Greenspan referred to it as the irrational exuberance of the markets. All these were meant to draw attention to the unpredictability of the markets prices.

Prices tend to react to certain unusual events. This implies their unusual movement tends to be occasioned by some other phenomenon. This behaviour is what is now referred to as autoregressive conditional heteroskedasticity.

Notwithstanding their elegance and sophistication, financial models inclusive of those of volatility are still fallible and criticism has been leveled against them in the recent past. Nassim Taleb once asserted that, “we don’t quite know what we are talking about when we talk about volatility”.

On a separate but related vain, expressed his skepticism about models, “theories are attempts to uncover the hidden principles underpinning the world around us, as Albert Einstein did with his theory of relativity”, adding that it must be noted that, “models are metaphors – analogies that describe one thing relative to another”.

