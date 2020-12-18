You can create a Christmas that feels good – without leaving your finances in an ugly mess.

Tips for intentional holiday spending: Before you spend for the braai, ask yourself if you can afford it

By Tarie Manyonga

We all know that Christmas is in a week’s time and many people get so hyped to want to blow all their budget.

Then come January they won’t have school fees, rental money. For some they won’t even have money for groceries to push through the month.

We know this kind of cycle as January Disease. Well this week l am sharing tips for intentional holiday spending as we know January is not an emergency, it needs some planning around and discipline.

What does Intentional mean

“Being intentional simply means living each day with a purpose and minding how you treat your money”

7 Tips for Intentional Holiday Spending

Plan Ahead

At the company that l work for – we get paid on the 15th. Many mistakenly use this money for December and forgetting its for January. If you haven’t used yours, please take a step back and leave that money for where it belongs.

Pay all your bills and put aside a portion for saving for January, do not forget to allocate the miscellaneous for January also. If you have any extra left, then you can use it.

Draft a Spending List

We know that Christmas time is the time we exchange gifts, some families do the Christmas with Santa.

With this in mind its best to draft a budget, have a spending list of all the people you want to gift, write the type of gift and the price it will cost. So that you can have a clear picture of how much you going to use.

Budget for everything holiday related

In addition to gifts, don’t forget all the other holiday-related expenses. These include such things as holiday clothing, the cost of shopping, donating to charitable causes, decorations, food and drinks for parties or braais, and travel expenses.

If you know you going to have visitors over, buy bulky groceries for that and put aside groceries for January.

Track your spending habits.

Drawing up a budget won’t be of much use if you don’t stick to it. Tracking your spending is one of the easiest ways to avoid exhausting your holiday budget.

This can be done by keeping the receipts of all your holiday purchases and adding them up at the end of each day to keep track of the remaining amount you have left to spend.

Alternatively, you could also compile a digital spreadsheet of your day-to-day spending on your smartphone to make note of all your festive purchases. This is useful as it can easily be updated while on the go or waiting in line to pay at the till.

There are also a variety of easy-to-use money-management apps available for most smartphones. These can be downloaded to your phone to help you stay under budget while you shop and keep track of your progress.

Stay intentional and align with your values

Your money can buy happiness if you allocate your income towards the things that bring you joy. An understanding of your values is key to this.

You can create a Christmas that feels good – without leaving your finances in an ugly mess.

It may be the party season, but you don’t have to break the bank! For example, if you value social time with people you care about, explore ways to hook up that don’t cause financial stress.

Don’t Compete with the Joneses’s Next door

I know its human nature we have FOMO – Fear Of Missing Out. If we see our neighbour having a braai, we also feel pressured to do the same. The question you just have to ask yourself is that is it on the budget?

If your answer is NO there is no need to feel pressured to copy and paste what your neighbour is doing because they might have accommodated it on their budget.

Remember we still under a Pandemic

We don’t know where the Covid-19 will take us in 2021 so it’s very important to save every cent we can for just in case.

You don’t want to get caught up in a regretting cycle of; if l have known better l wouldn’t have spend all my money in December. So, let be intentional with were our every dollar is going.

This Christmas choose to be intentional with your money. Spend your money in ways that create financial happiness.

Take the choices which empower and energise you. Not only will this Christmas feel ‘wonderful’, but you won’t wreck your finances either – ensuing you start the new year in a strong financial position.

Tarie Manyonga is a financial Literacy Expert.

Zimbabwe Digital News

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews