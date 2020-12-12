Changing the family holiday game – with The Capital Hotels and Sunday Express

Score massive Reader savings with The Sunday Express and The Capital Hotels Group. Click www.zimbabwedigitalnews.com – find the Capital Hotels advert – and claim your Festive Season promocode

Family holidays for travellers crossing the border between Zimbabwe and South Africa is all about relaxing together in exciting new places and making the most of the local food and entertainment offerings.

Moms and dads should be able to enjoy the peace and quiet of their own room, while the younger kids can play in their own space or watch their own TV.

They really shouldn’t be about cramped rooms, noisy neighbours, and the inevitable guilt when you really want to eat out but know that you’ve paid for your dinner, bed and breakfast and should really eat the hotel restaurant’s Tuesday menu (again).

Simply put – when you go away – whether you are travelling between Harare, Bulawayo and going to South Africa – on a family holiday, the very least you can expect is to be as comfortable as you are at home – ideally, more so.

That’s where apartment hotels – like The Capital Hotels and Apartments across South Africa – are changing the family holiday game.

The Capital’s apartment hotels give you the space and comforts you have at home, with all the luxury you’d expect from a hotel.

Picture sumptuous king-size beds, flat-screen TVs, fully-equipped kitchens and comfortable lounges, with the added bonus of easy to reach restaurants and entertainment facilities you’d expect to make your holiday memorable in all the good ways.

The Capital Hotel and Apartments has got some ideas to get you thinking about your accommodation choice for your next family break…

Family Savings

If you’re travelling as a family, eating out for every meal can get expensive, and staying in a well-equipped apartment can be more cost-effective than staying in a hotel.

The Capital Hotels and Apartments provide the essentials and reduce the unnecessary – so while you may not get chocolates on your pillow at bedtime, you will get free WiFi, free parking.

Free shuttle to nearby destinations if you’re in the mood for a night out

What’s more, The Capital’s hotels in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria can be configured to your exact needs – so if Dad is in the city on business during the week, the family can join him for the weekend in the hotel’s cleverly configured, interlinked spaces.

This adaptability means that you only pay for the space you use – but can relish the convenience of not having to move rooms when your favourite people join you for some chill time.

The convenience of choice

Staying in an apartment hotel with a fully equipped kitchen means that you have all the amenities you need to stay in and cook your own meals if you choose – or you can eat out at one of the hotel’s fabulous restaurants. https://thecapital.co.za/

If you want the best of both, you could always order room service, and enjoy your restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your own space. The bonus? You don’t have to do the dishes when you are done with your meal housekeeping will collect your dishes.

The power of choice

This power of choice is also important if you have fussy eaters in the family, or toddlers and young children who are easily bored in restaurants.

The Capital Menlyn Maine, for example, is at the heart of the capital city’s entertainment district, which also features premium supermarkets – so you really do have the best of all worlds within easy reach.

Location, location, location

Choosing a hotel that doesn’t break your budget may mean that you can only afford a space that’s far away from all the action, when you really want to be close to premium events, while staying in accommodation that you can afford.

The Capital Pearls in Umhlanga, for example, is at the heart of all that makes the area famous – and guests can choose to be a part of the festive atmosphere in the local beaches and haunts, or they can enjoy the magical weather and scenery from the privacy of the hotel’s private pool, all without breaking the budget.

There’s no place like home

If everyone in the family has their own room at home, it simply doesn’t make sense for everyone to be cramped into one small space where there’s nowhere to sit other than on a bed, and no privacy at all?

The Capital Empire, within easy reach of Sandton’s world-class shopping district, is one example of how the group’s hotels can be configured to offer guests three-bedroom apartments each with their own TV, all sharing a spacious lounge, dining area, balcony and kitchen – not to mention en suite bathrooms – all making sure that everyone is as comfortable as they would be at home – if not more so.

High Speed Wifi

Free high-speed Wi-Fi internet access also means that everyone can keep up with their favourite series or keep in touch with their friends back home.

Essential luxuries are the cherry on top

Even though you may have chosen an apartment hotel because you want the affordability of self-catering, The Capital Hotels and Apartments cleans all rooms daily – which means you never have to wash floors, unpack the dishwasher, or make the beds (or have the fights with your teenagers who aren’t doing the jobs you’ve asked them to…).

Choosing an apartment hotel makes good sense on so many fronts, its easy to see why travellers the world over are embracing this new way of travelling and spending quality time with family.

Kids Planet

Kids Planet keeps them busy ( Please note only available at The Capital On The Park)

On days when the weather’s not good enough for outdoor fun, selected The Capital Hotels and Apartments offers Kids Planet, a supervised activity centre where the younger members of the family can get in some fun time that’s not screen time over weekends! Activities are all supervised by a trained childminder, and include:

• Special events around public holidays

• Obstacle courses

• Table tennis and other games

• A splash pool

• Age-appropriate movies

Date Night

Date night at The Capital on the Park

The newest apartment hotel in The Capital stable is The Capital on the Park, conveniently located in the heart of Sandton. Perfect for date night if you live in the city, The Capital on the Park is home to an exclusive Champagne Bar, a sumptuous spa, and a selection of superior restaurants. And if all the date night spoiling is too good to end – the comfort of an apartment awaits…

