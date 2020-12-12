The truth is that we are talking. It is also important to note what we are saying

We are in the news with Oprah – she is in the news as well – and many of those who are reading this right now are privileged to have a Front Seat view of the Hot Seat

There is no doubt that the Oprah Winfrey-Chidwala show is in full flight, and there is no doubting that those of us who call this newspaper (our home), are also close followers of the phenomenon that is Hot Seat Africa.

After a few false starts, the programme is taking on new levels of Seeing News Differently – and many of our readers in the DSE who have either tasted the show, are tasting and sampling it, and all those who are joining in the fun and finding their voice – will continue the conversations that are alive among our closest readers, followers, the audience on The Seat.

The important aspect to emphasise from the start – is that we are talking. How we will proceed will determine what we are saying not only for the talkshow itself, but for you, the affable reader, follower and stakeholder of this diverse media, its affiliate newspapers and stakeholders.

Oprah’s guest list is inexhaustible and this week was no different. We huffed and puffed to follow the Prophet Madungwe discussion, but it was the man who you see on this page below, the one of Svosve clan, who mesmerised everyone with his own brand of thought philosophy.

There is certainly no shortage of phenomenons in our circle of readers and Josphua Maponga II is one of them. In all sense of the word.

Those of us who follow fartmers of thought are already on Chapter 74 of Farmers of Thought: The Beauty of the land of Alkebulan, got to hear what entails “Thinking Tool Part 4”. He left them gasping for breath on Hot Seat Seat Africa, and many will remember that he became the first man who was in the show in the morning at 9am, and (by popular demand) was back in the show again at 9pm – to continue what he had started.

Watch this space as we unravel the colourful world of this man wekwa Svosve, DziMbahwe.

Boss Capital came through this week to warn that the show must guard against fatigue. This after the appearance of the the the irrepressible Madungwe – and The Boss decided that he was going to miss that show. Brand, he said. Data content can only be transformed into revenue if it is newsworthy.

Sunday Express constitutes the marketplace portal of Hot Seat Africa. In that News Marketplace are the ground rules and influence that talk either to the left wing, the right wing or the centre ground. We must not bring zvinhu zvevaroyi pano, said Capital. If there is one man that Oprah must bring to The Seat, it is Boss Capital. He has a story to tell.

For now no one is safe when Oprah is on the show, and no question remains unanswered – at least most of them. It is a mixed bag and as per intro to this column this week – we are talking – no doubt. What we only need to do is to structure the conversation, and say out thoughts.

Not many people make the front page of this newspaper on a Sunday morning and last week this reconfigured Hot Seat Africa Talkshow made the front page and said: We will get you all the answers.

It is a mission of re-shaping the landscape of talk-shows in Zimbabwe – the list of newsmakers keeps growing by the week. Stay tuned, watch this space more and support the push to have more Zimbabwean newsmakers to the programme – to answer more questions about what is currently happening in Zimbabwe and throughout the Zim communities in the diaspora.

The talk show is currently running on multiple groups on whatsapp, and is now on Group 12.

This week the Oprah Winfrey of Africa made the front page news on The Sunday Express, as she took in grand style in the reconfigured Hot Seat Africa Talkshow –and promised to get all the answers that the readers, followers and the general Zimbabwe public have been asking about – but were tired of not getting the answers.

No one is safe when Zvobgo-Chidwala is on the show, and no question remains unanswered – at least most of them. And the list of guests and newsmakers coming through keeps growing.

While Rudo Zvobgo-Chidwala has not given much away about her bigger plans or how she intends on re-shaping the landscape of talk-shows in Zimbabwe – the list of newsmakers who are coming to the whatsapp conversations is a statement on its own – a statement that has raised a few eyebrows (see Rutendo Matinyarare review in the link below).

The show is largely unscripted, and as in its original format, the questions are coming raw from the readers – through to Chidwala herself and onto the guests on any particular day

“We are a young generation, and why should we keep refering to the past discussions if we want to shape the future? We have a future to discuss. Many hospitals do not have medicines, many schools in the rural areas do not have toilets. There are no roads in remote places. Who is looking after that?” Zvobgo-Chidwala told The Sunday Express this week.

Zvobgo-Chidwala – who for this newspaper – has taken the moniker Oprah Winfrey of the airwaves – has not hidden her ambitions to make a big impression on the news media arena – promising that she will bring more Zimbabwean newsmakers to the programme – to answer more questions about what is currently happening in Zimbabwe and throughout the Zim communities in the diaspora.

The talk show is currently running on multiple groups on whatsapp, and is now on Group 20 ( and counting)

