Zimbabwean diaspora investors now building R4.5 billion chemical manufacturing plant in South Africa

Phase One: Construction takes off for the R4.5 billion chemical manufacturing plant as Nyanza Light Metals investment paves way for the Richards Bay to be ‘Titanium Capital’ of Africa

A consortium of Zimbabwean businesspeople who emerged badly bruised from the botched $400 million National Railways of Zimbabwe – are now building R4.5 billion chemical manufacturing plant in Richards Bay.

South African newspapers published reports on Friday, saying that Nyanza Light Metals – which is headquartered in Gauteng – had been granted land to go ahead and set up the new chemical plant at the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ).

This is part of the push to capacitate and market Richards Bay as the Titanium Capital of Africa, and to strategic position the port along the deep-sea waters of Richards Bay.

The industrial zone is one of the blue chip programmes to modernise South African light and heavy manufacturing through state-of-the-art infrastructure, and to attract investments into its estates.

Reports in the Independent Newspapers said that two fully developed estates – Phase 1A and Phase 1F – had been declared Customs Control Areas, allocated 24 hour security and surveillance, and given the go ahead to set up two giant projects – a palm oil refinery in Phase 1A, and a multi-billion titanium beneficiation plant in Phase 1F.

Nyanza Light Metals was established in 2011 by Johannesburg-based private equity company, Arkein Industrial holdings, for the purpose of exploiting the Witbank slag resource.

The company is linked to the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) through some ofitsa directors – Donovan Chimhandamba and Rob Mhishi – who were both project leaders for the $400 million NRZ-Transnet deal which was cancelled amid much media publicity by the Zimbabwe government in 2019.

In Richards Bay Nyanza will be responsible for producing producing titanium dioxide pigment and other nano titanium-related products from titaniferous slag as part of the multi-million dollar investment.

The project will be rolled-out in two phases. The first phase is the construction of the Technical Services Centre (TSC) with an investment value of R130 million. The duration of the construction of the TSC is anticipated to be eight months.

The TSC will operate for a year to allow the completion of the bankable feasibility study for the main commercial plant. It is expected to employ about 100 people during its construction phase and create

an estimated 60 permanent jobs post-construction.

The second phase is the main production plant, which accounts for R4.3bn of the investment value. At peak production, the plant will produce more than 80 000 tons of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment per annum.

This pigment is used in paints and plastics, cosmetics, inks, dyes and other every day products.

This final stage of the project will account for 280 permanent jobs as well as more than 1 200 construction jobs, and will take three years to construct.

The recent appointment of Grinaker-LTA (G-LTA) as the company that will design and construct the top structure of the Nyanza Light Metals TSC plant heralds the start of this unique and significant project – one which will enhance Richards Bays’ position as the “Titanium Capital” of the Africa.

G-LTA is a pioneering multi-disciplinary construction and engineering company with a high performance and efficient delivery track record, having won various awards in the construction

and engineering sector.

G-LTA delivers its exceptional capabilities in the following global sectors: civil engineering, building construction as well as mechanical and electrical engineering.

It is a condition of the contract that G-LTA will sub-contract a proportion of the work to sub-contractors in the region with the necessary skills and experience to participate in the project.

Moreover, Nyanza Light Metals has also secured a 10 MW deal with Distributed Power Africa (DPA) to deploy a solar energy solution at its titanium minerals processing and chemicals manufacturing plant.

DPA will engineer, finance and construct a solar energy solution for Nyanza in a phased power lease agreement, with the first megawatt projected to be deployed in January 2021. Overall, the entire chemical plant has a total energy requirement of 22 MW once fully operational.

Links with DIDG

Chimhandamba is CEO of Arkein Capital Partners, and is Chairman of DIDG and former President of the Brawlers Golf Club.

State media in Zimbabwe reported in September that the NRZ will defend the US$236 million lawsuit filed by DIDG following the termination of a US$400 million recapitalisation deal.

Last year the Zimbabwe cabinet revoked the recapitalisation deal that NRZ and DIDG/Transnet Consortium signed in 2017 on the basis that the group lacked financial capacity to implement the project after DIDG and Transnet parted ways.

DIDG, through their lawyers, Atherstone and Cook, reportedly filed a lawsuit claiming damages to the tune of US$235 984 757 split in two parts namely project costs and “reasonable profits”, which DIDG anticipated to secure had the deal materialised.

