The progressive nature of South African Law is evident in the case of Wilsnach

Legal question: Who is to be regarded as a parent for the purposes of section 1 (1)(d) of the Intestate Succession Act?

If and when a person dies without leaving behind a will the devolution of their estate is governed by the Intestate Succession Act 81 of 1987 (“the act” hereinafter) which was assented to on the 30th of September 1987 and which came into force on the 18th of March 1988.

The legislation was promulgated for the sole purpose of regulating and govern the devolution of intestate estates.

In the matter of Wilsnach N.O v TM and others [2020] JOL 49017 (GP) Judge Konnapen was tasked with interpreting s1(1)(d) of the act which provides as follows:

(1) If after the commencement of this Act a person (hereinafter referred to as the ‘deceased’ dies intestate, either wholly or in part, and –

(d)is not survived by a spouse or descendant, but is survived –

(i) by both his parents, his parents shall inherit the intestate estate in equal shares;

or

(ii) by one of his parents, the surviving parent shall inherit one half of the intestate estate and the descendants of the deceased of the deceased parent the other half, and if there are no such descendants who have survived the deceased, the surviving parent shall inherit the intestate estate;

Background to the matter

Judge Konnapen had the task of deciding who qualifies to be a parent under s1(1)(d) of the Intestate Succession Act.

Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy

M was a minor child who was born to TED (real names were removed to protect the privacy of the parties) on the 23rd of January 2013. M was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture which is caused by brain damage which normally occurs as a result of damage to the head or skull during delivery or hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy which is a lack of oxygen supply to the brain during delivery.

Sequelae to the diagnosis, it became apparent that M’s life was destined to be short.

M’s parents never got married to each other and they never stayed together in anticipation of M’s birth. M’s mother moved to her mother’s place (M’s grandmother) after his (M’s) discharge from the hospital.

M’s mother suffered depression for apparent reasons coupled with unemployment, that she failed to take good care of M as expected of a mother of the child so much so that everything was left in the hands of M’s grandmother.

As it later became apparent, M’s disability had been as a result of the negligence of the staff of the Gauteng Health Department, a curator ad litem was appointed and an action for damages was instituted against the MEC for Health Gauteng and the matter was settled on the 12th of May 2017 for an amount of R 21 million.

As part of the settlement agreement, a trust was established and registered for the benefit of M.

M’s grandmother convinced the court that M’s father did not attain parental responsibility and rights in terms of section 20, 21 and 26 of the Children’s Act in that he was never married to M’s mother and he never lived with her in a permanent life partnership and never applied to be recognized as M’s father or paid damages in terms of customary law or contributed in the maintenance of M.

Motivated by the Family Advocate’s recommendations, the court granted both M’s mother and grandmother parental responsibilities and rights with regard to the guardianship of M and M’s father’s rights were terminated.

In an unfortunate turn of events, M died some two days after the order granting M’s grandmother parental rights was made.

Application of the Law

Application of s1(1)(d): As mentioned above M died leaving a large amount of money which, without any surprises, attracted the attention of M’s father, mother and grandmother who were the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the matter.

The application was brought by Constant Wilsnach, the appointed Executor of M’s estate.

The court was then confronted with the question of who qualifies as a parent within the ambit of section s1(1)(d).

It has to be mentioned though that this was an extraordinary case, M’s mother’s parental rights towards M had been limited to an extent and the father’s rights had been virtually extinguished and he never showed interest to begin with and M’s grandmother armed with an order granting her full parental rights had exercised the rights with sufficiency required of a bona fide caregiver.

The court had to determine whether a parent for the purposes of caregiving contemplated in the Children’s Act also qualifies as the parent contemplated in s1(1)(d) of the act for the purposes of inheriting intestate.

The court expressed the view that parenthood while it has its origins in biology, the concept goes beyond the confines of biology as other people may well assume full parental rights through extra-biological means like adoption or by order of court as contemplated above.

The court accepted that the term parent is a wide term and that a lot more meanings can be drawn from it paying due regard to context and specific facts of each circumstance.

What is more, the intestate succession act does not define what a parent is for the purposes of inheritance.

The court expressed that the interpretation of s1(1)(d) of the act must be done with regard being had to section 39 of the constitution which provides for the promotion of values that form a society characterized by democracy, the consideration of international law and foreign law and the promotion of the bill of rights.

The court also recognized the importance of section 28 in the interpretation of s1(1)(d), section 28 of the constitution protects and promotes the rights of children in a compelling manner placing the best interest of the child principle at the center of all matters concerning the child.

Definition of a parent

The court pointed that even though the intestate succession act does not provide for the definition of a parent the word, in South African law, finds definition in Children’s Act and its defined to include the adoptive parent of a child, but excludes:

a) The biological father of child conceived through rape of or incest with the child’s mother;

b) Any person who is biologically related to a child by reason of only being a gamete donor for the purposes of artificial fertilization; and

c) A parent whose parental responsibilities and rights in respect of a child have been terminated The court also noted that an unmarried father can acquire parental responsibilities and rights in terms of s21 of the Children’s Act which provides certain requirements to be satisfied before the father can be recognized as the parent, it is not an automatic process as is apparent from the proviso.

M’s father had every chance to do so during the subsistence of M’s short life but opted otherwise.

M’s father conceded that his parental rights and obligations had been terminated in terms of the Children’s Act but he contended that he still had obligations towards M in terms of s18(2)(d) of the Children’s Act and as such his parental rights and obligations were not totally extinguished.

He further argued that the South African law’s scheme of intestate inheritance is blind to the worthiness of individual heirs to inherit and that the right to inherit is derived from a particular biological or marital relationship between the heir and the deceased.

He further expressed that intestate inheritance is a matter of blood rather than of worthiness, a matter of biology rather than a matter of legal interpretation.

He further submitted that the scope of s18 of Children’s Act is not as wide enough as to preclude a natural parent of a child from the right to inherit from the Child’s intestate estate.

However, the court elected to make use of the wide definition of parent which includes extra biological parents as there’s no specific definition attached to the parent contemplated in the act.

The court concluded that M’s father never acquired parental responsibilities and rights in terms of the Children’s Act. The court expressed that M’s father opted to have nothing to do with M mainly because of his disability.

He distanced himself from M when M needed the parental care the most, the court was convinced that this conduct by M’s father was far from being within the best interests of the child concept.

The court drew attention to section 28 of the Constitution which affirms the right of a child to family or parental care.

Natural parent

The court was of the view that taking everything into consideration M’s father did not become a parent in any other sense to M even though he remained the natural parent of M.

Without fear of over emphasizing the court expressed the danger of limiting the meaning of parent to biological parents. The court expressed it didn’t make sense for a natural parent to be recognized as a parent for the purposes of succession but not for the purposes of the Children’s Act.

It uncovered the danger of a natural parent who has extinguished all links with the child and who has deliberately opted to not assume parental responsibility but would nevertheless retain parenthood for the sole purpose of succession.

The Judge emotionally conceded that such a position would reward M’s father without taking due consideration to his failure to appreciate and discharge his constitutional obligations and responsibilities towards his child during his short and troubled life.

The court went on and expressed that accepting such interpretation would offend the entire constitutional scheme and the values it is founded upon and would ultimately not be in the best interest of the child.

Parental responsibilities

The court concluded this aspect by expressing that M’s father did not meet the factual nor the legal requirements of parenthood and his biological link was simply a biological fact that carried no legal consequence and therefore was not a parent for the purposes of s1(1)(d) of the act and such could not inherit from the intestate estate of M.

Concerning M’s mother, even though her parental responsibilities were somewhat limited, this did not extinguish them in totality and as presented to the court she had assumed parental rights and she had displayed desire to take care of M but for the depression and lack of employment, the court was satisfied that the mother of M could be considered a parent for all intents and purposes and therefore was entitled to inherit under s1(1)(d) of the act.

The final pressing question was whether M’s grandmother, the sole guardian tasked with giving care and the dominant parental figure in the life of M from his birth until his passing, qualified to be a parent contemplated in s1(1)(d) of the act.

The court explained that even though the link between M and the grandmother was through M’s mother, in law she acquired parental responsibilities and rights.

The court drew rationale from its discussion leading to the termination of M’s father’s parental rights and obligations above.

It accepted that it was logical and sequential that if a parent is excluded from being regarded a parent upon the termination of their parental rights and responsibilities then conversely a person who is granted parental rights and responsibilities should be regarded as a parent.

It seemed only fair as M’s grandmother enjoyed parental rights, guardianship as well as primary residence rights in respect of M.

The court concluded that these rights and obligations collectively covered every aspect of both factual and legal parenthood.

For these reasons M’s grandmother was found to qualify as a parent for the purposes of s1(1)(d) of the act.

Conclusion

This judgment is reflective of the progressive nature of the South African Law. This is a decision that has been long overdue.

The act has always been difficult to apply because of its limited scope, it had been particularly difficult to reconcile the act with African customs were family circles are generally bigger than what’s recognized by the act.

Whilst the decision came at the back of extraordinary events, in that M’s grandmother had already been awarded most rights in as far as M’s guardianship and parenthood were concerned, it is heartwarming to see such strides being made in our law to reflect the norms acceptable in African communities.

