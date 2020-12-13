Four decades of experience taught us to tolerate non performers

Zimbabweans must think beyond the politics, and take accountability for the performance of the country

By Trust Sibanda

Zimbabwe is a country that must be an envy of the continent as it is blessed with hard workers and resourceful people that shine in other countries. The talent that has been broadcast from Zimbabwe to the rest of the world if tapped and trapped back to the country of origin can change the fortunes of our ailing economy.

We have an economy, which does not use resources, so that they can define them as surplus to mislead people that the direction of travel is positive.

My generation saw the country getting wasted in front of our eyes. The 80s had its own challenges like Gukurahundi and the hangover of the war other than that we had guaranteed happiness.

Kids would enjoy playing in parks after school on recreational facilities provided by the council. The person who brought the idea of not managing these facilities indirectly contributed to the rising crime rates as absence of these facilities altered social cohesion.

A lot can be said about the past which was robbed from us due to mismanagement both at local and national level.

Councils used to create jobs for majority of urban dwellers through their fund raising initiatives like running beer halls, fields for urban agriculture, managing and hiring out sports facilities among others. All this slowly became replaced without provocation.

Mismanagement

Councils have engaged the services of sticky fingers to manage its finances to the point of operating at a loss due to shrinkages. The central government is not spared either in mismanagement it made sure it ground parastataals through mismanagement.

The population used to get essential services from places such as Cold Storage Commission and healthy milk from Dairiboard Zimbabwe. Educated people advised the government that parastataals were not sustainable hence the closure of some while other are redesigned.

Moving forward

To move forward Zimbabwe has one big task at hand which is to unite and meet as citizens for a common purpose. We have allowed our country to be consumed unsustainably for the four decades.

There is a point in this short life where as citizens we must be found saying enough is enough with one voice forgetting the names of our political parties.

As long as Zimbabweans are divided the way there are meaningful economic development will remain an unachievable dream.

Doing the work of undoing the wrong legacy brought by the monopoly of ZANU calls all citizens including ZANU members to drop the selfish agenda and focus on nation building.

We have seen ZANU members defending even shameful things such as corruption that are not defendable, defending poor performance.

Their narration on the country is in the thick soup it is currently stuck on is blamed on sanctions as if corruption has suddenly been dealt with. Those in the opposition when they describe our economic misfortunes they put so much energy to avoid the subject of sanctions and only describe corruption as the number one enemy.

Zimbabwe must think beyond politics

A confusing observation is that the common citizen who is not a beneficiary of either the left or the right political wing defends evil with passion instead of uniting and speaking with one voice to call an end to non performance.

The opposition members make a fool of themselves to ululate on election promises coined to describe the transformation of cities only to be told of the presence of the Ministry of Local government standing between the politician and fulfillment of promises.

The question is when the promises were made the politician concerned was he or she aware of the Ministry.

Similarly ruling party members vote because there are told of employment creation as well as a better life only to be reminded of the presence of sanctions once one assumes office.

Promises are made in the midst of sanctions which are later used as an excuse on why performing is not achievable and attainable.

Citizens must think beyond political promises and distance themselves from fake leaders and create very strong networks that exclude the political beings. Non performing leadership is performing grand theft of our future because we have normalized their lack of will and skill and take the blame for their failure.

They fail to perfume and because we are brainwashed we take the fall as ordinary citizens instead of defining the problem and the source.

Accountability

When the next election calendar is printed let us recruit leaders whom we want to represent us regardless of their political affiliation that way we have a higher chance of election people centered leaders other than the selfish and unprogressive leaders the system often dumps on us.

Those in the rural areas must know that electing a leader who resides in an urban area who is not part of our everyday problem is oppression in itself. How can we be given someone who does not walk our journeys to be a choreographer of our challenges?

Equally the same urbanites elect someone into position who migrates to the capital and only hears of our problems through social media.

When as Zimbabweans are we going to demand our leaders to account? In Harare this past week homes were demolished and none stepped forward to challenge authorities because we have normalized situations that are far from normal.

2020 is a year of celebrating 40 years of unpatriotic leadership in central government and half of that will be a celebration we read the obituary of our councils as the opposition was in charge in the past 20 years. Two decades of potholes on city roads, demolitions, corruption, dirty water and dry taps.

2023 needs politically blind citizens to unyoke the country from the effects of wasted years. Zimbabwe has the misfortune of an affair whose core business is romance and suspense without intimacy. Mega deals have been signed in all pages of the national paper.

Trust Sibanda is a businessman. He writes for the Digital Sunday Express in his personal capacity.

