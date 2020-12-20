Shepherd Bushiri’s escape from South Africa mirrors the adventures of Umaru Dikko

Dikko’s story shows great similarities to Bushiri’s diplomatic entanglement. He was not just an ordinary small beer underling political novice

By Colls Ndlovu

A few years ago I wrote a book covering the dramatic story of Nigeria’s Umaru Dikko and his great escape pursuant to the 31 December 1983 military coup in that country.

The title of the book is called “Africa’s Greatest Cashheist kingpin”.

Many readers of that book have drawn parallels between the recent dramatic escape of Malawi’s Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Nigeria’s Umaru Dikko as captured in the aforementioned book in particular looking at the subsequent diplomatic fallout that occurred between the United Kingdom and Nigeria as efforts to apprehend Dikko intensified.

Arising from the foregoing, and against the backdrop of Bushiri’s still ongoing circumstance, our readers should benefit from being appraised of the intriguing Dikko story and its possible implications for Bushiri’s diplomatic entanglement.

Umaru Dikko was born on 31 December 1936 in Wamba, northern Nigeria. He was educated at Barewa College. Dikko began his political career when he was first appointed a Commissioner in Kaduna State in 1967.

He was appointed secretary of a committee whose task was to unite Northern Nigerians after the 1966 coup. In the general election of 1979, Dikko was given the highly coveted position of the director general of the presidential campaign for Shehu Shagari’s National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

He was an adviser to President Shehu Shagari and served as minister for transportation from 1979–1983. He played a prominent role as head of the presidential task force on rice (Nigeria’s staple food). As predictable in Nigeria, a military coup on 31 December 1983, toppled the government of Shagari.

Dikko fled into exile in London under obscure circumstances together with a handful of other ministers and party officials of the NPN.

Embezzlement

The then new military regime accused Dikko of large-scale corruption while in office, in particular of embezzling billions of dollars from the nation’s oil revenues and funds meant for the procurement of rice

On 5 July 1984, Dikko was a central figure in what became famously known as the Dikko Affair, that is to say, he was found drugged in a crate at Stansted Airport that was being claimed as a diplomatic baggage.

As it turned out Dikko was an apparent victim of a government sanctioned abduction involving foreign secret services.

The supposed destination of that ill-fated diplomatic crate was Lagos. Described as a narcissistic and contemptuous figure by his opponents, Dikko was an influential transport minister in the civilian government of President Shehu Shagari (1979 to 1983), his brother-in-law.

In 1983, the Nigerian government was overthrown in a military coup led by Major-General Muhammadu Buhari, and arising there from, a new military government led by Buhari stormed into power.

Buhari immediately issued a list of former government officials accused of a variety of crimes. Dikko specifically was accused of stealing about US$6 billion (a figure subsequently corroborated by numerous sources including a World Bank list of Nigerians who had looted and externalised their country’s money).

Theft of oil money

The funds allegedly stolen by Dikko were specifically from oil profits at the national treasury.

Some of the money was alleged to have been stolen from funds meant for rice procurement. Dikko had hitherto been the chairman of the strategic presidential task force on rice.

As transport minister Dikko also controlled most of the strategic key points of Nigeria like ports, rail, and airports, among others.

Frantic efforts were made by the new regime to apprehend Dikko with a view to urgently locate the offshore accounts where he had deposited the money so that it could be repatriated. Despite strenuous and vigorous efforts to locate him, Dikko vanished without trace.

In actual fact, Dikko moved to Britain and settled in London, and became a vocal critic of the military regime in exile.

Readers of this book will be thrilled about the story of a political fugitive, a cash heist kingpin who looted US$6 billion from his country’s coffers, an abductee who was bundled into a tiny wooden crate and processed as diplomatic baggage through customs at a British international airport.

A political fugitive who was later called to the Bar at the Middle Temple, UK, in 1991 to practice as a barrister. In brief those are the numerous lives of the enigmatic Dikko. In one of his numerous interviews in 2004 [Guardian newspaper], Dikko went straight to the theme of the subject of political crisis.

He spoke about the monitisation of Nigerians: “The problem with our country comes from one particular source more than any other source.

The problem today in Nigeria is that our minds have been monetized, our people have been monetized and people don’t think of any other thing except money….When people are praying, they will be asking God for money.

They do not ask for forgiveness of their sins, they are not asking for peace in the country, it is only money.”The ensuing story, therefore, seeks to get to the bottom of this controversial character and bring his story to a broader readership, which might not have been aware of this dramatic episode of Dikko’s life.

The authorities in Nigeria were determined to bring Dikko to book habeas corpus. Dikko’s application for political asylum in 1985 had been turned down by Britain.

But on appeal, Dikko managed to secure someone year political asylum upon whose expiry he re-applied for further stay in Britain.

The re-application failed to secure an asylum and the British government assured Dikko that he could now return to Nigeria without fear of any molestation or persecution by the military authorities there citing other hitherto exiled Nigerians who had voluntarily returned to Nigeria and were never harmed.

The British government leaned on the fact that the previous military regime of General Buhari that had frantically hunted him had been dethroned by General Babangida in yet another Nigerian putsch.

Babangida’s government had mended relations with Britain and the Dikko impasse was the last remaining hurdle towards normalizing diplomatic relations, which had nose-dived as a result of the Dikko imbroglio.

But when his application for extension of his asylum was turned down, Dikko became suspicious of a political-cum-diplomatic conspiracy between the Nigerian and British governments over him. 6

Dikko, as a Machiavellian politician albeit a fugitive one, as ever, was not convinced with the British assertions, given his own unique circumstance.

Refusing to be labeled a fugitive instead preferring to be called a political exile just like France’s World War 2 hero General Charles de Gaulle, who also incidentally fled to the UK where he did his famous BBC broadcast urging his fellow Frenchmen never to surrender, calling upon especially Francophone Africa to come to the rescue of the colonial power.

Determined to fight against his forced return to Nigeria, Dikko vowed to resist the British government’s foray into treachery. Dikko was not just an ordinary small beer underling political novice. He was reputed to be one of the richest politicians in Nigeria and ipso facto had been one of the most influential ones in Shagari’s government.

Key international newspapers and the BBC referred to him as a billionaire.

It would seem that Dikko benefitted from bureaucratic bundling from the Nigerian government, which was never in a position to put its facts right insofar as exact crime was concerned.

As it turned out Nigeria always relied for its evidence on witnesses and third parties. In particular some of the witnesses were people who themselves were in prison and this tended to give an impression that such evidence would have been extracted under duress.

Dikko as a smart politician, as he had always been, argued that the Nigerian government wanted him not for corruption but instead for being loquacious and garrulous on matters of people’s freedom and human rights.

Pursuant to Shehu Shagari’s electoral victory in 1983, the expectation was that corruption would be fought head-on with folks like Dikko and his cabal being targeted.

Nigerian author, Kayonde Soyinka, remarked that “only light weight ministers were eventually sacked from cabinet” while Dikko retained his all-too-powerful cabinet position and his proximity to the presidency fueled his propensity for corruption.

President Shagari’s commitment to ridding the government of corruption to presumably “maintain high standards of probity in the conduct of public officials” saw him appoint a special tribunal to investigate the disappearance of billions of US dollars from the Nigerian oil revenues from the previous regimes inclusive of the General Olusegun Obasanjo’s military junta.

To be sure, Shagari was deliberately obdurate and obstinate when it came to corruption against his top ministers inclusive of Dikko. When it came to these big fish, Shagari wanted to see first hand hard evidence. As it were, no such evidence was forthcoming.

Shagari kept his ministers notwithstanding their unpopularity and notoriety in the eyes of the people. Therein lay Shagari’s weakness. He trusted his ministers more than he should have.

No one is eating from the dustbin master of the game

Consequently, that proved to be the Achilles’ heel for his subsequent downfall. Dikko, who had been Shagari’s election manager in the 1983 elections, of course was full of praise for his former boss. He regarded him as a fair and just president for all Nigerians notwithstanding their tribal stripes.

Vigorously defending himself against corruption allegations of whatsoever nature. Dikko maintained his supposed innocence. The charge leveled against Dikko by various sources being that he had stolen US$6 billion oil revenues and money some funds meant for the importation of rice into Africa’s most populous country.

The most vocal critic and propagandist against Dikko was Emeka Omeruah the then information minister under the General Buhari coup government. Shagari had made a mistake by appointing Dikko as the chairman of a presidential task force on the importation of rice (the very commodity, which formed the basis for Dikko’s subsequent accusation).

This did not endear Shagari in the eyes of the public who viewed Dikko as an utterly and inherently corrupt politician whose image had become synonymous with Nigeria’s decay and decadence all because of the ubiquitous corruption.

Ironically, Dikko went on to remark when he was Shagari’s minister that Nigerians were not starving citing the fact that none of them was then eating from a dustbin. Accusations that he stole billions meant for Nigerians’ staple food provided a stark irony to his remark.

Displaying resentment and contempt for the army, Dikko believed that soldiers only join governments for the money and nothing else. His assertion seemed to find traction among Nigerians who viewed power and money as being inseparable, a case of two birds of the same further.

Ironically, Dikko assumed that money and power were two separate and distinct phenomena when applied to him. Public suspicion that Dikko was indeed responsible for stealing billions as had been alleged by the government was validated by the fact that the man lived in ultra-luxury in London.

Of course he argued otherwise trying to disperse this perception by pointing out that he was not the only or first Nigerian to live in London after fallout with the governing powers in Lagos.

Corruption in Nigeria had permeated and perforated the very fabric of Nigerian society. It was always and everywhere.

Perhaps Okadigpo as quoted by the Africa Today magazine aptly captured it when he reportedly remarked that: “The corrupt man is everywhere, the man on the street, the man next door, the man in the church or mosque, the man in the department store, the policeman on the beach patrol, the customs man at the border or airport, the soldier at the checkpoint, the party hack at the village meeting or the national headquarters, the salesman and the procurement officer at the campus, the clerk or the minister of state, and even a party boss or head of government…parliamentary, presidential or military government, this is the profile of corruption in Nigeria”.

A master of the game

Against the backdrop of such pervasive corruption in Nigeria, it was inevitable that the pursuit of a former government minister charged with high corruption would raise the ire of ordinary Nigerians. Dikko happened to be that man who had to be taught a tough lesson.

Moreover, the putschists themselves had also argued that the Shagari administration had come to power on the back of massive electoral gerrymandering. Dikko was the campaign manager for Shehu Shagari. Consequently, apart from corruption he also had more to answer for than met the eye.

Declaring himself narcissistically as a “master of the game” of politics (Africa Today), Dikko seemed to live up to that characterisation given the way he had been able to outclass, outmaneuver and outfox the Nigerian authorities in the tit-for-tat extradition impasse.

Having enjoyed and tasted power at the top levels of government, it was perhaps befitting that he described himself as someone who “understood the power game better than ever”.

This assertion could be understandable against the backdrop of the fact that Dikko had been the director-general of the presidential campaign, chairman of the task force on rice, and also a cabinet minister, inter alia.

It would seem that democracy and the rule of law, which was so lacking in his homeland of Nigeria, were always coming to his rescue. Remarking profusely that he valued the rule of law and respected democratic institutions, he vowed that he would return to Nigeria to enforce these values to his country one day.

Dikko echoed Winston Churchill’s sentiments when he argued that politics was in his heart and blood, adding that it was a matter of conviction for him. He visualized himself returning triumphantly to Nigerian like all proverbial heroes from the past such as General Charles de Gaulle.

Colls Ndlovu, a currency expert, is an award-winning economist and central banker, and is the originator and developer of the NCX Index.

