Malaicha.com donates groceries to 12 Zimbabwean families

By Karabelo Molapisi and Reuters

South African Fintech outfit, Hello Paisa – through its Malaicha.com brand – donated vouchers for groceries to at least 12 Zimbabwean families this week – and pledged to do much more to assist the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Johannesburg this week – Sayjil Magan – Managing Director of Hello Paisa said that digitisation was challenging the way in which fintechs engaged with and empowered their customers; more so now than ever, and technological transformation needed to be made available to the underserved.

“Historically, the migrant community in South Africa has typically been excluded from traditional financial avenues, never mind technological advancements when it comes to managing and sending cash, goods and groceries.

“It is our mandate to keep our consumer at the very centre of what we do.

“By working closely with expatriates living in South Africa for over a decade, we understand their unique pain points and have constructed our services around creative, diversified solutions to not only solve their problems, but to keep the traditionally underserved at the forefront of technological advancements,” Magan said

About a year old, the app has made huge inroads in Zimbabwe and offers a full grocery delivery service including trucks and warehousing, where costs are hyperinflationary higher than the typical digital startup.

Rare winner in the lockdown

But as its user base continues to grow, Malaicha.com could emerge as a rare winner from South Africa’s lockdown, one of the world’s most restrictive.

Previously, Malaicha handled an average of 20 000 to 30,000 orders a month, Magan said in reporters earlier this year, but that number increased by around 200% month-on-month in April, while user numbers grew by around 100% to 75 000.

“It’s something they are going to carry on using; that’s the feedback that we are getting from our customers,” Magan said in reports carried by Reuters.

Informal methods to send groceries

The festive season in particular is a capital intensive time for consumers. To provide for their families, many find themselves using informal methods to send essential goods, groceries, and money home.

Use of the app called Malaicha – Ndebele slang for the traditional way of sending goods over the border with bus and taxi drivers – surged in April, said Magan.

While the border has been closed to people and the taxis and buses that would normally ferry food informally, Malaicha is permitted to import goods into Zimbabwe, offering an alternative.

Financial Inclusion for the Underserved Through Digital Transformation

Free digital banking accounts

Malaicha.com has expanded their product suite to transcend just groceries: they now offer kitchen appliances such as stoves and microwaves, school uniforms, electronics, hardware, cutlery and crockery, bedding, medication and farming products such as seeds and fertilizer.

“Our mission is to provide a one-stop, holistic goods remittance services that are at the same cost as – if not cheaper than – a consumer making the purchase at stores in Zimbabwe,” says Magan.

The company has also expanded their delivery capabilities in Zimbabwe, meaning that customers in the vicinity of its 24 points across the country will receive their goods even faster than before.

“We recognise that there is an essential education game to play in acclimatising the underserved to a digital-first approach to financial inclusion, and this begins with customer-centricity and efficient service delivery. This has placed the business in an opportune position to serve as a starting point for innovation, and can capitalise on modern ideas to rebuild the economy and rewrite the digital narrative where rural and informal communities are concerned,” concluded Magan.

