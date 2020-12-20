I am the Shonological metabolism of in language digestion. I AM Sir Zvavanhuvevhu
I sing disclosure, I sing denial, I am the river of words, so don’t ask for my manners
By Sir Zvavanhuvevhu
*I AM*
I am the story board oozing in the mucus of Age,
I am the riverbed flowing in the Motherland’s nest
I am the philanthropist analysing the doctored African philosophies
I am the master charmer lost in the dynasty of this Era,
I am the wonder that was forgotten upon the seven wonders of the world
I am the mbira, marimba, hosho, and drum made of wood
I AM
My mouth is the gun that God forgot to tell us it’s multi-purpose.
My mind synchronises words no man has thought
My mission is to decipher all the gnat desires of the Shona
My life is a cocoon of hope, culture, trust, transparency, and I AM
I am the living laguna flourishing with deadly flowers of hope, peace, unity and love
I sing,
I sing, songs that no mortal has sung
I sing songs that my people sing
I sing
Songs of grace, songs of joy, and songs of mercy, songs of sorrow
I AM
I Am the son of this over sexed motherland I call home
I belong to the brutal authorship of my cultural identity
I breath Mhande, Muchongoyo, Chinyambera and Jiti
I smell Imbube, Jerusalem, Sele and Gure
I eat Ndebele, Tonga, Tshangani, and Khalanga
I see Zezuru, Korekore, Manyika, Ndau and Buja
I hear of peace, unity, love, affection and respect
I touch that which belongs to our house
My mother is strict, that’s why I am
I spit Words of Wisdom
I speak Words of philosophical Metabolism of a four hundred-year-old rotten culture
I AM
I speak of political injustice, marauding leadership, comedy and revolutionary drama
My voice is a trumpet, trumpeting direct in the ears of ignorance,
My voice is a gun loaded for our enemy called corruption
My voice shouts honesty, transparency, trust and accountability
I AM the voice for the voiceless, and the shutter that picture all, to freeze in an image
I am the wagon full of propaganda poison
I write what I can’t write for I can’t
I feel for Christianity, Islamists and traditionalists
I swim in the memories of past colonial times, and makes it an anthem ,
I am the child my motherland bore
I am Wankara
I am Saruweru
I am Harare
I am KuMbare
I am Zimbabwe
I am Africa
And I am the people,
I always asked myself the question “who am I” , but
I Am
I am a Shona writer,
I write about the Shona people.
I write about the Shona cultures
I am the storyboard of the great Shona Kings.
Those who traded gold for clothes
Ivory for jewellery.
I am an Ambassador of my people
I dance to Shona drums
I sing Shona songs.
I jump to the sound of Shona songs
I AM
I dream the Shona way
I respect the mirror
When I cry, it doesn’t laugh back at me
Shona people live in me
And I live in them
I do everything in the Shona manner
So don’t ask for my manners
I am the river of words
Words that define the Shona people
Chinyambera, Mhande and Muchongoyo
I AM
Nhodo, zai rakawora ne tsoro
Nhunguru, tsambatsi ne maroro
I sing songs of the Sotshangane tribes
Songs of the Ngoro Ngoro tribes
Songs of Mzilikazi, and The Ndebele Tribes
Songs of equality, black emancipation and injustice
I sing melodies of mbakumba and nyamatsatse
I dream of African Shona people
I am a Shona Poet
I recite rhythms and rhymes
I recite poetic jingles
I recite love
I recite serious propaganda
I recite African politics, the Shona way
I shun all that become obstacles of Shona progress
I am the Orator in the mucus of The Age
I AM
I am the Philosopher of the Shona languages
I speak them all if you want me to
I summon spirits, demons, and God
I represent stupidity, academics, and literates
I present Shona poems and sonnets
I am the Shonological Metabolism of language digestion
I speak of Mfecane, and the battlse that destroyed Changamire Dombo
I sing Vhitori , Ndau and Kore kore
I sing of Karanga across Lake Tanganyika
I sing Tshangani for I am Shona
I speak Zezuru
I speak Tonga
I speak Venda
I am Waremba
I am Manyika
I am Rozvi
You can call me ‘Tshona’ in Zulu
Meaning the setting Sun or the West
But I am
I AM
The black African poet
My skin is Black , and My hair is Black.
I am a Child of the Bantu languages
My mother speaks the Shona language, so does my father
So I sing The Shona voices
I have great empathy for you reader
But I AM am a Shona writer
I sing songs, songs of my HIV status
I sing songs of child abuse
I sing songs, songs of my academic diplomacy
I am a Shona poet
I speak truth, I speak lies
I speak trust, I speak truancy
I swim in the portals of born ballistic puberty
I sing disclosure, I sing denial
I sing cancer , I sing AIDS, I sing Ebola
I sing songs sung at the grave site
I sing Ndwandwe, I am Chikunda
I am a shona poet.
My poetry is Shona poetry
My voice is a gun that all shudders
My tongue spits heresy, I speak languages
I AM
