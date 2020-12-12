Gender based violence is a perennial social indiscipline among our people

In our culture, wife batterers were heavily fined. If a man accused his wife of infidelity without concrete evidence, he paid a fine for it

By Nhamo Muchagumisa

Gender based violence arises from the desire to coerce a member of the opposite sex into submission, to stamp one’s authority on the weaker half of a relationship, or to express one’s superiority over one who should be at the receiving point of one’s orders.

The victim in the cases cited above and any other one may think about is invariably a female character, so we are made to believe.

The common belief is that GBV springs from cultural norms and traditions that place women under men’s authority. It is sad that we blame gender based violence on the cultural practices of our ancestors without a proper interrogation of modern social dynamics, some of which have led the world astray with many people questioning the relevance of marriage in this era.

To believe that our ancestors condoned gender based violence is a blatant misrepresentation of our past, a blinkered contemptuous attitude towards a system that had clearly defined norms and values.

Mhengera mumba

Our ancestors advocated for a system that guaranteed the safety and the security of the fairer sex.A wife batterer, for example was despised as a domestic mental patient (mhengera mumba) because society did not condone violence against women.

In our Shona culture, wife batterers were heavily fined. If a man accused his wife of infidelity without concrete evidence, he was often compelled to pay a fine to his in-laws for tarnishing the image of their daughter.

The emancipation of women is a bitter sweet apple that modern societies have relished with tears or blazing eyes as it has changed the way husband and wife relate, even the way men and women relate at the work place.

Gender based violence may easily occur at the work place as a result of men failing to acknowledge women as equals and at times superiors.

The work place being a formal establishment makes it easier to keep the vice under check as acts of misconduct, for example sexual harassment or indecent assault are clearly defined and the penalties they attract clearly explained.

The issue of equal rights and opportunities has turned some homes into battlegrounds as women place value on their newly acquired status, while men struggle to defend their right to exercise their authority as defined in our cultural traditions and the holy bible.

Society has witnessed an upsurge in divorce cases as a result of domestic violence or irreconcilable differences over the issue of equal rights and autonomy in a marital relationship.

Reverse scenario

In addition to the marriage certificate, the protection order has become one of the essential documents determining how husband and wife must relate with each other.

It is worth noting that cases of domestic violence against women are higher than the reverse scenario, but it is also disturbing that cases of domestic violence perpetrated by women against their husbands have increased phenomenally.

Some men have been scalded with boiling cooking oil, while others have been murdered.

One of the causes of domestic violence arises from the tendency to deny each other conjugal space. Today’s woman can be very aggressive if she believes that she is being denied her conjugal rights because another woman has invaded her conjugal space.

The main problem is that in such a case, it is the work of one woman bringing disharmony into another woman’s relationship.

Women have always had the right to say no to their husbands’ sexual demands when they were not feeling well or other circumstances made the act unhealthy, but today’s woman is empowered to say no to the act for a host of other reasons.

This denial of conjugal space makes the man turn to violence, rape his own wife, if I am allowed to use that term or simply bash her, but today’s woman hits back, and she may do so when her husband least expects it, and in a way that may have permanent life changing effects.

Infidelity is a cancer that has curled itself in marital relationships, and it is undoubtedly one of the major causes of gender based violence. Cases of women who take revenge against their cheating husbands by swimming in the same muddy pool have reached astronomic levels.

Boasting on social media

Some women even boast about their exploits in the press and on social media.

My advice to the married and those who plan to marry is that there is no ideal relationship and every couple is a unique couple and any challenges should be dealt with within that uniqueness.

If one always allows personal pride to take precedence in the event of a misunderstanding, the result is gender based violence.

The incidence of gender based violence in a marital relationship has devastating ramifications for the children. They grow up to become perpetrators of the same vice or victims. Children who are raised by warring parents face loyalty challenges as the parents turn to the young ones for sympathy, and often siblings end up divided, some sympathising with mom and others with dad.

Worst case scenario

The worst scenario is when the children directly fall victim to the same scourge of domestic violence.Some children fall victim to misdirected anger, with the victim of gender based violence venting their fury on the innocent youngesters.

Some women have gone to the extent of murdering their own children before committing suicide.

Some children turn out to be victims of emotional abuse as they witness the fights between the two people who ought to be there to nurture a sound emotional development for their offspring.

So what can be done to contain domestic violence? With legislation put in place to eradicate gender based violence, the situation on the ground seems to take the opposite direction.

The answer, therefore does not lie in documented measures, but in the individuals who have decided to make marriage a lifelong commitment.

No matter what freedoms the law bestows on us, once one unites with another person in holy matrimony, there are certain sacrifices to be made.

Marriage in itself is a life-changing commitment, and demands certain responsibilities that may compromise one’s individual interests.

Satisfaction in a conjugal relationship does not lie in scoring victories against each other, but in an unwavering sense of commitment that spurs one to make decisions that place more value in a healthy relationship than false social dynamics that have wrecked millions of marriages.

Nhamo Muchagumisa is a trained English Language/Literature teacher. He can be contacted on Whatsapp +263777460163, and email: muchagumisan@gmail.com

