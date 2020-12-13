Farmers of Thought with Joshua Maponga: Man with the stick, on a Chair

The handshake is complete with your thumb as identity

1. Every man in Alkebulan must have a chair and a thinking tool (stick). The chair and the thinking tool are intertwined to assist systematic cognitive processing.

2. The three spaces speaks to three dimensions a. The water (within and without) b. The land/soil (under your feet and your flesh) .c. The air (your breath and the spirit). Life is the combination of these elements without one of them the being ceases to be.

3. Every man must husband these elements to create welfare and wealth. Education must introduce man to these elements and teach them to align their business and enhance humanity.

4. The four rings on the thinking tool speaks to 1. Inspiration, Get the idea/vision 2. Study the science of the idea, the formula and process 3. Network, source manpower to add value and skills to manufacture products/business plan 4. Implement the idea with people at the core of your business.

5. To love your own people and develop them, to respect and encourage each other , to train and skill transfer , to reward and recognize effort.

6. Human beings remain the greatest resource and investment , as they are clients, workers, suppliers, consumers, creditors, debtors and associates.

7. Still remember the time factor on the three spaces and the campus: the north, the east, the west and the south. Take your chair and sit on it as it balances on the four worlds.

8. You are sitting on a campus the four grand parents, two maternal and paternal from those four comes the two, mum and dad and from the two comes you.

9. The handshake is complete with your thumb as identity. Man of Alkebulan must know their roots and be proud to sing their family trees and totems, zithute-tell us about your clan, there is nothing evil about that, that is proudly Alkebulan.

10. Our links to our animals (land) our waters (and the species in there) our link to the air (the birds, the clouds and cosmology).

11. This oral encyclopedia must be shared through out the land of Alkebulan and unlock the codes our ancestors have left behind for us to know and appreciate.

12. The message of the four animals of Ezekiel must be decoded for every man to understand. 1. The discipline of the ox-to labor and stay with a task to completion. 2. The vision of an eagle-to see from a distance and focus and create havens safe for offspring. 3. The wisdom of a man- to develop the ability to think and process ideas logically. 4. The Dominion of a lion to use urine for territory and sperm for reproduction. These are the Totems of Gye Nyame, Nkomo, muntu, Ngonyama, and Ukozi.

13. As the rings on the stick in your hand as the four legs on the chair you sit on. The problem is that Alkebulan men have forgotten how to sit down when they talk to each other and to the women.

14. Never talk to a woman in your house while standing. Sit down hold your stick and process the descussion first before you open your mouth.

15. Call her to your room and let her find you ready, a King on his chair will address the Queen on a her mat. Remember as a man the throne belongs to the woman, you hold it for her children to follow. There is no competition here.

16. Let there be respect as humility is stronger than Physical power. Call your children to the same room and let them find you sitted with your Queen sitted, without opening your mouth as a man order is clear, children will align.

17. Alkebulan can not run her home like some Yunkies and junkies. This preservation of the family core must be encouraged, let the American the European the Chinese run their homes the way they want to run their homes: but as for Alkebulan learn the ways of the past before you breed animals you don’t know or understand.

18. Children must never use their fingers to point at their parents, never raise their voices to their parents, never lift their hands to strike their parents never talk to their parents while standing.

19. Every man in Alkebulan must get a chair and stick, not to be used to beat but to think. Those who have mastered to hold the stick, to sit on their chairs in their homes can be trusted to sit in the community and govern the nation.

20. Rude and arrogant politicians will not build a nation but assist the coloniser to destroy the moral fiber of the society.

21. Fake pan Afrikanism which does not understand Alkebulan are doing more harm than good.

22. Their vision of Alkebulan is not rooted in the cultural codes of our ancestors but models of colonial imagination.

23. So the watcher found a chair and a thinking tool and he sat down and began to teach them in the words of Jeremiah: “Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, (old ways) ask where the good way is, and walk in it, (practice the tried and tested) and you will find rest for your souls. 24. But you said, ‘We will not walk in it.’, we will adopt the ways of the west and refuse to teach our children our own languages, you said we will feed them on junk foods, use TV as their moral campus (the result has been a chaotic society.

I am the watcher from the future living with you in the present with solutions from the past!The gospel according to Maponga: The Farmers of thought Maponga Yahshua iii Marara

KPP Svosve ChangaMbire DZimbabgwe.

On 07787 Aim Afrikan Indigenous Movement Aim for reparation and repatriation (UKA) United Kingdoms of Afrika

