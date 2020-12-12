Causes of the 2008 US Subprime Crisis: The whys and the wherefores

As has already been highlighted, the global financial markets crisis started with the subprime mortgage market in the US

By Colls Ndlovu

The ongoing global financial markets crisis caused by the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic has caused many people to ask questions about the whys and wherefores of the previous 2008 US subprime crisis in general and its causes in particular.

Fortunately for our readers, all these episodes inclusive of the 2008 US subprime, are nicely recorded and documented in most of my books particularly the one entitled “A Disquisition on Financial Economics”.

Global monetary policies were chiefly to blame for the 2008 US subprime crisis. The crisis seemed to perfectly replicate the previous episodes of prosperity then contraction in a spectacular boom-bust interval.

The US in particular, which was the epicenter of the so-called US subprime crisis, encouraged banks to lend money to borrowers with blemished credit records and this had the effect of undermining the balance sheets of many US banks.

The situation was compounded by the presence of government housing finance agencies like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. These financial behemoths were generally perceived by the markets to be systemically important state owned entities and therefore assumed to be carrying government guarantees.

Complexity and opacity

The regulatory regime was not helpful either. If anything, it may have contributed to the crisis indirectly. Regulators made banks have similar risk profiles, use similar risk models, and pacifying banks into a false sense of security.

Banks were not answerable to the markets but to their respective regulators who sometimes happened to be out of touch with reality.

One common thread among banks was their complexity and opacity.

This was inadvertently encouraged by international regulators thereby contributing to the massive build up of risk.

The application of mark-to-market valuation methodology indiscriminately, even in areas where it was not suitable, merely made a bad situation worse. The market was not able to assess risk properly because of the distorting effects of regulation. Regulators used credit ratings to set their regulatory capital. That proved to be procyclical and had the effect of undermining and compromising the integrity of the very ratings themselves.

Risking ad infinitum and ad libitum

The 2008 financial markets crisis showed that regulators are as bereft of solutions to crises as the market itself. Consequently, there is no assurance that future crises would be solved or prevented by the coterie of regulators at our disposal.

There is a pervasive and ubiquitous perception in the market that financial innovation was at the root of this global financial markets crisis.

The too-big-to-fail phenomenon was also one of the evils that bedeviled the financial system and it reverberated around the world. The misperception and misconception that certain financial institutions were too-big-to-fail took root and in the process caused these institutions to be arrogant and to recklessly take risk ad infinitum and ad libitum.

Each bank opted to hoard cash to try and insulate itself against the crisis. This resulted in the credit conditions tightening for all manner of loans.

Loans and access to capital are the life-line of banks around the world. The moment a bank has no access to capital, that bank invariably goes bankrupt. It does not matter what its capital adequacy ratios are saying: if it fails to secure capital, it collapses.

Illiquid risky assets with high yields

It has already been pointed out that interest rates were relatively low in the period leading to the outbreak of the crisis. This period of low interest rates encouraged investors to seek alternative means of enhancing their returns.

This drove them into the subprime (risky borrowers) sector where yields were perceived to be substantially higher. But with this perception of higher yields, came risk, which was embedded therein.

Securitization takes a portfolio of illiquid risky assets with high yields and bundles them into a new security of supposedly better credit quality. Rating agencies then rate this new issue giving it the highest rating assignment usually of AAA.

Rating agencies were the first culprits in the corruption of the securitization market. They assigned credit ratings that were not worth the paper they were written on.

Worse still the re-collateralisation of collateralized debt obligations was also assigned even better credit ratings.

That mistake by rating agencies provided the spark that eventually lit the powder-keg of the securitization market which then exploded into the fully fledged global financial markets crisis of 2008.

The impetus on the part of broker

Mortgage brokers had no incentive to do any due diligence on the borrowing customers. Their earnings were based on volumes.

In any event the borrowers (most of whom were subprime) would be repackaged and pooled into securitized asset-backed mortgage securities. Consequently, this provided the impetus on the part of brokers to bring as much subprime borrowers as possible.

The ubiquitous use of off-balance sheet so-called special purpose vehicles tended to hide the extent of risky assets that a bank was exposed to.

The special purpose vehicle was presumably meant to better-manage the various forms of risk associated with the investment such as credit risk, liquidity risk, duration or interest rate risk and currency risk, inter alia.

All this had the effect of hiding from the regulators the extent of real exposure to serious risk by banks and related institutions.

The complexity and opacity of the collateralized debt obligations were also responsible for the crisis. Investors had very little understanding of the real risk associated with these products. Consequently, they merely acted herd-like, and invested on instruments they did not understand and whose risk they did not know or were unable to know.

It turns out that Basel II was procyclical

The more these products were packaged and repackaged, the more they became opaque and complex and therefore riskier.

The adoption of Basel II regulatory framework came with problems of its own.

It turned out that Basel II was procyclical and therefore tended to fast-track the death of many banking groups when they faced episodes of financial distress.

Basel II was procyclical in the sense that during periods of tranquility and normal market conditions, a bank is not required to post much capital as collateral cover.

But then the moment a bank is under pressure facing a strife circumstance, then Basel II requires such a bank to post more capital.

And invariably that is the very capital the bank requires to meet its precarious operational needs in order to fend off bankruptcy.

Alan Greenspan asserted that he was “in shocked disbelief”

The rating agencies also tended to make a bad situation worse because when a bank got under pressure they then assign it with a poor credit rating thus further putting more pressure on the troubled bank and in the process unwittingly catalyzing its bankruptcy.

Central banks initially misjudged the impending crisis and misperceived it as just a passing glance. Ben Bernanke (US Fed chairman) dismissed the then emerging crisis as a potentially begnin event: “we do not expect significant spillovers from the subprime market to the rest of the economy or to the financial system”.

When the spillover happened, former Fed Chairman, Alan Greenspan asserted that he was “in shocked disbelief”.

Lastly, the systemic risk nature of any strife in the banking system was overlooked. Regulators failed to realize timeously that contagion once it got out of hand was going to be difficult to contain.

And that’s precisely what happened. The crisis took a life of its own. It ended up engulfing the whole financial system starting in the US then spilling over to Europe via Iceland where it obliterated Icelandic banks reducing them into ashes.

Colls Ndlovu, a currency expert, is an award-winning economist and central banker, and is the inventor of the NCX Index.

