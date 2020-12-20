I am the Shonological metabolism of in language digestion. I AM Sir Zvavanhuvevhu

I sing disclosure, I sing denial, I am the river of words, so don’t ask for my manners

By Sir Zvavanhuvevhu

*I AM*

I am the story board oozing in the mucus of Age,

I am the riverbed flowing in the Motherland’s nest

I am the philanthropist analysing the doctored African philosophies

I am the master charmer lost in the dynasty of this Era,

I am the wonder that was forgotten upon the seven wonders of the world

I am the mbira, marimba, hosho, and drum made of wood

I AM

My mouth is the gun that God forgot to tell us it’s multi-purpose.

My mind synchronises words no man has thought

My mission is to decipher all the gnat desires of the Shona

My life is a cocoon of hope, culture, trust, transparency, and I AM

I am the living laguna flourishing with deadly flowers of hope, peace, unity and love

I sing,

I sing, songs that no mortal has sung

I sing songs that my people sing

I sing

Songs of grace, songs of joy, and songs of mercy, songs of sorrow

I AM

I Am the son of this over sexed motherland I call home

I belong to the brutal authorship of my cultural identity

I breath Mhande, Muchongoyo, Chinyambera and Jiti

I smell Imbube, Jerusalem, Sele and Gure

I eat Ndebele, Tonga, Tshangani, and Khalanga

I see Zezuru, Korekore, Manyika, Ndau and Buja

I hear of peace, unity, love, affection and respect

I touch that which belongs to our house

My mother is strict, that’s why I am

I spit Words of Wisdom

I speak Words of philosophical Metabolism of a four hundred-year-old rotten culture

I AM

I speak of political injustice, marauding leadership, comedy and revolutionary drama

My voice is a trumpet, trumpeting direct in the ears of ignorance,

My voice is a gun loaded for our enemy called corruption

My voice shouts honesty, transparency, trust and accountability

I AM the voice for the voiceless, and the shutter that picture all, to freeze in an image

I am the wagon full of propaganda poison

I write what I can’t write for I can’t

I feel for Christianity, Islamists and traditionalists

I swim in the memories of past colonial times, and makes it an anthem ,

I am the child my motherland bore

I am Wankara

I am Saruweru

I am Harare

I am KuMbare

I am Zimbabwe

I am Africa

And I am the people,

I always asked myself the question “who am I” , but

I Am

I am a Shona writer,

I write about the Shona people.

I write about the Shona cultures

I am the storyboard of the great Shona Kings.

Those who traded gold for clothes

Ivory for jewellery.

I am an Ambassador of my people

I dance to Shona drums

I sing Shona songs.

I jump to the sound of Shona songs

I AM

I dream the Shona way

I respect the mirror

When I cry, it doesn’t laugh back at me

Shona people live in me

And I live in them

I do everything in the Shona manner

So don’t ask for my manners

I am the river of words

Words that define the Shona people

Chinyambera, Mhande and Muchongoyo

I AM

Nhodo, zai rakawora ne tsoro

Nhunguru, tsambatsi ne maroro

I sing songs of the Sotshangane tribes

Songs of the Ngoro Ngoro tribes

Songs of Mzilikazi, and The Ndebele Tribes

Songs of equality, black emancipation and injustice

I sing melodies of mbakumba and nyamatsatse

I dream of African Shona people

I am a Shona Poet

I recite rhythms and rhymes

I recite poetic jingles

I recite love

I recite serious propaganda

I recite African politics, the Shona way

I shun all that become obstacles of Shona progress

I am the Orator in the mucus of The Age

I AM

I am the Philosopher of the Shona languages

I speak them all if you want me to

I summon spirits, demons, and God

I represent stupidity, academics, and literates

I present Shona poems and sonnets

I am the Shonological Metabolism of language digestion

I speak of Mfecane, and the battlse that destroyed Changamire Dombo

I sing Vhitori , Ndau and Kore kore

I sing of Karanga across Lake Tanganyika

I sing Tshangani for I am Shona

I speak Zezuru

I speak Tonga

I speak Venda

I am Waremba

I am Manyika

I am Rozvi

You can call me ‘Tshona’ in Zulu

Meaning the setting Sun or the West

But I am

I AM

The black African poet

My skin is Black , and My hair is Black.

I am a Child of the Bantu languages

My mother speaks the Shona language, so does my father

So I sing The Shona voices

I have great empathy for you reader

But I AM am a Shona writer

I sing songs, songs of my HIV status

I sing songs of child abuse

I sing songs, songs of my academic diplomacy

I am a Shona poet

I speak truth, I speak lies

I speak trust, I speak truancy

I swim in the portals of born ballistic puberty

I sing disclosure, I sing denial

I sing cancer , I sing AIDS, I sing Ebola

I sing songs sung at the grave site

I sing Ndwandwe, I am Chikunda

I am a shona poet.

My poetry is Shona poetry

My voice is a gun that all shudders

My tongue spits heresy, I speak languages

I AM

Slightly edited (Zim Digital News)

