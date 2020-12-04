Money will always follow vision. Chase your purpose, and things fall into place

Yes, money is important, but your business has to have purpose first. You need to answer why it exists

By Tarie Manyonga

“Don’t chase money, chase your purpose and all things will fall into place.” Tarie’s Quotes. “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keep the law, happy is he.” – Proverbs 29:18

Vision, mission, objectives these are standard words you hear in corporate language. What exactly is a vision? According to a definition from Google “Vision is the ability to see or something that you

imagine; a picture that you see in your mind”.

In my own understanding this is how l define vision “Vision is the ability to connect with your spiritual self and be able to see your purpose and how best you will lay it down, and hopefully have a better future.”

This can be shown in your dreams, or it can be the flashes of ideas you get. What others call hallucinations. For the vision to manifest it needs to be written down, so that your mind remembers it. You have to work towards your vision to differentiate it from pure hallucinations.

As l was researching l came across this phrase “Money follows Vision” it got me thinking deeper that as individuals we are concerned about how to make money and we don’t get time to search for our vision and purpose.

We need to have these conversations with ourselves, what it is that God created you to do here on earth? It is not surprising that many startups copy and paste other people’s ideas because they will have seen them flourishing.

That is the main reason why many don’t last because they will be copying someone’s purpose and clearly, it’s not their own.

Money will always follow a vision

Money will always follow vision. Vision is not directed and does not follow the money.

I can quote one of my favourite bible verses pertaining to this “This vision is for a future time. It describes the end, and it will be fulfilled. If it seems slow in coming, wait patiently, for it will surely take place. It

will not be delayed.” Habakkuk 2vs3.

Yes, money is important, but your business has to have purpose first. You need to answer why it exists. What problem is it solving? Are you passionate about what you do?

From where you stand where do you see it going? Vision gets you up in the morning even if there is no customer or money rolling in. Vision helps you make connections that others can’t.

People with vision become innovative and resourceful about getting what they need.

They attract capital. Their passion sells them. Vision keeps you going even if there is no money rolling in.

Entrepreneurs face all types of financial challenges. It may be not enough sales; or barely enough money to pay the bills or pay yourself. You may run a business without breaking even for a while not

see any profits for years.

There could be profits in some years and others none. Money may be needed to make certain investments. It’s hard to get through these periods. However, the pull

towards where you are going is always stronger than where you are.

You may make some tough practical decisions along the way, but you keep going and you hang onto that single ray of light that shows up.

Vision keeps you moving. Our society today has hyped success as having a great house, car, clothes, flashy lifestyle, holidays etc. There is no space for vision if having the latest car is what drives you.

Vision doesn’t let you get comfortable. When you get to one place something else unfolds.

I believe as long as you are alive you are meant to live with vision. Vision is dynamic and continuously unfolds.

People who get comfortable usually end up stagnating. Businesses that get comfortable can even go bankrupt. You find that they start taking their clients for granted assuming that they will always be

there. Financial targets are good to have but with a vision you are empowered to do a lot more than focus on yourself.

It’s about impact and also bringing up those around you. Vision makes you give your time, some of your products and services for free just so that your name is out there. Money is important but we need to put it in its place.

Serve Vision not Money. Remember without Vision, people do perish. Now is the time to search deeper for your purpose and write that vision down as clearly as possible so that even someone else

can understand what you will have written.

To learn more on how to setup a Vision Board please do register for our Vision Board Zoom Party taking place on the 12th of December 2020.

info@letstalkfinanceswithtarie.co.za.

Tarie Manyonga is a financial Literacy Expert.

